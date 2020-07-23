/
washington county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Washington County, OH📍
525 6th Street
525 6th Street, Marietta, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
525 Sixth Street Marietta, OH - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has all amenities of a grandiose Sixth Street abode. Beautiful wood details throughout the home have been kept intact with modern renovations in the kitchen and both baths.
108 Putnam Street Unit A
108 Putnam St, Marietta, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
108 Putnam Street Unit A Available 08/01/20 Luxury Loft Apartment For Lease - Located on Putnam street downtown Marietta within walking distance to lots of quaint, locally owned shops and eateries.
1009 Third Street
1009 3rd Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1009 Third Street - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home sits near local hospital. Features include bonus room upstairs, formal dining room, breakfast nook and even an option to dine alfresco off of the kitchen balcony.
106 Bartlett Street
106 Bartlett Street, Marietta, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
106 Bartlett Street Marietta, OH - 2 Bedroom Single-Family Home on Harmar Hill - This well-maintained home on Harmar Hill boasts new carpeting and fresh paint! Fully equipped kitchen offers range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
1135 Brown Ave
1135 Browns Rd, Washington County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4752 sqft
Marietta Private Setting - Enjoy the private setting of this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home. Move right in to this fully furnished home just outside city limits. Features include hardwood floors, 3 car garage, above ground pool, and hot tub.
Results within 1 mile of Washington County
605 21st ST
605 21st Street, Vienna, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES PAID 3 Bedroom House Vienna! - Quaint, ranch-style one floor living in this 3 bedroom home with ALL utilities paid and washer/dryer hook ups. Covered front porch with large shared yard that the owner maintains.
404 48th Street
404 48th St, Vienna, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2300 sqft
404 48th Street, Vienna, WV 26105 - Stylish and Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story brick home in Vienna. This home features an open and airy kitchen/dining area with custom build cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Washington County
2641 Meadowview Dr.
2641 Meadowview Drive, Wood County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Just Outside of town - Nice 3 bedroom home with fenced in backyard with deck, sunroof, and 2 car garage. Home features a first floor family room, updated kitchen, and more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914136)
512 9th Ave Apt D
512 9th Avenue, Parkersburg, WV
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
Southside Apartment - Nice 1 bedroom upstairs end apartment. Apartment is freshly painted and move in ready. Small deck and off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5555851)
1608 Tygart St
1608 Tygart Street, Parkersburg, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
676 sqft
Southside Bungalow - Cute 2 bedroom ranch close to Parkersburg South High School. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5669017)
Results within 10 miles of Washington County
The Springs
305 Concert Way, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1022 sqft
Wake up to luxury. Start your morning routine with breakfast in a sleek, modern kitchen or a hot cup of coffee on a spacious balcony. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops, sleek modern cabinetry, and GE stainless steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include Central Ohio Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Newark, Zanesville, Vienna, Athens, and Marietta have apartments for rent.