122 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH

Moving to Worthington

It's about Character

You hear the word "suburbs" and you might think of cookie-cutter houses. That's not true in this area north of Columbus. Worthington showcases an eclectic mix of architectural styles and periods. Over 15 percent of housing units were built after 1980, while over 18 percent were built before 1950. If you hate having your home look like your neighbor's, Worthington is your spot; you get uniqueness here.

Renting Trends

The renter-occupancy rate isn't too low but still a good deal less than Ohio's average. Hence, getting a pad for lease here may not be as fun as playing with toys, but it's plenty doable. Remember: once you've jumped through the hurdle of landing a home for rent in Worthington, it's all marshmallows and sweet cereal afterwards.

Houses Are Your Friend

If you come to town looking to strike gold in your search for apartments, think again. Even for renters, detached houses are the most convenient option as such housing makes up the vast majority of units here. If you truly need an apartment, don't freak out because there are some available to get you your fix.

Timing Is Crucial

When you start researching, you may be under the impression that finding even a campsite in the grand land of Worthington is impossible. The presence of Ohio State University and local schools is important to note when you search for openings. Being a desirable spot, openings aren't widely available, except for the summertime, when school is not in session. If you can bear the muggy weather, summer is when you'll have the easiest time and you should be able to complete the search within a month. If you aren't lucky enough to dictate when you move, you should allot about six weeks.

Be the Best Tenant You Can Be

It's very likely you'll lease directly through the owner in Worthington. Show up looking clean as a whistle and ready to provide a credit report as well as past residence information. Also, notifying the landlord that you can pay upfront costs (the deposit and one or two month's rent) right away will make your future landlord scream with joy. Landlords in Worthington love nothing more than being able to trust their tenants. Make that happen, and you will be the most liked tenant out of the whole bunch.

Worthington's crime rate is very low for the region in every pocket of the city. Additionally, the city has one of Franklin County's best school districts. Hence, anywhere in town is fine to live.