120 Apartments for rent in Cuyahoga Falls, OH📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Howe Avenue
1 Unit Available
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath apartment just minutes away from Chapel Hill area with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tallmadge Avenue
1 Unit Available
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heslop Morningview
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1581 7th St
1581 7th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1360 sqft
Welcome to this first floor bedroom with walk in shower.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
North Village
1 Unit Available
2612 3rd St
2612 3rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1112 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom apartment in a great area of Cuyahoga Falls just 4 or so blocks from the Natatorium, the many eateries and shopping! It will remind you of a New York apartment with designer colors! Total of only 4 units in this entire building &
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West Village
1 Unit Available
1825 5th St
1825 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright
Results within 1 mile of Cuyahoga Falls
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$926
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
$
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1623 - Robin
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
New lofts located in the newest building off the Tallmadge Circle. Spacious floorplan with two master suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Luxury design with these top floor penthouse units.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1030 Endicott Dr
1030 Endicott Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1088 sqft
Great ranch with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, bathroom remodeled. Basement with carpet area- 2 car garage- IN great condition,
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1428 North Howard-3C
1428 N Howard St, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
The Riverview apartment complex offers a mixture of livability, quality, and comfort. It features a variety of apartments including one and two bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
North Hill
1 Unit Available
1313 Lexington Avenue
1313 Lexington Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
768 sqft
COMING SOON!! Charming little cottage in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, with single floor living. Two beds and one bath, living room and kitchen and utility room in the back. Currently being made rent-ready for a July 1st availability.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
210 N. Main St-A-2C
210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$885
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1390 North Howard-8B
1390 N Howard St, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
Step into the charm of this beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Akron. Two large bedrooms has lots of closet space. The fully equipped kitchen is just perfect for the amateur chef. The ceilings are light-colored hardwood plank with rich, dark beams.
Results within 5 miles of Cuyahoga Falls
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Cuyahoga Falls, the median rent is $555 for a studio, $640 for a 1-bedroom, $850 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,093 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cuyahoga Falls, check out our monthly Cuyahoga Falls Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cuyahoga Falls area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cuyahoga Falls from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH