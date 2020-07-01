141 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH

Renting Tips

Traffic. Parma is a car owners' town, with just three percent of the population using public transportation. The city sprawls like many suburban areas, and just getting to the interstate will take you 15 minutes by car. Traffic is a breeze around town, though. And, bicycles are great during the warmer months, with plenty of wide streets, trails, and parks to peddle through on your way to where you need to be. The most traffic that you will see is at the mall, the city center, along Snow Rd. and Big Creek Parkway, as well as on major highways and freeways heading into downtown Cleveland.

Wildlife. When you think of the Cleveland area, wildlife typically doesn't come to mind. However, there is a surprisingly large population of deer, coons, and even coyotes living off of Parma's meandering creeks and vegetation. To catch a glimpse of this rare suburban wildlife, look for rentals on the northeastern border of town, where the hypnotic howling of coyotes from branches of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park will add a rural, outdoors mix to an otherwise suburbanized life.