Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Parma, OH

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
41 Units Available
Parma
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$763
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$761
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
47 Units Available
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$755
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 30 at 03:32pm
6 Units Available
Parma
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$822
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
863 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Parma
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Parma
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parma
6087 Ridge Rd
6087 Ridge Rd, Parma, OH
Studio
$1,200
980 sqft
For rent: Rent approximately 980 sq. ft. of a 3000 sq. ft. building. The 980 sq. ft. consist of (4) 9x11 private offices, a waiting area and other space. Was used as a doctor's office.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parma
7606 Wooster Pky
7606 Wooster Parkway, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
Darling bungalow on a quiet street in Parma Heights Ohio. Enclosed Porch*Formal Dining Room With Built Ins*Lots Of Storage*Front Porch*Hardwood Floors**Finished Rec Room in Basement*....Large bedrooms and a just rehabbed home.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parma
5010 1/2 Russell Ave
5010 1/2 Russell Ave, Parma, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
581 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom home in Parma Ohio. There is street parking and the front yard is fenced. Just rehabbed and a great place to live. Close to all the amenities Parma has to offer

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Parma
2710 Stanfield Dr
2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Parma
1721 Tuxedo Ave
1721 Tuxedo Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1097 sqft
1721 Tuxedo, Parma, Ohio 44134 - Lovely 3 bedroom single family with many updates throughout! $1,025 rent / $1,025 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional deposit NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Parma
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Results within 1 mile of Parma
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Parma Heights
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Last updated July 1 at 01:00pm
23 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1345 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
9 Units Available
Parma Heights
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
4820 Stickney Ave Dn
4820 Stickney Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1649 sqft
Old Brooklyn 2 bedroom - Property Id: 165849 Nice unit in a nice neighborhood. @brm down with refrigerator and stove included. 216-308-6856 please text.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
4110 BEHRWALD AVENUE
4110 Behrwald Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
Spacious Two-Bedroom - This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact our leasing team for details. Home is offered on a 12-month conventional lease term. We do not accept Section 8.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
4609 Burger Ave.
4609 Burger Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$900
1567 sqft
burger ave - burger ave (RLNE4531787)

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
9921 York Rd
9921 York Road, North Royalton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Mint! Recently remodeled thru-out,new kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances,freshly painted,2 1/2 bathrooms,walk-in tiled shower,jacuzzi tub,1st floor 1/2 bath 1st floor,laundry room 1st floor,4 car garage

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
6208 Northcliff Ave.
6208 Northcliff Avenue, Brooklyn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Bungalow in Brooklyn Available Now! - Don't miss your chance to call this beautiful 2 bedroom bungalow your new home. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen. Large attic and basement.
Results within 5 miles of Parma
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
12 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$913
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$877
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
52 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$753
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
34 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
City GuideParma
Renting is on the mind of many Parmenians these days. Apartments line the borders of this Cleveland suburb, and rental homes are becoming all the more common. So, stick around & discover some unique renting tips for your home hunting in the Parma area.
Renting Tips

Traffic. Parma is a car owners' town, with just three percent of the population using public transportation. The city sprawls like many suburban areas, and just getting to the interstate will take you 15 minutes by car. Traffic is a breeze around town, though. And, bicycles are great during the warmer months, with plenty of wide streets, trails, and parks to peddle through on your way to where you need to be. The most traffic that you will see is at the mall, the city center, along Snow Rd. and Big Creek Parkway, as well as on major highways and freeways heading into downtown Cleveland.

Wildlife. When you think of the Cleveland area, wildlife typically doesn't come to mind. However, there is a surprisingly large population of deer, coons, and even coyotes living off of Parma's meandering creeks and vegetation. To catch a glimpse of this rare suburban wildlife, look for rentals on the northeastern border of town, where the hypnotic howling of coyotes from branches of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park will add a rural, outdoors mix to an otherwise suburbanized life.

Neighborhood Breakdown

Downtown. Downtown Parma is the most popular, walkable area, with lots of bars and coffee shops, a theater, bowling alley, and golf course, as well as plenty of parks sprinkled throughout. It's certainly not an urban night life scene, but the area does offer plenty to do.

Northwest. In this corner of town, you get access to the enormous creek side nature at the Big Creek Reservation, as well as small neighborhood parks, including the Miller Playground. There are also some great restaurants, bakers, and butchers to keep your tummy full, and well-rounded.

Southwest. In the southwest corner of town, there are numerous parks, a southern entrance to the Big Creek Reservation, and plenty to do at the Ridgewood Country Club, the Parmatown Mall, and the numerous restaurants. It also contains the public library, and tons of neighborhood coffee shops. Be sure to check out The Jammin' Java Place for freshly brewed coffee served with live music and comedy shows.

East. Drive through the east side on State Rd. and you will see a bar on every corner, laced with eats, pizza places, bakers, and meat markets. Just a short drive down Rockside Road will take you to some of the most scenic nature sites around.

Once you pick your neighborhood and roll through the streets, you will discover that Parma living is as easy and simple as pizza pie. Just pick your flavor.

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Parma?
The average rent price for Parma rentals listed on Apartment List is $940.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Parma?
Some of the colleges located in the Parma area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Parma?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parma from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, North Royalton, and Strongsville.

