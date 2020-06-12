/
7 Apartments for rent in Mansfield, OH📍
Redwood Mansfield
900 Max Avenue, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1432 sqft
Redwood® Mansfield is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly apartment rental home with an attached garage.
465 Howard St Richland
465 Howard Street, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
1196 sqft
465 Howard St., Mansfield - 465 Howard St. $550 mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep. Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, small ranch with basement, 1st floor laundry, basement, garage, partially fenced small yard. ALL ELECTRIC, Tenant pays all utilities.
262 Superior St Richland
262 Superior Street, Mansfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
896 sqft
262 Superior St- Mansfield Available Soon - 262 Superior St $525 month/$525 deposit/$100 water deposit Mansfield Schools, 2 bedroom, ranch on a hill, dining room, basement, off street parking in the back. Tenant pays all utilities.
415 Spayer Richland
415 Spayer Lane, Mansfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
415 Spayer- Mansfield - 415 Spayer $500 mo./$500 dep./$100 water dep 3 bedroom, ranch, no basement, eat in kitchen, nice yard. Tenant pays all utilities.
357 Newman St Richland
357 Newman Street, Mansfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$550
1663 sqft
357 Newman St., Mansfield- Available Soon - 357 Newman St. $550mo./$550 dep./$100 water dep. 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, Huge house completely remodeled, eat in kitchen & dining room, 1st floor laundry, off street parking.
Concord Square Apartments
500 Lexington Springmill Rd N, Ontario, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$595
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Concord Square Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
185 Adario West Rd
185 Adario West Road, Richland County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
This is a 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 1 story home. The rent is $899.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. NO SMOKING, tenant pays for the propane, electric, and trash pick up. Has well water. A stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer are furnished.
