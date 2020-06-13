/
blue ash
216 Apartments for rent in Blue Ash, OH📍
$
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Blue Ash
15 Units Available
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1257 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Blue Ash
1 Unit Available
10423 Rachel Anne Court
10423 Rachel Anne Court, Blue Ash, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3317 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/3.5bath ranch in desirable Blue Ash Estates! Gourmet kitchen w/marble counter tops & SS appliances. Lovely 3 seasons rm that leads to covered deck w/outdoor kitchen & retractable screens.
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
10837 Fallsington Court
10837 Fallsington Court, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Totally Remodeled in 2020, Really Totally, Awesome, You Newer See Any-other Like This One, Modern, Italian Inspired Design. Open and Airy, End Unit w/Attached Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Ash
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Kenwood
1 Unit Available
9076 Shadetree Drive
9076 Shadetree Drive, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1232 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1.
Evendale
1 Unit Available
3098 Stanwin Place
3098 Stanwin Place, Evendale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Beautiful renovated single family home in friendly Evendale! Minutes from Summit Park and Blue Ash. Access to neighborhood pool and rec center, and an easy 15 minute drive downtown. Perfect for any type of renter!
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
10555 Montgomery Road
10555 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location, Over 2000sf, & Sycamore Schools! Enjoy maintenance-free living in this 3-level townhome where 1st floor has bedroom & full bath making no steps an option. Finished walkout LL w/ wet bar, Detached Gargage, & more.
1 Unit Available
12164 First Avenue
12164 First Avenue, Highpoint, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Location, Location, Location - Great schools, quiet street, big back yard. Cute 2 BR house. Recently updated inside. Hardwood floors throughout. Good starter home. Accessible to shopping. (RLNE2421150)
Results within 5 miles of Blue Ash
Oakley
9 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
$
Woodlawn
30 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,016
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Madisonville
13 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Kenwood
6 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
35 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
16 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Woodlawn
11 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
