Apartment List
/
OH
/
worthington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH

📍
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
15 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$942
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Worthington
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
Sharon Heights
11 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Crosswoods
13 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Sharon Heights
1 Unit Available
4991 Arbor Village Drive, Apt. B19
4991 Arbor Village Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
Come check out this 1 bedroom in Clintonville, this unit will be available for July 2020 move in! Located in the heart of Clintonville, this all brick complex is part of an 84-unit community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1181 Sanborn Place
1181 Sanborn Place, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
Set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has been updated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Worthington Village North
1 Unit Available
820 Grand Cayman Drive
820 Grand Bahama Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1056 sqft
LEASING SPECIAL: First Month’s Rent Free with A 18 Month Lease!!!!! Check out this hot listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sharon Heights
1 Unit Available
5003 Arbor Village Drive
5003 Arbor Village Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
718 sqft
Great deal on this 2 BR flat near Graceland Shopping Center. Rent INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER! Convenient location near bus line, shopping and freeways. This is a top floor end unit! Off street parking. Terrific value for this location and price!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Forest Park West
1 Unit Available
5590 Ironwood Ct
5590 Ironwood Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now: 5590 Ironwood Ct.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Beechwold
1 Unit Available
219 Morse Rd.
219 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
**2-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.**** *****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.
Results within 5 miles of Worthington
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Springbourne
9 Units Available
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:11pm
Olentangy
16 Units Available
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Polaris
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Olentangy Commons
74 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$781
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Brookside Woods
15 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Worthington Green
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Maize-Morse
26 Units Available
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
784 sqft
We're Open! With your safety, and the safety of our team members in mind, we are offering live video and virtual tours only. Whether you are a resident or are looking for your new home, we are here to assist.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Worthington Highlands
11 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$975
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Devonshire
12 Units Available
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$939
1158 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Foxboro
14 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
City GuideWorthington
Everybody enjoys niche shopping, just as everybody enjoys Worthington. At least that's the impression you get from shopping and strolling along High Street, where you can get everything from locally made candles to toy collectibles. An afternoon here is so sweet, you might get a stomachache.

Worthington is full of specialty stores, toys and laughter, but more is there as well. One thing you'll discover is that while it looks like a New England village, it has the laid-back vibe of a true Midwestern town. While that beautiful combination provides the backdrop, the lifestyle runs the show. When you need to tone up, it's a fitness maniac's paradise at the Worthington Community Center. When you need good cuisine, it's a foodie's dream at the host of pubs, inns and restaurants. When you need skyscrapers, Columbus is just to the south. The town is built for living; that's why Worthington's population of 13,575 is rising, and that's why you are reading this article.

Moving to Worthington

It's about Character

You hear the word "suburbs" and you might think of cookie-cutter houses. That's not true in this area north of Columbus. Worthington showcases an eclectic mix of architectural styles and periods. Over 15 percent of housing units were built after 1980, while over 18 percent were built before 1950. If you hate having your home look like your neighbor's, Worthington is your spot; you get uniqueness here.

Renting Trends

The renter-occupancy rate isn't too low but still a good deal less than Ohio's average. Hence, getting a pad for lease here may not be as fun as playing with toys, but it's plenty doable. Remember: once you've jumped through the hurdle of landing a home for rent in Worthington, it's all marshmallows and sweet cereal afterwards.

Houses Are Your Friend

If you come to town looking to strike gold in your search for apartments, think again. Even for renters, detached houses are the most convenient option as such housing makes up the vast majority of units here. If you truly need an apartment, don't freak out because there are some available to get you your fix.

Timing Is Crucial

When you start researching, you may be under the impression that finding even a campsite in the grand land of Worthington is impossible. The presence of Ohio State University and local schools is important to note when you search for openings. Being a desirable spot, openings aren't widely available, except for the summertime, when school is not in session. If you can bear the muggy weather, summer is when you'll have the easiest time and you should be able to complete the search within a month. If you aren't lucky enough to dictate when you move, you should allot about six weeks.

Be the Best Tenant You Can Be

It's very likely you'll lease directly through the owner in Worthington. Show up looking clean as a whistle and ready to provide a credit report as well as past residence information. Also, notifying the landlord that you can pay upfront costs (the deposit and one or two month's rent) right away will make your future landlord scream with joy. Landlords in Worthington love nothing more than being able to trust their tenants. Make that happen, and you will be the most liked tenant out of the whole bunch.

Worthington's crime rate is very low for the region in every pocket of the city. Additionally, the city has one of Franklin County's best school districts. Hence, anywhere in town is fine to live.

Major 'Hoods

Within the town's 5.63 square miles, though, a host of distinct planned communities feature their own stuff, and like shopping, it's crucial that you find the stuff you like before making a decision.

Olentangy Highlands: West of the Olentangy River, this neighborhood is mostly houses and requires a vehicle unless you have the time to take the bus. Biking is manageable too, if the weather permits. The Blarney Stone and Cameron's American Bistro are two eateries within walking distance. Perry Park is close too.

Wilson Hill: In the northeast, Wilson Hill is somewhat walkable, as the Worthington Farmers Market and Wilson Hill Park are close. A bike or bus can get you to other parts of the city, but do note that a car is most convenient. The Ohio Railway Museum is nearby as well. In general, Wilson Hill has a cool mix of house styles to enjoy.

Worthington Village North: Past Interstate-270, this far north side community also necessitates a vehicle. With a few retail businesses and some gas stations, the area is mostly a good spot to live as you please.

Worthington Place: This northwest area has proximity to grocery stores, shops, bus lines and High Street action. It is one of the most walkable parts of Worthington and also showcases a wider range of housing, as you can find apartments for rent. If you are seeking a one-bedroom apartment, this is your 'hood.

Kenyon Brook: In the south, this residential neighborhood is the least walkable part of town. It's a nice place to sit back and live.

City Center: Right in the middle of town, there are a lot of apartment communities that provide housing, while pubs and shops on High Street provide the fun. Rather walkable, this is the one area where you could get by without a car.

Living in Worthington

Get your bling at Worthington Jewelers. Beautify your hair at Suite 201 Hair Care. And have a fresh plate of food at the Worthington Inn. If you need more shopping, head over to The Shops at Worthington Place. That's a great way to spend a morning or afternoon in Worthington. A mixture of New England architecture and Midwestern culture, it's this unique blend that allows Worthington to groove. Olentangy Park and the Olentangy River provide the scenery, and establishments such as the Old Bag of Nails Pub add the fun. Even the seafood at Rivage Atlantique is superb.

Worthington is truly a worthy place to reside, and it keeps getting better. If you want, you can even try to improve your golf game at York Temple Country Club. If you find too many balls going into the water, just go for a swim at the Community Center's aquatic complex. Once you're feeling cool, head to Columbus and take in the night. That's the way Worthington works, and it's a pretty entertaining routine to get used to once you've successfully obtained your home here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Worthington?
The average rent price for Worthington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Worthington?
Some of the colleges located in the Worthington area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Worthington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Worthington from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.

Similar Pages

Worthington 1 BedroomsWorthington 2 Bedrooms
Worthington Apartments with GarageWorthington Apartments with Gym
Worthington Pet Friendly Places