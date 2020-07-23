/
lucas county
Last updated July 23 2020
67 Apartments for rent in Lucas County, OH📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
10 Units Available
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
177 Units Available
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Oregon
4744 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1206 sqft
Redwood Oregon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated January 21 at 07:04 PM
8 Units Available
Southwyck
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated January 25 at 09:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Sylvania
4994 S. Main Street - 4
4994 Main Street, Sylvania, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath Townhome in Sylvania (& Sylvania Schools). Hardwood floors/carpet, appliances included, pet friendly, washer & dryer on site. Off main St. great location.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
410 Daniels Avenue - 1
410 Daniels Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1304 sqft
Move in today! 3 bed with many updates and TONS of space! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has many features throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
704 Woodsdale Ave
704 Woodsdale Avenue, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
797 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Scott Park
3601 Hill Ave
3601 Hill Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$829
Come be a part of our COMMUNITY! - Property Id: 309839 Come be a part of our Wonderful Community!! Come see us today for your private showing or take a virtual tour (links provided below)! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes ranging from $629 to $829.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
1826 Brame
1826 Brame Pl, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1410 sqft
3 bd1 ba 1,410 sqft - Spacious 3 bedroom home in West Toledo. Hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Type: Single Family Year built: 1942 Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central Parking: 1 space Lot: 4,800 sqft No Pets Allowed (RLNE5930829)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Onyx
1011 Woodland Ave
1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1351 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1833 Oakwood Ave
1833 Oakwood Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
1048 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Area Home - 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a large living room and built in cabinet in the dining room. New carpet and paint throughout. There is a fenced backyard and full basement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
2259 Isherwood
2259 Isherwood Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1025 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Park Ranch Home with Central Air and Large Deck - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Large living area with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included! Off-street parking available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
1045 Orchard St
1045 Orchard Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
989 sqft
Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath On Orchard Located In South End - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Orchard Located In The South End. New Vinyl Flooring In Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Updates Include Kitchen Flooring, Counters.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
3910 Clareridge upper
3910 Clareridge Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1305 sqft
2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years. Must be able to get gas and electric on in your name.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwyck
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
Prescott Place
437 West Bancroft Street, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Apply for Free March 7*** Prescott Place Apartments 437 W. Bancroft St, Toledo OH, 43620 $100 Security Deposit Special * Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ottawa
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
DeVeaux
LeParc
2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
548 sqft
LeParc Apartments 2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613 We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lucas County area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Warren have apartments for rent.
