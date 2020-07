Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable. We are close to Tuttle Crossing Mall, great restaurants, and fun entertainment, making it easy to live where you work and play. We are also situated in the Dublin City School District, providing peace of mind for resident parents. If quality, comfort, and convenience are at the top of your list, you have found it at Karric Place of Dublin.