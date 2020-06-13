Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Medina, OH

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
875-877 Branch Road
875 Branch Rd, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!! This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
985 Wadsworth Road-A
985 Wadsworth Road, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment makes moving easy. The galley kitchen has all new stainless-steel appliances, a spacious bedroom loft and plenty of living area.
Results within 5 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Results within 10 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
Clearbrooke Apartments
1426 Clearbrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$794
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1050 sqft
Clearbrooke Apartments is a must see! Nestled far back from the street on our own private drive, we offer the quality of life you deserve. Our spacious one and two bedroom suites are designed for a comfortable lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
234 Elyria Street
234 Elyria Street, Lodi, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apt. Credit score over 600 Tenant pays for water, & electric at Village of Lodi Income 3x rent Please visit this link for the application https://www.allohiomanagement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5266 Grafton Rd 17A
5266 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Grafton - Property Id: 289926 Completely remodeled townhouse style 1Bdrm/1Bath apartment. BRAND NEW luxury vinyl flooring throughout, granite countertops, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanity.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4827 Grafton Rd
4827 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
Fall in love with this like new, beautifully updated, two-bedroom, one and one-half bath, single-family townhouse with full basement, and a private patio.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
174 Somerset Dr
174 Somerset Drive, Medina County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
3135 sqft
Great location!! One of the few fully furnished rentals in the area! One of the few short term rentals in the area that comes furnished or unfurnished!!! This impeccable Colonial located in Hinckley Township on a secluded street is a MUST SEE! The

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
956 Pearl
956 Pearl Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1096 sqft
Location, Location, Location and I mean close to EVERYTHING!!!!! Owner looking for someone that will treat this home like their owned and take care of it and stay for a long time.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10141 Acme Rd
10141 Acme Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3684 sqft
Cool modern home with gorgeous updates is an entertainer's dream. The whole feeling of this home is fresh. Enjoy cooking and meals in the large, beautifully appointed eat in kitchen with granite counters and tons of light cabinetry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
20366 Tramore Ln
20366 Tramore Lane, Strongsville, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4939 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20366 Tramore Ln in Strongsville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Station Road
1115 Station Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/7120269335.html Fabulous 4 bedrooms split level on a two-acre lot! Walking into this home gives you that new home feeling.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Great Oaks
1 Unit Available
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.

Median Rent in Medina

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Medina is $798, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,024.
Studio
$678
1 Bed
$798
2 Beds
$1,024
3+ Beds
$1,333
City GuideMedina
Medina was originally named Mecca, but when it was discovered that another town in Ohio already had the same title, city planners hastily chose another name.

Located near a couple of major interstates, Medina lies within easy reach of both Akron and Cleveland. While the proximity has led to a predictable suburbanization, Medina enjoys an interesting mix of history and development. Prosperous and remarkably unstained by the negative potential of urban development, the city has been recognized as one of America's most desirable places to live.

Medina Neighborhoods

Life in Medina is pretty comfy, wherever you go. Home values are solid and rents, while a bit higher than the Ohio average, are reasonable. The overall quality of life is outstanding. Still, individual neighborhoods have their own distinct characteristics and benefits, so you'll want to take the time to find your best fit. 

Here are some tidbits about Medina's most popular residential neighborhoods:

Poe: Great residential area.

Weymouth / Windfall: Play a round of golf at Pleasant Valley, then head home and enjoy a cool beverage while you barbeque with the neighbors. Seriously, that's what you can expect when you live in this comfortably established community. By some miracle, home rentals are affordable and relatively abundant.

Medina Center: If you'd like to live close to shopping, dining, and the city's happening historic district, the center of town is where you want to be. The best part of city apartments here is that you'll be front and center for Medina's plentiful annual festivals and regular outdoor events.

Abbeyville / Lester: If you have an apartment fetish, keep on driving—this outlying neighborhood is nearly entirely made up of established single-family homes. Quit looking for duplexes to rent, embrace the wonders of garages, and enjoy yourself already. 

Wadsworth Road / Sturbridge Road: If you've grown weary of the glut of area golf courses, or if you've developed some swing-related overuse injury, pop over to the pretty Roscoe Ewing Park and try your hand at—wait for it—disc golf instead.

Commuting

Thanks to easy access to I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike, commutes are very reasonable, averaging a little over half an hour each way to both Akron and Cleveland. The vast majority of residents drive their own vehicles, as no rail or public transportation connects to either city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Medina?
In Medina, the median rent is $678 for a studio, $798 for a 1-bedroom, $1,024 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,333 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Medina, check out our monthly Medina Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Medina?
Some of the colleges located in the Medina area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, North Central State College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Medina?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Medina from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

