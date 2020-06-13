22 Apartments for rent in Medina, OH

Medina Neighborhoods

Life in Medina is pretty comfy, wherever you go. Home values are solid and rents, while a bit higher than the Ohio average, are reasonable. The overall quality of life is outstanding. Still, individual neighborhoods have their own distinct characteristics and benefits, so you'll want to take the time to find your best fit.

Here are some tidbits about Medina's most popular residential neighborhoods:

Poe: Great residential area.

Weymouth / Windfall: Play a round of golf at Pleasant Valley, then head home and enjoy a cool beverage while you barbeque with the neighbors. Seriously, that's what you can expect when you live in this comfortably established community. By some miracle, home rentals are affordable and relatively abundant.

Medina Center: If you'd like to live close to shopping, dining, and the city's happening historic district, the center of town is where you want to be. The best part of city apartments here is that you'll be front and center for Medina's plentiful annual festivals and regular outdoor events.

Abbeyville / Lester: If you have an apartment fetish, keep on driving—this outlying neighborhood is nearly entirely made up of established single-family homes. Quit looking for duplexes to rent, embrace the wonders of garages, and enjoy yourself already.

Wadsworth Road / Sturbridge Road: If you've grown weary of the glut of area golf courses, or if you've developed some swing-related overuse injury, pop over to the pretty Roscoe Ewing Park and try your hand at—wait for it—disc golf instead.