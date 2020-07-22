/
/
mahoning county
56 Apartments for rent in Mahoning County, OH📍
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.
13659 West Akron Canfield Rd
13659 Akron Canfield Road, Mahoning County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Check out this newly renovated farm home within eyesight of Western Reserve Local Schools. Right on 224 in Berlin Center, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on just under 2 acres surrounded by 72 acres of farmed fields.
1703 Westhampton Dr
1703 Westhampton Drive, Austintown, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
1140 sqft
Close to it all but nestled amongst the trees, this ultra cool 1 bedroom + loft (potential 2nd bed) open floor plan concept with soaring vaulted ceilings in great room, open to eat in kitchen with all appliances, first floor large bedroom on main
Warren
563 saint louis
563 Saint Louis Avenue, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$565
660 sqft
This ONE BEDROOM single family home will make for an amazing home with the right tenant(s).Stylish Kitchen formal dining room, Livingroom Large bedroom with nice closet, vinyl flooring fresh paint,.
Newport
435 Parkcliffe Ave
435 Parkcliff Avenue, Youngstown, OH
5 Bedrooms
$750
6 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE 5 Bedroom home for rent!! These are hard to come by! Beautiful arched entry ways, fireplace with built-in shelving, hardwood flooring in dining and living areas. Darling country style kitchen with tile counter-tops and built in pantry.
4521 Grover Dr
4521 Grover Drive, Boardman, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on ground floor. Large bedroom with Two Large closets. On site coin operated Laundry and Carport.
756 Nellbert Ln
756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1805 sqft
Huge Family room with a fire place. This home will surprise you when you look inside. It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance.
817 cook ave
817 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
Boardman - Property Id: 74732 Senior Citizens discount. Large 2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning. Nice neighbors. Some background required, references and verifiable income. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
71 Woodrow Ave
71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home.
4473 Aspen
4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
4473 Aspen Available 07/25/20 4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage.
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.
563 Janet
563 Janet Drive, Canfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
563 Janet Available 09/01/20 Excellent Location and Condition! 3 Bedroom Canfield Ranch Home for Rent - Beautiful, very well maintained 3 Bedroom , basement-less, Canfield ranch home for rent.
Kimberly Acres
5411 Willow Crest
5411 Willow Crest Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
5411 Willowcrest - Beautiful ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has new hardwood floors and carpeting to add to the beauty of this house. There is a built in vanity in the master bedroom for added convenience.
Landsdowne
1349 N Gray Ave
1349 Gray Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$610
3572 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 1349 N Gray Ave - 5 beds 2 baths 3,570 sq ft 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home (Sqft: 3,570) Tile floors, spacious floor plan. That is the good part.
Belle Vista
2622 Burbank Ave
2622 Burbank Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
916 sqft
2622 Burbank Ave Available 08/01/20 2622 Burbank Ave - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on the west side of Youngstown, very close to Austintown.
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
Downtown Youngstown
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.
Wick Park
55 W Woodbine
55 Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, OH
8 Bedrooms
$395
2800 sqft
This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.
Results within 1 mile of Mahoning County
319 North Main St
319 North Main Street, Columbiana, OH
Studio
$1,625
6624 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to move your business to Columbiana. Excellent exposure with property located on Main Street. Multiple suites available which could fit any number of busineses (medical, insurance and retail among others.
