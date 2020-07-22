/
erie county
18 Apartments for rent in Erie County, OH📍
Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1294 sqft
Redwood Vermilion is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
5732 Lake St
5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
3440 sqft
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.
728 Sycamore St
728 Sycamore Street, Sandusky, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1052 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Home in Sandusky - Roomy 2 Bed/2 bath home in Sandusky. Large partially fenced yard with patio, deck, and shed for storage. Eat in kitchen with a connected full bath and laundry room.
1010 Pierce Street - 1
1010 Pierce Street, Sandusky, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Single story 3 bedroom property. Tenant pays GAS and ELECTRIC Owner pays water/sewer and garbage NO STEPS into property NO RECENT ARRESTS OR EVICTIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED, NO PARTYING, LOUD MUSIC OR FIGHTING WILL BE TOLERATED
408 Jackson Street
408 Jackson St, Sandusky, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom downtown Sandusky Century home. Walking distance from downtown bars, restaurants, bay, library and so much more. The 2 bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs and the kitchen and living room are downstairs.
907 West Washington Street - 1
907 West Washington Street, Sandusky, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LOWER UNIT OF DUPLEX CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN... Hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms, large living room and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Erie County
Redwood Norwalk
230 Stower Ln, Norwalk, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
Redwood™ Norwalk is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
2867 S Topsail
2867 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
2863 S. Topsail
2863 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
2859 S Topsail
2859 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
2871 S Topsail
2871 S Topsail Way, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Welcome to the newest Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
821 e. main
821 East Main Street, Bellevue, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 car garage with basement - Property Id: 4756 Close to schools and shopping, easy access to highway/turnpike, new paint, carpet and newly renovated.
Results within 10 miles of Erie County
42 Townline Road 151
42 Town Line Road 151, Huron County, OH
Studio
$9,200
40300 sqft
ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS AND ENTREPRENEURS! Move into this top notch free standing one story building for a rock bottom price. Opportunity for anyone with an existing business or those looking to start from scratch.
Lorain
1981 Tait Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious house, big yard, near stores and public transportation. (RLNE5880793)
60 Beech Cliff Dr
60 Beech Cliff Drive, Amherst, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,999
7000 sqft
Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail.
267 Westwoods
267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1056 sqft
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Erie County area include College for Creative Studies, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Wayne State University, Case Western Reserve University, and Cleveland State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
