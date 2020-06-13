Apartment List
/
OH
/
aurora
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:17 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Aurora, OH

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4542 sqft
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
26 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,215
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
16 Townline Rd
16 Townline Road, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Two bedroom ranch with some upgrades. Spacious living area freshly painted with new flooring. Two bedrooms and bathroom on main level. Large laundry room with extra storage area, eat in kitchen equipped with stove and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Aurora
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Tours availability Tuesday, 3-10 @5pm Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5014 Nob Hill Dr
5014 Nob Hill Drive, Chagrin Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
- Completely remodeled 2 bdrm second floor condo with a balcony. New kitchen with granite counter-tops and New Samsung stainless steel appliances. New bathroom. New windows. New wood like luxury vinyl floors. New paint and light fixtures, etc.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5868 Glasgow Lane
5868 Glasgow Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4647 sqft
House in Chagrin Highlands for Rent - Custom built contemporary 4 bedrooms 4 full and 2 half bath colonial on a quiet, private cul-de-sac street in picturesque Chagrin Highlands.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Historic Hudson
1 Unit Available
72 Village Way
72 Village Way, Hudson, OH
Studio
$1,000
1140 sqft
This completely remodeled/updated 2nd floor office space is a MUST SEE! So many options here! You walk in and straight ahead you will find a Kitchen with a fridge, sink, plenty of counter/cabinet space and a closet with ample storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1604 sqft
This updated ranch features beautiful hardwood floors in living room and all bedrooms. Spacious kitchen remolded with new appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful tile floor. New bathrooms as well. Sun room goes to a big backyard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
18485 Amber Trl
18485 Amber Trail, Geauga County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3325 sqft
Light, bright and four years young, this 4 bedroom home is available for rent and for sale. The open floor plan is casually elegant, and the first floor offers plenty of flexspace for whatever your family needs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7984 Chagrin Rd
7984 Chagrin Road, Geauga County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7984 Chagrin Rd in Geauga County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
The Allotment
1 Unit Available
6561 Solon Boulevard
6561 Solon Boulevard, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This fully renovated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that is strategically close to shopping and freeways within

1 of 8

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
355 Solon Rd. Unit 405
355 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chagrin Falls Condo for rent - Nice 1 bdrm condo unit across from park and Chagrin River. Walking distance to Chagrin Falls downtown. Heat, water and cable are included. Garage is available for additional $20 a month.
Results within 10 miles of Aurora
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Median Rent in Aurora

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Aurora is $1,375, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,768.
Studio
$1,170
1 Bed
$1,375
2 Beds
$1,768
3+ Beds
$2,299
City GuideAurora
Not just the name of a Princess, but a great place to live! Even Sleeping Beauty herself would be happy in Aurora, Ohio.

The City of Aurora is a quaint bedroom community close enough to the cities of Cleveland and Akron to make it feel like you're not missing anything when it comes to entertainment and shopping choices. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 16,000 people live in Aurora. Also, Kent State is about a 25 minute drive down south from Aurora on Highway 43, so you can always hop in the car and crank a copy of Neil Young's "Ohio" on your way to visit the historic campus of Kent State University (Kent State is a national landmark synonymous with the 1960's counterculture movement, and it's well worth visiting the campus even though its history has somewhat of a black eye.) Aurora was founded as a farming community in 1799. Today, as you gaze across the land outside town, you can't see much besides sprawling suburbs where acres and acres of corn rows and other crops once stood. As the town continues to grow, community leaders are pushing to maintain the old look and feel of Aurora by establishing requirements that new housing developments and buildings adhere to an architecture style known as "western reserve," which is a mix and match of features from Greek Revival, Federal and Queen Anne architectural styles, which means a lot of curved window frames, brick facades and long stone columns. Aurora also has a ton of recreational opportunities, but you'll need to find rental housing in Aurora before you can begin exploring the area and having fun.

Moving to Aurora

Just your luck: Aurora is not an expensive place to live, especially when considering rents in nearby Cleveland and Akron. You're not likely to find many premier apartments in town, but you should not have much trouble locating apartments to rent. There is a fair number of inexpensive apartment complexes in Aurora with one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments available. Keep in mind that these tend to require that applicants have good rental histories and references. You're not likely to find many premier apartments in town, but you shouldn't have much trouble locating apartments to rent that suit your needs. There is one senior citizen complex that exists -- Kentway Apartments -- which caters to tenants 55 years old and up.

Living in Aurora

Because Aurora doesn't have any neighborhoods within it's boundaries, the town functions as one big neighborhood itself. Aurora has a variety of local activities and entertainment to keep you occupied, no matter your interests.

Recreation

Many opportunities exist for recreation in Aurora. Wildwater Kingdom (formerly known as Six Flags Ohio and Six Flags Worlds of Adventure) opens during the summer from the end of May through Labor Day weekend (but only for half days from mid-August until Labor Day). It's a 17-acre water park located on the south end of Geauga Lake just to the northeast of Aurora up Highway 43. Wildwater Kingdom has 15 water slides, including Thunder Falls -- the tallest water slide in all of Ohio. In addition to Wildwater Kingdom, the Aurora area has three golf courses: Aurora Golf and Country Club )which hosted the U.S. Open in 1967, 1969 and 1970), Barrington Golf Club and Club Walden (the latter was designed by Jack Nicklaus himself, so you know it's going to be a fun, yet challenging day on the links -- difficult enough that it's probably safe to bet more than a few expletives will be heard by golfers not having as good a round as he or she had hoped, let's just say.)

Parks

Aurora has several parks where residents can get outside and convene with nature -- that is, when they can find the time to break away from their electronic devices and actually remember that a world exists beyond a hand-held screen (but please, take your time perusing Apartmentlist.com to find that apartment rental you want.) Try the Aurora Conservation Counsel's Mobeius Nature Center, TInker's Creek State Nature Preserve, or the Audubon Trail System, which boasts the state's largest bird sanctuary once you venture outside.

Transportation

Aurora is within 35 miles of two major airports -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to the east in Cleveland, and Akron-Canton Regional Airport to the south in Akron. There are two Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of downtown Aurora. However, Aurora itself does not offer any public bus services. Akron's Metro Regional Transit Authority (METRO RTA) offers service with stops as close as Twinsburg, which is about five miles to the east of Aurora. From there, passengers can either take a METRO RTA bus into Akron or hop on a connecting bus that will take you to one of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's bus stops and on into The Forest City.

Restaurants

There are many options for dining out in Aurora, but don't expect to be noshing on five-star fair. If you feel like Indian food, Cafe Tandoor may be your best bet. Got a craving for Mexican? El Camino's the name of the game. If you would like a more intimate setting where you can linger over dinner with a date, try The Barn at Walden (just don't forget coats are required for gentlemen.)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Aurora?
In Aurora, the median rent is $1,170 for a studio, $1,375 for a 1-bedroom, $1,768 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,299 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Aurora, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Aurora?
Some of the colleges located in the Aurora area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Notre Dame College, and The College of Wooster. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Aurora?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aurora from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with GymAurora Apartments with Pool
Aurora Apartments with Washer-Dryer