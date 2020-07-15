/
sandusky
4 Apartments for rent in Sandusky, OH
1 Unit Available
728 Sycamore St
728 Sycamore Street, Sandusky, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1052 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Sandusky - Roomy 2 Bed/2 bath home in Sandusky. Large partially fenced yard with patio, deck, and shed for storage. Eat in kitchen with a connected full bath and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
1010 Pierce Street - 1
1010 Pierce Street, Sandusky, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Single story 3 bedroom property. Tenant pays GAS and ELECTRIC Owner pays water/sewer and garbage NO STEPS into property NO RECENT ARRESTS OR EVICTIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED, NO PARTYING, LOUD MUSIC OR FIGHTING WILL BE TOLERATED
1 Unit Available
408 Jackson Street
408 Jackson St, Sandusky, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom downtown Sandusky Century home. Walking distance from downtown bars, restaurants, bay, library and so much more. The 2 bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs and the kitchen and living room are downstairs.
1 Unit Available
907 West Washington Street - 1
907 West Washington Street, Sandusky, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LOWER UNIT OF DUPLEX CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN... Hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms, large living room and dining room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sandusky area include North Central State College, Mercy College of Ohio, Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus, and University of Toledo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sandusky from include Toledo, Westlake, North Olmsted, Lorain, and North Ridgeville.