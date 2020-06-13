/
solon
Last updated June 13 2020
225 Apartments for rent in Solon, OH
Last updated June 13
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5868 Glasgow Lane
5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4647 sqft
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands.
Last updated June 13
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.
Last updated June 13
The Allotment
1 Unit Available
6561 Solon Boulevard
6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within
Results within 1 mile of Solon
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
35755 Miles Rd
35755 Miles Road, Moreland Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1940 sqft
CALL FOR A VIDEO TOUR!** This impeccably maintained house has been recently updated with fresh paint and newer carpeting throughout. There are recently installed granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.
Results within 5 miles of Solon
Last updated June 13
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Last updated June 13
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Last updated June 13
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Last updated June 13
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Last updated June 13
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Last updated June 13
28 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
Mercer
1 Unit Available
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Almar Arms, located minutes from the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, OH. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit almararmsapt.com!
Last updated June 13
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
20506 Clare Ave
20506 Clare Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
20506 Clare Ave Available 07/01/20 Newly Updated Single Family Home 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom - A single family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with Rec Room To view or for more information, please contact Rhonda Jackson at 216-703-3023 or
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
19040 McCracken
19040 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
971 sqft
19040 McCracken Rd., Maple Hts. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom bungalow with updated eat-in kitchen and newer kitchen appliances. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful large picture window in living room and updated bathroom.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4110 Orangewood Rd
4110 Orangewood Drive, Orange, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4310 sqft
Orange house for rent - No PETS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE2262383)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Solon, the median rent is $761 for a studio, $911 for a 1-bedroom, $1,135 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,492 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Solon, check out our monthly Solon Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Solon area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Solon from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
