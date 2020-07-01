141 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH📍
Traffic. Parma is a car owners' town, with just three percent of the population using public transportation. The city sprawls like many suburban areas, and just getting to the interstate will take you 15 minutes by car. Traffic is a breeze around town, though. And, bicycles are great during the warmer months, with plenty of wide streets, trails, and parks to peddle through on your way to where you need to be. The most traffic that you will see is at the mall, the city center, along Snow Rd. and Big Creek Parkway, as well as on major highways and freeways heading into downtown Cleveland.
Wildlife. When you think of the Cleveland area, wildlife typically doesn't come to mind. However, there is a surprisingly large population of deer, coons, and even coyotes living off of Parma's meandering creeks and vegetation. To catch a glimpse of this rare suburban wildlife, look for rentals on the northeastern border of town, where the hypnotic howling of coyotes from branches of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park will add a rural, outdoors mix to an otherwise suburbanized life.
Downtown. Downtown Parma is the most popular, walkable area, with lots of bars and coffee shops, a theater, bowling alley, and golf course, as well as plenty of parks sprinkled throughout. It's certainly not an urban night life scene, but the area does offer plenty to do.
Northwest. In this corner of town, you get access to the enormous creek side nature at the Big Creek Reservation, as well as small neighborhood parks, including the Miller Playground. There are also some great restaurants, bakers, and butchers to keep your tummy full, and well-rounded.
Southwest. In the southwest corner of town, there are numerous parks, a southern entrance to the Big Creek Reservation, and plenty to do at the Ridgewood Country Club, the Parmatown Mall, and the numerous restaurants. It also contains the public library, and tons of neighborhood coffee shops. Be sure to check out The Jammin' Java Place for freshly brewed coffee served with live music and comedy shows.
East. Drive through the east side on State Rd. and you will see a bar on every corner, laced with eats, pizza places, bakers, and meat markets. Just a short drive down Rockside Road will take you to some of the most scenic nature sites around.
Once you pick your neighborhood and roll through the streets, you will discover that Parma living is as easy and simple as pizza pie. Just pick your flavor.