13 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OH📍
Red Coach Village
2 Units Available
Red Coach Village
199 The Post Rd, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$654
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished homes with private patios/balconies and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grilling station, clubhouse and pool on-site. Close to Buck Creek State Park. Easy access to US Route 68.
9 Units Available
The Hill Apartments
1540 Faux Satin Dr, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$909
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments and a beautifully wooded setting make The Hill Apartments a great place to call home. Amenities include an Olympic-sized pool, comfortable Community Building, a quiet surrounding and friendly neighbors.
1 Unit Available
814 S Burnett Rd
814 South Burnett Road, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
957 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield. Resident is responsible for gas, electric, water, trash and lawn care.
1 Unit Available
809 W. Jefferson
809 Jefferson Street, Springfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
Two bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. - Two bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. Resident is responsible for gas, electric, water, trash and lawn care.
Hearthstone
1 Unit Available
2169 Amarillo Ave
2169 Amarillo Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1048 sqft
2169 Amarillo - Stand alone 3 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home situated on .23 acres with a 2 car attached garage. 1048 square feet.
1 Unit Available
350 Upper Valley Pike-R
350 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. Resident is responsible for electric and trash- the property is all electric & is on a well.
1 Unit Available
320 W Euclid Ave
320 West Euclid Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$595
1434 sqft
Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield.
1 Unit Available
333 N Limestone Street
333 North Limestone Street, Springfield, OH
Studio
$1,500
1147 sqft
1147 Square Feet of professional, Class A office space with an atrium and elevator. Two private offices, large conference room, 4 work stations and reception area. Possible 5 offices by dividing conference room and adding addition space. $1500.
1 Unit Available
310 W. Church St.
310 West Church Street, Urbana, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2589 sqft
For Sale No Credit Check -- NOT FOR RENT - Big House For Sale. Needs some cosmetic work and this would be a great house to live in or sell. Setup with an apartment upstairs last rented for $600 a month.
1 Unit Available
9208 Troy Rd
9208 Troy Road, Clark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
2030 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in New Carlisle. Tenant pays electric and gas, and provides softener salt. Tenant is responsible for lawn mowing and maintenance.
1 Unit Available
7590 Dayton Springfield Road
7590 Dayton Road, Clark County, OH
Studio
$1,200
6841 sqft
Great Location on Datyon-Springfield Rd right outside of Enon! Listed at $1,200 per month Full Service lease; All utilities included.
1 Unit Available
1590 E US Hwy 36
1590 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$1,500
1632 sqft
Make this space your own. Ready for new tenant and owner will build out to suit the new tenant. Located on a heavily trafficked corridor into Urbana, this strip center is surrounded by shopping, restaurants, medical complexes, Kroger and Walmart.
1 Unit Available
1472 E US HIGHWAY 36 Highway
1472 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$950
1410 sqft
APPROXIMATELY 1410 SQ. FT - EXCELLENT OFFICE OR RETAIL SPACE. $950 PER MONTH - NO CAM FEES. TENANT PAYS WATER, GAS, ELEC. AND PHONE. GREAT LOCATION. PREFER 3 YEAR LEASE.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Springfield, the median rent is $507 for a studio, $557 for a 1-bedroom, $721 for a 2-bedroom, and $930 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Springfield, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include Wittenberg University, Columbus College of Art and Design, University of Dayton, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Columbus, Dayton, Dublin, Hilliard, and Middletown.
