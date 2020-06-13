144 Apartments for rent in Forestville, OH

Apartment List
1 of 5

Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
Forestville
4 Units Available
Immaculate Townhomes
1277 Immaculate Lane, Forestville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Immaculate Townhomes in Forestville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Forestville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Fox Chase North Apts
4100 Fox Run Trl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Just off I-275 near Eastgate Mall and Jungle Jim's International Market. This community offers a fitness center, two tennis courts, a dog park, and a resort-style pool. Apartments feature oak cabinetry, name-brand appliances, and fireplaces.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Cherry Grove
1 Unit Available
1525 Turquoise Drive
1525 Turquoise Drive, Cherry Grove, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1575 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath gorgeous home conveniently located in Summit Hills neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Fruit Hill
1 Unit Available
7149 Woodridge Drive
7149 Woodridge Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood in Forest
Results within 5 miles of Forestville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Avalon at the Pointe
4380 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,002
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1008 sqft
Great central Cincinnati location close to shops and restaurants. Community has a 24-hour gym, bike storage, coffee bar, pool and dog park. Newly constructed units have hardwood floors and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Timber Glen Apts
4473 Spruce Creek Dr #4, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$919
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-275. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with spacious living and dining rooms, fully equipped kitchens and full-sized bathrooms. Each building has its own entryway mail center and laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Turpin Hills
3 Units Available
Woods of Turpin Apartments
6375 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
925 sqft
Located in Historic Anderson Township. Retro-styled apartments in a quiet area. On 40 acres of property. Pet-friendly. Minutes from I-275. Apartments feature updated kitchens, laundry hook-ups, and carpeting. On-site pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mount Washington
6 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Newtown
11 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Waterbury
4140 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterbury Apartments strives to provide you with the comforts of home that you want, with a price that you will love. Our one, and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
Mount Washington
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5623 Beechmont Apt. 4 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated January 14 at 12:12pm
Mount Washington
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5308 Reserve Circle
5308 Reserve Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Reserve at Skytop Condo - Property Id: 1097 Newer construction two bedroom two and one half bath townhome in prestigious Reserve Circle.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mariemont
1 Unit Available
3871 Beech Street
3871 Beech Street, Mariemont, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Quaint Historic Townhome - Property Id: 31687 Beautifully updated historic townhome. Living room and large eat-in-kitchen on first floor. All hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, storm windows/doors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madisonville
1 Unit Available
6626 BRAMBLE AVE
6626 Bramble Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
CHARMING AND COZY REHABBED TWO STORY - Call this totally rehabbed two story home. New carpet, kitchen and appliances, flooring and bath. 2 car detached garage. (RLNE5823833)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2754 TURNKEY
2754 Turnkey Court, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
3BEDROOM 3BATH UPDATED RANCH! - 3 BEDROOM, 3BATH UPDATED RANCH with finished basement. Large kitchen with skylight and screened in porch. (RLNE5819366)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Summerside
1 Unit Available
4797 Klatte Road
4797 Klatte Road, Summerside, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Salem Heights
1 Unit Available
1011 Baytree Court
1011 Baytree Court, Salem Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Dry Run
1 Unit Available
2007 Knightsbridge Drive
2007 Knightsbridge Drive, Dry Run, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1508 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
3728 Southern Avenue
3728 Southern Avenue, Fairfax, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1546 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath brick home located in the award-winning Mariemont City School District has undergone a full renovation last year.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
The Village of Indian Hill
1 Unit Available
7725 Annesdale Drive
7725 Annesdale Drive, The Village of Indian Hill, OH
6 Bedrooms
$7,100
8187 sqft
Gorgeous Indian Hill home in the heart of the Village available for lease. Custom built, full brick exterior, 10 ft ceilings, five bedrooms on 2nd floor including the master suite. Gourmet kitchen, fabulous private yard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
3727 Belmont Street- 3
3727 Belmont Ave, Mariemont, OH
Studio
$695
400 sqft
Adorable studio unit available! This apartment rents for $695 per month and that includes all of your utilities! - Walking distance to Mariemont Square - All Utilities Included - Charming/Quiet Street - Walking distance to Parks and Local Shops! -
City GuideForestville
"Cincinnati where the river winds / Across the Mason and the Dixon Line / Heaven waits for me I know / In Cincinnati, Ohio Cincinnati, Ohio"- Connie Smith, Cincinnati, OH (1967), the largest city near Forestville

Clustered around Route 125, the census-designated place of Forestville isn't quite in downtown Cincinnati, but at 13 miles away, it's close enough to count. Definitely a suburban neighborhood, the vibe in Forestville is residential mixed with the convenience of modernity. Great restaurants? Check. Shopping? You bet. A busy main thoroughfare? It's all right here in Forestville.

