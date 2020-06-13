142 Apartments for rent in Strongsville, OH

Strongsville, OH

Welcome to Strongsville, Ohio, where only the strong survive! Just kidding. Strongsville is a pleasant suburb with plenty of amenities and residents from all walks of life. Now, let’s start sifting through all these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams!

Strongsville is located about 30 minutes southwest of downtown Cleveland and the lakefront area at the junction of the Ohio Turnpike and Interstate 71. Thus, many have given the city the nickname, “The Crossroads of the Nation.” But Strongsville has much more to offer than easy freeway access and a short trip to Cleveland’s financial center.

The city has a distinctly suburban feel. New shopping centers located in the northeastern part of town have made Strongsville the premier shopping destination of Cuyahoga County. Many of these areas, including the SouthPark Mall and surrounding plazas, are where you can find the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the city.

When you’re burnt out on mall activities, you can enjoy another side of Strongsville. The Strongsville Recreation Center, open year-round, is a state of the art facility with aquatics, fitness and wellness programs, in addition to both youth and adult sports leagues.

There is a diverse body of Strongsville apartments for rent throughout its various neighborhoods. Colloquially referred to as Echo Lake, the northwest neighborhood around the mall has several newer developments in luxury apartments and condominiums. Residents in these developments vary from young singles to established families. The buildings around here come with great amenities, often including swimming pools, gyms and clubhouses. Additionally, you can find studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent in several of these developments. Rentals in luxury buildings in Echo Lake generally range from $700 to $1000, depending on size and amenities.

The rest of Strongsville is mostly dominated by single-family homes owned by residents. However, certain neighborhoods have smaller, and typically older, apartment complexess. You can find the odd rental home in more established neighborhoods that frequently come with large backyards and garages. Homes and apartments in more settled parts of Strongsville generally range from $750 to $1000. The more bedrooms you’re looking for, the higher the price will be.

You’ve got a lot of rental options in Strongsville. But what about your pooch? Well, pet-friendly apartment rentals in the city vary by development and landlord. Many of the newer developments are bit more reluctant to accept pets—particularly large dogs. But, don’t despair! Dog-friendly apartments aren’t impossible to find. Some may just require and additional pet deposit.

And with that, we end our guide. Welcome to Strongsville! Enjoy all that this strong, safe community has to offer!