belmont county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:24 AM
30 Apartments for rent in Belmont County, OH📍
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
122 2nd Street
122 2nd Street, Powhatan Point, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Available NOW This 2 BR townhouse offers kitchen with range, refrigerator, living room, 1 1/2 baths, garage with opener, laundry room with hookup, central air, a patio in a quiet country setting, and more! Required is a 1 year lease firm, no pets,
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
501 Trabar Drive
501 Trabar Dr, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Available NOW This 2 BR townhouse offers kitchen with range, refrigerator, disposal, living room, 1 1/2 baths, garage with opener, laundry room with hookup, gas heat, central air, covered back porch, 1 year lease firm, no pets, no smoking, approved
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
69907 Barton Road
69907 Barton Road, Belmont County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2275 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW is this 4 Bedroom home is located on a beautiful lot with an amazing view.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
46851 Red Fox Lane
46851 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Available NOW! By Goodman Apatments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
46810 Red Fox Lane
46810 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
Details 46810 Red Fox Lane, Addison Apt. 32 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
67922 Mills Road
67922 Mills Road, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Available NOW! This spacious unfurnished new construction town home offers stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, over sized garage, gas heat, central air, 1 year lease available (6 month
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
46855 Red Fox Lane
46855 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Details Apt. 34 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road
67179 Warnock Saint Clairsvi Road, Belmont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Available now is this renovated corporate rental located in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Completely furnished and including all utilities (even cable and wifi!) this 4 bedroom home has queen bed, linens, dressers, lamps and night tables.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1053 Broadway Street
1053 Broadway Street, Martins Ferry, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Tracy Loop
426 Tracy Lane, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Available NOW is this unfurnished spacious Townhouse that comes equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, private covered back porch, laundry hook up, garage with opener, gas heat, central air, one year lease, no pets, no smoking.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1 North Sugar Street
1 North Sugar Street, St. Clairsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedroom UNFURNISHED RENTAL available in St. Clairsville just minutes from Wheeling, WV. This duplex apartment has a dine in kitchen, plenty of lving space, central location close to St.
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
319 Johnet Drive
319 Johnet Drive, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is available now! It is a 1250 square ft. apartment just minutes from shopping in St. Clairsville, Ohio. This unit offers laundry hookup, range and refrigerator included. 1 Year lease preferred for the $1000/mo. Rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 22nd St
208 East 22nd Street, Bellaire, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Bellaire Office/Warehouse - Property Id: 267745 Office and/or warehouse. Currently housing scaffolding, which will be removed prior to renting. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
355 1/2 Main St Rear Unit
355 1/2 Main St, Bridgeport, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
355 1/2 Main Street (Rear Apt.) - Property Id: 209306 NO PETS ALLOWED! NO PETS ALLOWED! NO PETS ALLOWED! No smoking within the leased premises 24 yr. old min. age requirement for applicant Children are permitted Storage area Rear porch 1 yr.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3931 Adams ST. b
3931 Adams Avenue, Shadyside, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Modern Condo near the Loop - Property Id: 319380 Built in 2018 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3931-adams-st.-shadyside-oh-unit-b/319380 Property Id 319380 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5940022)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Clairsville Courtyard
171 West Main Street, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$635
St. Clairsville Courtyard is a friendly community that offers 1-bedroom homes at a convenient location in St. Clairsville, Ohio. The spacious homes include energy efficient electric appliances. Our community features on-site laundry and more.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
183 West Main Street
183 W Main St, St. Clairsville, OH
Studio
$900
2100 sqft
Formerly law offices, this 2 story office building can be leased at $900/mo per floor including utilities. 1-year lease minimum.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
184 Maple Ave
184 Maple Avenue, St. Clairsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
Looking for a place to rent? This cozy ranch home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Laundry hook up is in the basement. The home is conveniently located minutes to shops, schools, and 5 mins to the mall.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
20 East 36th St
20 East 36th Street, Shadyside, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 East 36th St in Shadyside. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
102 East Main St
102 E Main St, St. Clairsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
The beautifully renovated Clarendon Hotel offers high end, fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath apartments in the heart of St. Clairsville, Ohio's downtown. In unit laundry. One parking spot per unit.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Dewey
708 Dewey St, Martins Ferry, OH
Studio
$2,900
4040 sqft
Glass storefront with office space, sales suites, full kitchen, full bath with shower, and parking. Office furniture will stay. Ideal location in Martins Ferry Industrial Park with easy access from State Route 7 and I-70 for customers and deliveries.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
63539 Mount Olivett Rd
63539 Mount Olivett Road, Belmont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1539 sqft
This one has a country setting with almost an acre of level yard. You'll walk in to find an open concept living and dining room area that flows in to the kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
300 Dekalb St
300 Dekalb Street, Bridgeport, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Wonderful, clean home with 3-4 bedrooms and off street parking. Rooms are all very nice size. Hardwood floors, kitchen with appliances and laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking in the home.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
51599 East Captina Hwy
51599 East Captina Highway, Belmont County, OH
Studio
$7,500
1152 sqft
Industrial Yard / Land For Lease 10 miles from Dillies Bottom, OH. From Route 7 go west on Route 148 to the property. This property is 16 acres and includes a garage. Electric, well water, and Septic service the site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Belmont County area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Pittsburgh, Canton, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Jefferson Hills have apartments for rent.
