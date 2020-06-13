144 Apartments for rent in Forestville, OH

Moving to Forestville

Ever hear of supply and demand? As part of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the greater Cincinnati area, finding a rental here could be a bit of a challenge. It has one of the lowest vacancy rates of all neighborhoods in Ohio and even in the U.S. Definitely prepare for a long search to find an apartment for rent. If you don't have the patience it takes, consider expanding your rental search to surrounding neighborhoods. However, those are just as popular. These are the downsides of being desirable. Oh, to have such trouble.

Rental Vibe

In Forestville, you will discover primarily three-, four- and five-bedroom houses mixed in with an apartment building or two. Most residences here were built between the 1970s and 2000, so they are all fairly modern in looks and amenities. Drive around town and you'll learn that this area definitely has a sophisticated palate. There is less than a quarter of housing for rent, and it might be difficult to find a month to month in Forestville, so plan on staying for a while once you find what you want. If you are dreaming of a studio apartment, however, that might be hard to find. Luckily, rents here are close to the national average -- not too high, but not real low either.

Signing on the Dotted Line

With the slow turn-around rate for finding an apartment for rent, you might be in a rush to sign on the dotted line when you find a rental. Stop right there. Before signing, you'll want to make sure you are prepared to show a potential landlord your worthiness as a renter. Are you prepared to pony up a deposit, first and last months' rent? How's your credit score? Do you have proof that you can afford to live here? You know, can you show that you have a real job? Many landlords also require a background check. Are there any skeletons in your closet that may be brought to light? If there are some unanswered questions on your rental worthiness, you might want to perfect your persuasion skills (or write out an extra check) before talking to potential landlords.