mentor on the lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
23 Apartments for rent in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Place Apartments
5779 S Winds Dr, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
1090 sqft
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Windsor Place are designed for convenience and ease of living. The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect in a home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5950 Andrews Rd
5950 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5689 Ivy Drive
5689 Ivy Drive, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
836 sqft
Total remodel completed May 2020. The pictures are all current, as the home looks now. Energy efficient home with brand new stainless steel appliances, water heater, washer and dryer and includes central air.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5966 Andrews Rd
5966 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor) 2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now laundry in bldg Pictures will be coming soon.
Results within 1 mile of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
6436 Iroquois Trl
6436 Iroquois Trail, Mentor, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths plus a third Bonus room for a baby or an office. Everything has been refreshed! All new paint, flooring, and hardware throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
28 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
19 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Plymouth Rd
300 Plymouth Road, Eastlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Eastlake. This lovely Eastlake ranch is ready to become your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8755 Jackson Street 2
8755 Jackson Street, Mentor, OH
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bed / 1 Bath in MENTOR - Property Id: 80918 OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 12-1pm No Private Showings.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
38425 North Ln
38425 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Total remodel! New Ceramic floor and carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! NEW Kitchen with granite counters, new wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Both bathrooms have been remodeled! New window blinds.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1959 Mentor Ave
1959 Mentor Ave, Lake County, OH
Studio
$1,500
5400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Office space available in great location. Up to 5,000 sq.ft. is ready and can be split a number of ways. Not for residential use.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
37941 Euclid Ave
37941 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
Close to Downtown Willoughby 1 Year Lease (2 years no rent increase guarantee) First Floor Apartment in a Century Home No Pets Application/Processing ($15 Fee) Credit/Background Check ($35 Fee) Pictures Coming Soon Amenities: - Parking -
Results within 10 miles of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln
1806 Lincoln Road, Wickliffe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great location! Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and very large fenced in backyard with patio. The full Bathroom has recently been remodeled. Neutral new paint throughout. Fresh landscaping. All Kitchen appliances included.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
27191 Zeman
27191 Zeman Avenue, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
1241 sqft
Brand New Fully Updated 1.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Shoregate
1 Unit Available
29210 Green Drive
29210 Green Drive, Willowick, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1002 sqft
OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, 06/11/20 3:00-4:00 PM. 3 Bed 1 Bath Bungalow. NOT SEC 8 OR SUBSIDY APPROVED. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
234 East Prospect - 234
234 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
238 East Prospect Street - 238
238 East Prospect Street, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom town home. Vaulted bedroom ceilings. Spacious bathroom. Washer Dryer Hook ups. Eat in kitchen equipped with gas stove and refrigerator. Storage Space. Parking in front of unit. https://step2llc.managebuilding.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mentor-on-the-Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $890.
Some of the colleges located in the Mentor-on-the-Lake area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mentor-on-the-Lake from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
