orrville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Orrville, OH📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 10 miles of Orrville
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive
3574 Melrose Dr, Wooster, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1162 sqft
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
10141 Acme Rd
10141 Acme Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3684 sqft
Cool modern home with gorgeous updates is an entertainer's dream. The whole feeling of this home is fresh. Enjoy cooking and meals in the large, beautifully appointed eat in kitchen with granite counters and tons of light cabinetry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Orrville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Orrville area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orrville from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
