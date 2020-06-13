Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

197 Apartments for rent in Brook Park, OH

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Results within 1 mile of Brook Park

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Results within 5 miles of Brook Park
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Parma
54 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
The Edge
4 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
679 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
48 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$713
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rockport Square
3 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1100 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Last updated June 9 at 03:59pm
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Last updated June 6 at 04:16pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
525 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Club Apartments
210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
652 sqft
Large kitchens with appliances included; some units include dishwasher. Coin-operated laundry facilities on-site. Ample parking in a private lot on-site. Conveniently located near retail and restaurants.
Last updated June 6 at 04:11pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
City GuideBrook Park
Brook Park, Ohio is located just west of Cleveland, and is the home of the Cleveland Hopkins Airport and the NASA-Lewis Research Center, not to mention a feisty and controversial red-haired mayor, Tom Coyne.

According to 2010 census data, the population of Brook Park is roughly 20,000, meaning that while not a metropolis, it is far from a small city. The northern part of Brook Park borders the Rocky River Reservation, which is part of the Emerald Necklace of Greater Cleveland Parks, and is close to Brookside Park and the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center as well as the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. There is plenty of shopping and a movie theater at Brookgate Shopping Center and along the major roads, Snow Road, West 130th and Smith Road. See, there's plenty to do in Brook Park!

Making the Move

If you're looking to move to the city of Brook Park, then the first logical step should be to determine what type of lodging you're looking for, whether it be a rental home, condo or just an apartment to rent. When looking for apartments for rent in Brook Park, you will want to do your homework and research the different apartment complexes, properties and neighborhoods. Rentals near the airport and interstate can be beneficial if you need to travel or commute frequently, but if not, the noise from either of the two is something that you would want to consider in your decision.

The difference between renting a home or an apartment can be a significantly different experience; therefore you should weigh your wants and needs when looking for the best fit for you. Brook Park has many different types of dwellings to choose from -- small apartment complexes, large luxury apartments, ranch style homes, duplexes -- so there is something for everybody no matter what you're looking for. There are a number of apartments available in Brook Park, but the rate of owner occupancy in the city is very high at 80 percent, with a low vacancy rate; this means you should start looking early when planning a move here.

Neighborhoods

Brook Park is a vibrant city with a number of different neighborhoods. Depending on your preferences, you can find areas that are more lively and exciting, or grassy and relaxing. Here's the lowdown on some of the main parts of town.

Holland Rd/Eastland Rd: This part of town swoops around the western edge and is home to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as well as the NASA John H. Glenn Research Center. It's perfect for anyone who needs access to the airport or if you like being on the edge of town instead of right in the city center.

City Center: This refers to the center block of roads that runs along the east side of I-71. Holland Road is the main thruway and there are a number of smaller subdivisions and rental units available.

Brookpark Rd/Smith Road: You'll be happy settling here if you like to shop! The Brookgate Shopping Center is located here where you can find everything from new shoes to excellent dining options. The beautiful Holy Cross cemetery is right at the heart of things, as well.

Living in Brook Park

Brook Park is home to the International Exposition Center (I-X Center) which Brook Park obtained as part of a deal with the city of Cleveland to allow for an expansion of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which means that yes, you will hear airplanes if you live in the northern and western parts of Brook Park.

The city offers lots of transportation -- RTA bus lines, cabs, and the RTA rapid, which runs into the heart of downtown Cleveland and further outlying suburbs. Brook Park is also in a good location for commuting to and from many destinations due to its proximity to many major interstates including I-480, I-77, I-71, I-80 and I-90.

You'll be pleased to find that the city of Brook Park is also home to several mom and pop shops, from hardware and grocery stores to bars and restaurants. If you're looking for shopping, the city definitely won't leave you wanting, as you'll find all types of department stores and gift shops within the city limits, as well as more options than you could imagine just a short drive away at the many malls in the neighboring cities. The city's Recreation Center offers a water park, 2 swimming pools, basketball court, indoor running track, and conference rooms. The city also has a total of 12 other parks scattered about the city for everyone to enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brook Park?
The average rent price for Brook Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $980.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brook Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Brook Park area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brook Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brook Park from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

