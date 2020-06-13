99 Apartments for rent in Kettering, OH

Kettering, OH

Situated about 40 miles northeast of Cincinnati in the cozy Dayton suburbs, Kettering, OH, is one of the Buckeye State’s most affordable and family-friendly small cities. Interested in finding an apartment for rent in Kettering? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve clicked on the right website, because setting people up in the apartments of their dreams is what we do best!

Cheap apartments are a dime a dozen in Kettering, where 1BR units rarely top the $500 mark, 2BRs are usually available for less than $600, and 3BR family units (covering well over 1000 square feet of space in most cases) typically start in the $700-$800 range. Pet-friendly rentals aren’t exactly jumping off the pages in the listings for Kettering, but a couple landlords do offer pet-friendly rentals. Furnished apartments and short-term (month-to-month and 6-month) rentals can be found as well, giving leasers a wide range of options to choose from when scouring the streets of Kettering for the best apartment deals.

Cheap apartments for rent are a fact of life in Kettering, but that doesn’t mean amenities aren’t top-notch. In fact, apartment rentals in Kettering typically include balconies and/or patios, modern appliances and utilities, and a wide range of community features. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit you’ll have to pay ($200-$400 in most cases), and you’ll be living it up in suburban Dayton in no time at all. Also, if you have some skeletons in your renting history (like treating your apartment like a 70s rock star’s hotel room), you’ll need a co-signer to seal the deal for your Kettering, Ohio dream pad.

Kettering may not exactly be the most hopping city in the Midwest, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have nothing to do once the sun goes down than sit around your new apartment wishing you’d found a place in Cincy instead. Kettering frequently plays hosts to national and local recording artists at both the Fraze Pavilion and James S. Trent Arena. Factor in nearly 300 acres of public park space, a renowned school system, a crime rate well below the national average (there are fortunately no “danger zones” in Kettering), and a booming local economy (including Wright Patterson Air Force Base, which employs more than 27,000 military and civilian employees), and we suspect you’ll soon feel right at home in your Kettering, Oho apartment!

