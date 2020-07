Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

985 High at The Castle features 105 high-end apartments in Columbus, OH. Located at the corner of W. 2nd Avenue and High Street, 985 High offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with top-of-the-line finishes and 387 to 1,765 square feet of space. Relax and unwind on the beautiful rooftop deck that features televisions, cozy seating, games, and a kitchenette.



Security is of the utmost importance to Borror, and 985 High is no exception. Fob access is required on all residential floors and apartments. For guest entry, the building has a Virtual Concierge, which allows residents to give guests access remotely after confirming via video camera.



985 High is Now Leasing!