/
/
richland county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Richland County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
3 Units Available
Concord Square Apartments
500 Lexington Springmill Rd N, Ontario, OH
Studio
$509
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
864 sqft
Concord Square Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Craig St Richland
6 Craig Street, Butler, OH
5 Bedrooms
$995
2264 sqft
6 Craig St., Butler - 6 Craig St. $995 mo./$995 dep.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Wentz Ave. Richland
12 Wentz Avenue, Shelby, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1573 sqft
Shelby Home off the BLVDS - AVAILABLE NOW 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS EASY CLEAN FLOORS MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY OFF STREET PARKING OVER 1600 SQFT LARGE YARD SORRY NO METRO PETS WELCOME We are signing out keys to approved applicants by appointment only.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
280 Reform St. Richland
280 Reform Street, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
801 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - AVAILABLE NOW 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH DETACHED GARAGE HARDWOOD FLOORS FIRST FLOOR BATHROOM FIRST FLOOR BEDROOMS SORRY NO METRO WE ARE SIGNING OUT KEYS TO APPROVED APPLICANTS ONLY. FREE APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND AT SYNERGYPROPERTIESOHIO.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
465 Howard St Richland
465 Howard Street, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
1196 sqft
465 Howard St., Mansfield - 465 Howard St. $550 mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep. Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, small ranch with basement, 1st floor laundry, basement, garage, partially fenced small yard. ALL ELECTRIC, Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
262 Superior St Richland
262 Superior Street, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
896 sqft
262 Superior St- Mansfield Available Soon - 262 Superior St $525 month/$525 deposit/$100 water deposit Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, ranch on a hill, dining room, basement, off street parking in the back. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Spayer Richland
415 Spayer Lane, Mansfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
415 Spayer- Mansfield - 415 Spayer $500 mo./$500 dep./$100 water dep 3 bedroom, ranch, no basement, eat in kitchen, nice yard. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
357 Newman St Richland
357 Newman Street, Mansfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$550
1663 sqft
357 Newman St., Mansfield- Available Soon - 357 Newman St. $550mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep. 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, Huge house completely remodeled, eat in kitchen & dining room, 1st floor laundry, off street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Richland County
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
41 1/2 E Main St
41 1/2 E Main St, Plymouth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$365
This is a 2 bedroom, 2nd floor duplex. The rent is $365.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Lawn care is provided. No pets. Off street parking for 1 vehicle. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water. Stove and refrig are furnished. Has a gas furnace.
Results within 5 miles of Richland County
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Gifford St Apt 1
7 Gifford Street, Greenwich, OH
2 Bedrooms
$510
This is a 2 bedroom 2 story duplex. The rent is $510.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Does not allow pets. Does not accept Metro. NO smoking. Has off street parking, 1.5 baths. Laundry hook-ups are on the first floor.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
792 State Route 95
792 Ohio Highway 95, Ashland County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
A M A Z I N G, Spacious Country Oasis! 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, stainless steel appliances, granite tops, central air, 2 car attached garage, full basement, first floor laundry with washer and dryer provided, huge deck, beautiful, quiet setting,
Results within 10 miles of Richland County
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
107 W. 10th St.
107 West 10th Street, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$685
1232 sqft
3 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house. No appliances included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No pets, no smoking, no college students.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Lee Ave
211 Lee Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$729
This is a 3 bedroom 1 story home. The rent is $729.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease.The tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. Tenant mows lawn, NO smoking, NO pets, there are laundry hook-ups available, has A/C, and a two car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Maple St
128 Maple Street, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$619
This is a 3 bedroom 2 story duplex. The rent is $619.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. The tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. A stove is furnished, lawn care is provided, NO pets, and laundry hook-ups are available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
415 1/2 Virginia Ave
415 1/2 Virginia Ave, Ashland, OH
1 Bedroom
$419
This is a 1 bedroom 2nd floor duplex. The rent is $419.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. The tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. Stove and refrigerator are furnished, lawn care is provided, and no pets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
302 E 9th St
302 East 9th Street, Ashland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
This is a 2 bedroom 1 story home with a 2 car garage. The rent is $675.00. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. A stove and refrigerator are furnished. No pets, has laundry hook-ups. Tenant mows lawn.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockwood Station
510 Kettering Dr, Loudonville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$494
Lockwood Station is a friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, clubhouse, playground, and more.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
161 Ronald Ave
161 Ronald Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home with a 2 car garage. The rent is $765.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. Tenant mows lawn. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave are furnished and has laundry hook-ups.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1027 E Main St
1027 East Main Street, Ashland, OH
Studio
$2,800
3000 sqft
This is a COMMERCIAL BUILDING. The rent is $2,800.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. 3,000.00 Square Feet, Highly Visible location, Basement for storage, Has parking lot. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water.
1 of 12
Last updated January 24 at 11:25 AM
1 Unit Available
146 Arthur St
146 Arthur Street, Ashland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$629
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 story home with 1.5 bathrooms. The rent is $629.00 a month and it is a 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible to pay the gas, electric, and water. Also, the tenant is responsible to mow the lawn.
1 of 12
Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Edgehill Ave
506 Edgehill Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home. The rent is $675.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. No appliances are furnished. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. NO PETS, laundry hook - ups are available, and has a 1 car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Richland County area include Case Western Reserve University, Central Ohio Technical College, Cleveland State University, Columbus College of Art and Design, and North Central State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Cleveland, Akron, Westerville, and Parma have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHCleveland, OHAkron, OHWesterville, OHParma, OHLakewood, OHDublin, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHHilliard, OHLorain, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMansfield, OHOntario, OHAshland, OHNorwalk, OHSunbury, OHWooster, OH