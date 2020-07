Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road. Great restaurants, entertainment attractions, and local shopping venues like Polaris Fashion Place are only minutes away. Take in a round of golf at Lakes Golf and Country Club, enjoy the outdoors at Highbanks Metro Park, or have a fun-filled day at the Magic Mountain Fun Center. Discover all the great places to explore nearby.