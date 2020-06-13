121 Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH

Named one of the top 100 Communities in 2010 and 2011 by the America's Promise Alliance, Hudson looks great in the winter, but the best time to look for a home for rent in Hudson is in the spring, once the snows of Northeast Ohio have melted, and flowers and trees finally start to blossom. That is when the true beauty of the town is revealed, especially on The Green, surrounding the Hudson Clock Tower. Although spring and summer are bustling seasons in Hudson, the changing leaves in the fall will make resisting the picturesque town nearly impossible.

Typically, Hudson landlords will require the first month's rent, as well as an application fee and a security deposit. Pets will add to the cost of monthly rent, so keep that in mind as you look for pet-friendly apartments. Proof of employment and a month's worth of pay stubs are typically demanded for any rental, and be prepared to give information about any place you've lived in the last 10 years, as most landlords or leasing agencies will do a background check. Finding a moderately priced apartment to rent in the city is fairly easy, including furnished apartments.