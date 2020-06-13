/
gahanna
302 Apartments for rent in Gahanna, OH📍
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
4 Units Available
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$979
Located in suburban Gahanna, Olde Towne Apartments are minutes from the Shops at Creekside and all of the activities that take place in this friendly suburb.
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Strawberry Farms
7 Units Available
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
Studio
$560
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
6 Units Available
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,445
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.
Woodside Green
1 Unit Available
815 Mcdonell Drive
815 Mcdonnell Drive, Gahanna, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1952 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
411 Kamilah Lane
411 Kamilah Ln, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
875 sqft
The Somerset - Unit E3 About The Parc The luxury of defining life. The way you want to live it. Welcome to an artful orchestration of the finer things in life, nestled in the natural green space of a beautifully landscaped park setting.
Results within 1 mile of Gahanna
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Olde Orchard
5 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$996
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Preserve North
15 Units Available
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,103
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Somerset
117 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$842
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Olde Orchard
1 Unit Available
6168 Stornoway Rd S
6168 Stornaway Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1320 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Condo for rent near Mount Carmel East - Property Id: 300267 McNaughten Commons Condo, 2 bed rooms, reserved parking, laundry hook ups, fresh paint, new carpeting and fenced patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
East Broad
1 Unit Available
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
Preserve South
1 Unit Available
4010 Trade Royal Crossing
4010 Trade Royal Crossing, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Preserve South
1 Unit Available
3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd
3783 Preserve Crossing Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1386 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo in Preserve Crossing - Amazing Updated End Unit Condo with 3 Finished Levels, 2 Master Suites, 3 Bathrooms. Large Eat-in Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Hardwood Floors.
Results within 5 miles of Gahanna
Maize-Morse
26 Units Available
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
784 sqft
We're Open! With your safety, and the safety of our team members in mind, we are offering live video and virtual tours only. Whether you are a resident or are looking for your new home, we are here to assist.
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Easton
37 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$899
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gahanna rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Gahanna area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gahanna from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Reynoldsburg.
