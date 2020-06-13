AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Hudson, OH

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Historic Hudson
1 Unit Available
72 Village Way
72 Village Way, Hudson, OH
Studio
$1,000
1140 sqft
This completely remodeled/updated 2nd floor office space is a MUST SEE! So many options here! You walk in and straight ahead you will find a Kitchen with a fridge, sink, plenty of counter/cabinet space and a closet with ample storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5167 STOW RD
5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST 2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see Living Room 1 9 X 18 Dining Room 1 9 X 13 Kitchen 1 9 X 8 Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25 2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,215
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crain to Main
1 Unit Available
600 walter st
600 Walter Street, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$655
800 sqft
Walter - Property Id: 191726 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment .New carpeting, 5 blocks to KSU, very affordable .must call Darlene @330-861-3322 for info .Water , sewer, trash, and Heat included ! (electric about $45/ month).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Tours availability Tuesday, 3-10 @5pm Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
952 S Lincoln St
952 S Lincoln St, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom walking distance to KSU campus - Property Id: 268078 Nice and very quiet 2 bedroom condo. 7 min Walking distance to KSU campus. Living room, updated kitten, dinning room, 1.5 bath and 2 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heslop Morningview
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4542 sqft
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11635 Ravenna Rd
11635 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccably neat and clean single level leaving in Twinsburg. Fresh paint and flooring. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, in-unit laundry, large grassy common area and lots of parking. Owner pays Electric, Gas, Water and Sewer

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North Village
1 Unit Available
2612 3rd St
2612 3rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1112 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom apartment in a great area of Cuyahoga Falls just 4 or so blocks from the Natatorium, the many eateries and shopping! It will remind you of a New York apartment with designer colors! Total of only 4 units in this entire building &

Median Rent in Hudson

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hudson is $970, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,289.
Studio
$841
1 Bed
$970
2 Beds
$1,289
3+ Beds
$1,657
City GuideHudsonHudson, Ohio was the first city in the U.S. to launch a community-wide electronic gift card to keep shopping dollars within the town. That fact alone says a lot about what its residents value, but it also speaks to its very New England-esque charm.
Moving to Hudson
Named one of the top 100 Communities in 2010 and 2011 by the America's Promise Alliance, Hudson looks great in the winter, but the best time to look for a home for rent in Hudson is in the spring, once the snows of Northeast Ohio have melted, and flowers and trees finally start to blossom. That is when the true beauty of the town is revealed, especially on The Green, surrounding the Hudson Clock Tower. Although spring and summer are bustling seasons in Hudson, the changing leaves in the fall will make resisting the picturesque town nearly impossible.

Typically, Hudson landlords will require the first month's rent, as well as an application fee and a security deposit. Pets will add to the cost of monthly rent, so keep that in mind as you look for pet-friendly apartments. Proof of employment and a month's worth of pay stubs are typically demanded for any rental, and be prepared to give information about any place you've lived in the last 10 years, as most landlords or leasing agencies will do a background check. Finding a moderately priced apartment to rent in the city is fairly easy, including furnished apartments.

Neighbors and Neighborhoods
A majority of residents in Hudson commute to Cleveland, which is about 20 minutes away. For that reason, Hudson has become a hotbed for attracting a variety of professionals.

Hudson Historic District: The most well-known neighborhood is the Hudson Historic District, with its 19th-century homes, many of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. The oldest structure in Summit County, the David Hudson Home, is located in this neighborhood. It was built by Hudson, the town's namesake, in 1806. Other historic homes dot the landscape downtown, and are inhabited by homeowners who have worked to preserve their authenticity. All of this history gives the district a lot of character, and is one of the reasons so many people want to live in Hudson.

Western Reserve Estates: Dominated by four- and five-bedroom homes, primarily built between the 1960s-1990s, Western Reserve Estates is a popular neighborhood with its fair share of professionals as residents.

Crown Point: Another neighborhood with large homes is Crown Point. Most of the colonial-style homes were built and bought in the 1990s.

Life in Hudson
If life amongst the beautiful people is what you desire, you are sure to find it in Hudson. If there's one thing that is abundant in Hudson, it's class. The residents are proud of their homes and zip code, and they have a tendency to forget that not everyone who visits Hudson lives in Hudson. The recently built First and Main shopping district offers local and national chain higher-end retail stores and restaurants, and is bordered by the historic storefronts on Main St.

In the summer, concerts from local musicians fill the air under the clock tower on The Green, or the town square. On Saturday mornings in the summer, head to The Green for the farmer's market, or enjoy the annual Taste of Hudson for local restaurant fare in September. If playing golf is a housing priority, Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club is in Hudson, and is considered one of the finest public 18-hole golf courses in Ohio. In fact, it was named one of the top 100 courses in Ohio by "Golf Styles Magazine."

Parts of Hudson are located within the Metro Parks, serving Summit County, making Hudson a great place to participate in recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and nature-watching. It is also close to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Cleveland Metro Parks.

The majority of Hudson residents drive cars, as city buses may find it difficult to navigate Hudson's fairly narrow two-lane streets. Residents of the Historic District are close enough to shops to walk, although judging by the parking available downtown, most people still choose to drive. Bicycling is also very popular on the streets and sidewalks, so be on the lookout so you don't get run over.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Hudson?
In Hudson, the median rent is $841 for a studio, $970 for a 1-bedroom, $1,289 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,657 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hudson, check out our monthly Hudson Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hudson?
Some of the colleges located in the Hudson area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hudson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hudson from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