Moving to Forestville

Ever hear of supply and demand? As part of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the greater Cincinnati area, finding a rental here could be a bit of a challenge. It has one of the lowest vacancy rates of all neighborhoods in Ohio and even in the U.S. Definitely prepare for a long search to find an apartment for rent. If you don't have the patience it takes, consider expanding your rental search to surrounding neighborhoods. However, those are just as popular. These are the downsides of being desirable. Oh, to have such trouble.

Rental Vibe

In Forestville, you will discover primarily three-, four- and five-bedroom houses mixed in with an apartment building or two. Most residences here were built between the 1970s and 2000, so they are all fairly modern in looks and amenities. Drive around town and you'll learn that this area definitely has a sophisticated palate. There is less than a quarter of housing for rent, and it might be difficult to find a month to month in Forestville, so plan on staying for a while once you find what you want. If you are dreaming of a studio apartment, however, that might be hard to find. Luckily, rents here are close to the national average -- not too high, but not real low either.

Signing on the Dotted Line

With the slow turn-around rate for finding an apartment for rent, you might be in a rush to sign on the dotted line when you find a rental. Stop right there. Before signing, you'll want to make sure you are prepared to show a potential landlord your worthiness as a renter. Are you prepared to pony up a deposit, first and last months' rent? How's your credit score? Do you have proof that you can afford to live here? You know, can you show that you have a real job? Many landlords also require a background check. Are there any skeletons in your closet that may be brought to light? If there are some unanswered questions on your rental worthiness, you might want to perfect your persuasion skills (or write out an extra check) before talking to potential landlords.

Forestville Neighborhoods

With a total area of 3.7 square miles, you might not think there's a big difference in where to live. Despite its diminutive size, Forestville offers a few neighborhood options, depending on whether you want to be closer to the main drag (and bus line), near the hospital or tucked away in a quiet neighborhood.

Route 125 / Beechmont Avenue: Along this main drag, you will find yourself in the hustle and bustle of big businesses, parking lots and box stores. This is where all the action happens, including lots of transportation. Quick food options include Papa John's Pizza and Applebee's.

Wolfgangle Road / Anderson Oaks Drive: Head just off of Route 125 on Wolfgangle Road and you will leave behind the commerce of the main drag to find lush neighborhoods steeped in trees and flowering gardens. Here, Forestville lives up to its name with tree-lined streets hugging residential homes.

Mercy Hospital Anderson: Beyond the immediate medical offices, you will find residential neighborhoods that offer a quiet place to relax after a long day. This might be a good neighborhood to meet that doctor your mother always wanted you to marry. Maybe you'll meet them at local restaurant El Coyote, right in your hood.

Living in Forestville

Forestville doesn't take up a whole lot of space. Many residents walk, utilize the transit system or drive to get around town. With a walkability score of 66 out of 100, it's convenient to do some errands on foot. With the traffic on the main road, however, it might be safer to drive.

Amenities

Living in Forestville offers renters some nice amenities. Beechmont Avenue leads right into downtown Cincinnati and is on the transit line, so hopping on a bus to get downtown has never been easier. That is, of course, unless you forget some change for the bus fare.

To Brew or Not to Brew

Interested in getting started brewing your own beer? Right in town, you will find Paradise Brewing Supplies where you can buy all the necessities to get started. Not your thing? Head to Latitudes CafÌ© for a specialty martini, live entertainment and some tapas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Forestville?
The average rent price for Forestville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Forestville?
Some of the colleges located in the Forestville area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Forestville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forestville from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

