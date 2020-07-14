All apartments in Cincinnati
Redwood Union Township
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Union Township

1252 Redleaf Dr · (833) 766-5083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get up to 2 months free!*
Location

1252 Redleaf Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,524

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Union Township.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Redwood® Union Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Union Township have any available units?
Redwood Union Township offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Union Township have?
Some of Redwood Union Township's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Union Township currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Union Township is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 2 months free!*
Is Redwood Union Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Union Township is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Union Township offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Union Township offers parking.
Does Redwood Union Township have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Union Township does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Union Township have a pool?
No, Redwood Union Township does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Union Township have accessible units?
No, Redwood Union Township does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Union Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Union Township has units with dishwashers.
