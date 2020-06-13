197 Apartments for rent in Brook Park, OH📍
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 64
1 of 30
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 42
According to 2010 census data, the population of Brook Park is roughly 20,000, meaning that while not a metropolis, it is far from a small city. The northern part of Brook Park borders the Rocky River Reservation, which is part of the Emerald Necklace of Greater Cleveland Parks, and is close to Brookside Park and the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center as well as the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. There is plenty of shopping and a movie theater at Brookgate Shopping Center and along the major roads, Snow Road, West 130th and Smith Road. See, there's plenty to do in Brook Park!
If you're looking to move to the city of Brook Park, then the first logical step should be to determine what type of lodging you're looking for, whether it be a rental home, condo or just an apartment to rent. When looking for apartments for rent in Brook Park, you will want to do your homework and research the different apartment complexes, properties and neighborhoods. Rentals near the airport and interstate can be beneficial if you need to travel or commute frequently, but if not, the noise from either of the two is something that you would want to consider in your decision.
The difference between renting a home or an apartment can be a significantly different experience; therefore you should weigh your wants and needs when looking for the best fit for you. Brook Park has many different types of dwellings to choose from -- small apartment complexes, large luxury apartments, ranch style homes, duplexes -- so there is something for everybody no matter what you're looking for. There are a number of apartments available in Brook Park, but the rate of owner occupancy in the city is very high at 80 percent, with a low vacancy rate; this means you should start looking early when planning a move here.
Brook Park is a vibrant city with a number of different neighborhoods. Depending on your preferences, you can find areas that are more lively and exciting, or grassy and relaxing. Here's the lowdown on some of the main parts of town.
Holland Rd/Eastland Rd: This part of town swoops around the western edge and is home to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as well as the NASA John H. Glenn Research Center. It's perfect for anyone who needs access to the airport or if you like being on the edge of town instead of right in the city center.
City Center: This refers to the center block of roads that runs along the east side of I-71. Holland Road is the main thruway and there are a number of smaller subdivisions and rental units available.
Brookpark Rd/Smith Road: You'll be happy settling here if you like to shop! The Brookgate Shopping Center is located here where you can find everything from new shoes to excellent dining options. The beautiful Holy Cross cemetery is right at the heart of things, as well.
Brook Park is home to the International Exposition Center (I-X Center) which Brook Park obtained as part of a deal with the city of Cleveland to allow for an expansion of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which means that yes, you will hear airplanes if you live in the northern and western parts of Brook Park.
The city offers lots of transportation -- RTA bus lines, cabs, and the RTA rapid, which runs into the heart of downtown Cleveland and further outlying suburbs. Brook Park is also in a good location for commuting to and from many destinations due to its proximity to many major interstates including I-480, I-77, I-71, I-80 and I-90.
You'll be pleased to find that the city of Brook Park is also home to several mom and pop shops, from hardware and grocery stores to bars and restaurants. If you're looking for shopping, the city definitely won't leave you wanting, as you'll find all types of department stores and gift shops within the city limits, as well as more options than you could imagine just a short drive away at the many malls in the neighboring cities. The city's Recreation Center offers a water park, 2 swimming pools, basketball court, indoor running track, and conference rooms. The city also has a total of 12 other parks scattered about the city for everyone to enjoy.