121 Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH📍
Named one of the top 100 Communities in 2010 and 2011 by the America's Promise Alliance, Hudson looks great in the winter, but the best time to look for a home for rent in Hudson is in the spring, once the snows of Northeast Ohio have melted, and flowers and trees finally start to blossom. That is when the true beauty of the town is revealed, especially on The Green, surrounding the Hudson Clock Tower. Although spring and summer are bustling seasons in Hudson, the changing leaves in the fall will make resisting the picturesque town nearly impossible.
Typically, Hudson landlords will require the first month's rent, as well as an application fee and a security deposit. Pets will add to the cost of monthly rent, so keep that in mind as you look for pet-friendly apartments. Proof of employment and a month's worth of pay stubs are typically demanded for any rental, and be prepared to give information about any place you've lived in the last 10 years, as most landlords or leasing agencies will do a background check. Finding a moderately priced apartment to rent in the city is fairly easy, including furnished apartments.
A majority of residents in Hudson commute to Cleveland, which is about 20 minutes away. For that reason, Hudson has become a hotbed for attracting a variety of professionals.
Hudson Historic District: The most well-known neighborhood is the Hudson Historic District, with its 19th-century homes, many of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. The oldest structure in Summit County, the David Hudson Home, is located in this neighborhood. It was built by Hudson, the town's namesake, in 1806. Other historic homes dot the landscape downtown, and are inhabited by homeowners who have worked to preserve their authenticity. All of this history gives the district a lot of character, and is one of the reasons so many people want to live in Hudson.
Western Reserve Estates: Dominated by four- and five-bedroom homes, primarily built between the 1960s-1990s, Western Reserve Estates is a popular neighborhood with its fair share of professionals as residents.
Crown Point: Another neighborhood with large homes is Crown Point. Most of the colonial-style homes were built and bought in the 1990s.
If life amongst the beautiful people is what you desire, you are sure to find it in Hudson. If there's one thing that is abundant in Hudson, it's class. The residents are proud of their homes and zip code, and they have a tendency to forget that not everyone who visits Hudson lives in Hudson. The recently built First and Main shopping district offers local and national chain higher-end retail stores and restaurants, and is bordered by the historic storefronts on Main St.
In the summer, concerts from local musicians fill the air under the clock tower on The Green, or the town square. On Saturday mornings in the summer, head to The Green for the farmer's market, or enjoy the annual Taste of Hudson for local restaurant fare in September. If playing golf is a housing priority, Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club is in Hudson, and is considered one of the finest public 18-hole golf courses in Ohio. In fact, it was named one of the top 100 courses in Ohio by "Golf Styles Magazine."
Parts of Hudson are located within the Metro Parks, serving Summit County, making Hudson a great place to participate in recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and nature-watching. It is also close to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Cleveland Metro Parks.
The majority of Hudson residents drive cars, as city buses may find it difficult to navigate Hudson's fairly narrow two-lane streets. Residents of the Historic District are close enough to shops to walk, although judging by the parking available downtown, most people still choose to drive. Bicycling is also very popular on the streets and sidewalks, so be on the lookout so you don't get run over.