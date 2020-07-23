/
trumbull county
56 Apartments for rent in Trumbull County, OH📍
Timber Creek Apartments
1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
499 sqft
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH.
1170 Youngstown Rd
1170 Youngstown Road Southeast, Warren, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Available 08/01/20 Small House in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 74384 Small 1 Bdrm house in quiet area. Section 8 approved. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.
480 North Street
480 North St NW, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent- North St- Warren Oh - 3 Bedroom Bungalow ready to rent. Features stove and fridge. Fully finished basement. Washer and Dryer. Large 2 car garage. Nice yard with deck. www.remcommercial.
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.
207 E. Broadway
207 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
207 E. Broadway - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Girard, Ohio. There is a beautiful patio off the front of the unit with private front entrances. Laundry is located in the unit and all kitchen appliances are supplied.
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
1324 South St SE
1324 South Street Southeast, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1080 sqft
this is a test property - not for rent.
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.
973 West Liberty St
973 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,740
4 office spaces for rent. Space 1 and 2 are 108 Sq Ft. office space 3 is 180 Sq Ft. Office Space 4 is 1500 Sq Ft. All offices are fully furnished including desk, chairs and filing cabinets.
922 Mahoning Ave Northwest
922 Mahoning Avenue Northwest, Warren, OH
Studio
$950
1040 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing Warren location for any number of your needs.
157 West Market St
157 West Market Street, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
2000 sqft
Downtown living is the place to be. Directly across from the Courthouse, this 2,000+ sf apartment is near locally owned restaurants and shops, brewery, winery, Robins Theater, Amphitheater, and Courthouse Square.
264 West Liberty St
264 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH
Studio
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 264 West Liberty St in Hubbard. View photos, descriptions and more!
1364 Adelaide Ave Southeast
1364 Adelaide Avenue Southeast, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
Less than 2 miles from Warren's Courthouse Square. This 2 bedroom 1 bath all brick cape cod has the original hardwood floor throughout the living room and hallway. 2 Large bay windows bring in great natural light with an East facing home.
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling
112 East Market St
112 E Market St, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy the bustling downtown lifestyle and scenic third story city views with these wonderful1-2 bedroom apartment options.
5037 State Route 305
5037 Wilson Sharpsville Road Sr 305, Trumbull County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! New bathroom, new kitchen. No pets.
5037 Wilson sharpsville Rd.
5037 State Route 305, Trumbull County, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
Freshly renovated large one bedroom apartment with a large living room. Bathroom has been completely renovated! New ceramic tile and porcelain tile. Comes with fridge and stove. No pets. No section 8.
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.
3860 Niles Carver Road - 16
3860 Niles Carver Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in a peaceful complex. Property is situated next to Mineral Ridge Schools and Ball Fields One of 12 townhouses in small complex. Units are updated.
1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104
1000 Liberty Boulevard, Cortland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
675 sqft
Updated 2 bed apartment. Brand new everything! Amana appliances new, new flooring, counters, cupboards, and bathroom vanities! Walk in master bedroom closet, spacious master bedroom, and a cozy second bedroom with closet.
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
