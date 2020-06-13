122 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH📍
Worthington is full of specialty stores, toys and laughter, but more is there as well. One thing you'll discover is that while it looks like a New England village, it has the laid-back vibe of a true Midwestern town. While that beautiful combination provides the backdrop, the lifestyle runs the show. When you need to tone up, it's a fitness maniac's paradise at the Worthington Community Center. When you need good cuisine, it's a foodie's dream at the host of pubs, inns and restaurants. When you need skyscrapers, Columbus is just to the south. The town is built for living; that's why Worthington's population of 13,575 is rising, and that's why you are reading this article.
It's about Character
You hear the word "suburbs" and you might think of cookie-cutter houses. That's not true in this area north of Columbus. Worthington showcases an eclectic mix of architectural styles and periods. Over 15 percent of housing units were built after 1980, while over 18 percent were built before 1950. If you hate having your home look like your neighbor's, Worthington is your spot; you get uniqueness here.
Renting Trends
The renter-occupancy rate isn't too low but still a good deal less than Ohio's average. Hence, getting a pad for lease here may not be as fun as playing with toys, but it's plenty doable. Remember: once you've jumped through the hurdle of landing a home for rent in Worthington, it's all marshmallows and sweet cereal afterwards.
Houses Are Your Friend
If you come to town looking to strike gold in your search for apartments, think again. Even for renters, detached houses are the most convenient option as such housing makes up the vast majority of units here. If you truly need an apartment, don't freak out because there are some available to get you your fix.
Timing Is Crucial
When you start researching, you may be under the impression that finding even a campsite in the grand land of Worthington is impossible. The presence of Ohio State University and local schools is important to note when you search for openings. Being a desirable spot, openings aren't widely available, except for the summertime, when school is not in session. If you can bear the muggy weather, summer is when you'll have the easiest time and you should be able to complete the search within a month. If you aren't lucky enough to dictate when you move, you should allot about six weeks.
Be the Best Tenant You Can Be
It's very likely you'll lease directly through the owner in Worthington. Show up looking clean as a whistle and ready to provide a credit report as well as past residence information. Also, notifying the landlord that you can pay upfront costs (the deposit and one or two month's rent) right away will make your future landlord scream with joy. Landlords in Worthington love nothing more than being able to trust their tenants. Make that happen, and you will be the most liked tenant out of the whole bunch.
Worthington's crime rate is very low for the region in every pocket of the city. Additionally, the city has one of Franklin County's best school districts. Hence, anywhere in town is fine to live.
Within the town's 5.63 square miles, though, a host of distinct planned communities feature their own stuff, and like shopping, it's crucial that you find the stuff you like before making a decision.
Olentangy Highlands: West of the Olentangy River, this neighborhood is mostly houses and requires a vehicle unless you have the time to take the bus. Biking is manageable too, if the weather permits. The Blarney Stone and Cameron's American Bistro are two eateries within walking distance. Perry Park is close too.
Wilson Hill: In the northeast, Wilson Hill is somewhat walkable, as the Worthington Farmers Market and Wilson Hill Park are close. A bike or bus can get you to other parts of the city, but do note that a car is most convenient. The Ohio Railway Museum is nearby as well. In general, Wilson Hill has a cool mix of house styles to enjoy.
Worthington Village North: Past Interstate-270, this far north side community also necessitates a vehicle. With a few retail businesses and some gas stations, the area is mostly a good spot to live as you please.
Worthington Place: This northwest area has proximity to grocery stores, shops, bus lines and High Street action. It is one of the most walkable parts of Worthington and also showcases a wider range of housing, as you can find apartments for rent. If you are seeking a one-bedroom apartment, this is your 'hood.
Kenyon Brook: In the south, this residential neighborhood is the least walkable part of town. It's a nice place to sit back and live.
City Center: Right in the middle of town, there are a lot of apartment communities that provide housing, while pubs and shops on High Street provide the fun. Rather walkable, this is the one area where you could get by without a car.
Get your bling at Worthington Jewelers. Beautify your hair at Suite 201 Hair Care. And have a fresh plate of food at the Worthington Inn. If you need more shopping, head over to The Shops at Worthington Place. That's a great way to spend a morning or afternoon in Worthington. A mixture of New England architecture and Midwestern culture, it's this unique blend that allows Worthington to groove. Olentangy Park and the Olentangy River provide the scenery, and establishments such as the Old Bag of Nails Pub add the fun. Even the seafood at Rivage Atlantique is superb.
Worthington is truly a worthy place to reside, and it keeps getting better. If you want, you can even try to improve your golf game at York Temple Country Club. If you find too many balls going into the water, just go for a swim at the Community Center's aquatic complex. Once you're feeling cool, head to Columbus and take in the night. That's the way Worthington works, and it's a pretty entertaining routine to get used to once you've successfully obtained your home here.