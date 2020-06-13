144 Apartments for rent in Forestville, OH📍
Clustered around Route 125, the census-designated place of Forestville isn't quite in downtown Cincinnati, but at 13 miles away, it's close enough to count. Definitely a suburban neighborhood, the vibe in Forestville is residential mixed with the convenience of modernity. Great restaurants? Check. Shopping? You bet. A busy main thoroughfare? It's all right here in Forestville.
Ever hear of supply and demand? As part of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the greater Cincinnati area, finding a rental here could be a bit of a challenge. It has one of the lowest vacancy rates of all neighborhoods in Ohio and even in the U.S. Definitely prepare for a long search to find an apartment for rent. If you don't have the patience it takes, consider expanding your rental search to surrounding neighborhoods. However, those are just as popular. These are the downsides of being desirable. Oh, to have such trouble.
Rental Vibe
In Forestville, you will discover primarily three-, four- and five-bedroom houses mixed in with an apartment building or two. Most residences here were built between the 1970s and 2000, so they are all fairly modern in looks and amenities. Drive around town and you'll learn that this area definitely has a sophisticated palate. There is less than a quarter of housing for rent, and it might be difficult to find a month to month in Forestville, so plan on staying for a while once you find what you want. If you are dreaming of a studio apartment, however, that might be hard to find. Luckily, rents here are close to the national average -- not too high, but not real low either.
Signing on the Dotted Line
With the slow turn-around rate for finding an apartment for rent, you might be in a rush to sign on the dotted line when you find a rental. Stop right there. Before signing, you'll want to make sure you are prepared to show a potential landlord your worthiness as a renter. Are you prepared to pony up a deposit, first and last months' rent? How's your credit score? Do you have proof that you can afford to live here? You know, can you show that you have a real job? Many landlords also require a background check. Are there any skeletons in your closet that may be brought to light? If there are some unanswered questions on your rental worthiness, you might want to perfect your persuasion skills (or write out an extra check) before talking to potential landlords.
With a total area of 3.7 square miles, you might not think there's a big difference in where to live. Despite its diminutive size, Forestville offers a few neighborhood options, depending on whether you want to be closer to the main drag (and bus line), near the hospital or tucked away in a quiet neighborhood.
Route 125 / Beechmont Avenue: Along this main drag, you will find yourself in the hustle and bustle of big businesses, parking lots and box stores. This is where all the action happens, including lots of transportation. Quick food options include Papa John's Pizza and Applebee's.
Wolfgangle Road / Anderson Oaks Drive: Head just off of Route 125 on Wolfgangle Road and you will leave behind the commerce of the main drag to find lush neighborhoods steeped in trees and flowering gardens. Here, Forestville lives up to its name with tree-lined streets hugging residential homes.
Mercy Hospital Anderson: Beyond the immediate medical offices, you will find residential neighborhoods that offer a quiet place to relax after a long day. This might be a good neighborhood to meet that doctor your mother always wanted you to marry. Maybe you'll meet them at local restaurant El Coyote, right in your hood.
Forestville doesn't take up a whole lot of space. Many residents walk, utilize the transit system or drive to get around town. With a walkability score of 66 out of 100, it's convenient to do some errands on foot. With the traffic on the main road, however, it might be safer to drive.
Amenities
Living in Forestville offers renters some nice amenities. Beechmont Avenue leads right into downtown Cincinnati and is on the transit line, so hopping on a bus to get downtown has never been easier. That is, of course, unless you forget some change for the bus fare.
To Brew or Not to Brew
Interested in getting started brewing your own beer? Right in town, you will find Paradise Brewing Supplies where you can buy all the necessities to get started. Not your thing? Head to Latitudes CafÌ© for a specialty martini, live entertainment and some tapas.