53 Apartments for rent in Aurora, OH

Living in Aurora

Because Aurora doesn't have any neighborhoods within it's boundaries, the town functions as one big neighborhood itself. Aurora has a variety of local activities and entertainment to keep you occupied, no matter your interests.

Recreation

Many opportunities exist for recreation in Aurora. Wildwater Kingdom (formerly known as Six Flags Ohio and Six Flags Worlds of Adventure) opens during the summer from the end of May through Labor Day weekend (but only for half days from mid-August until Labor Day). It's a 17-acre water park located on the south end of Geauga Lake just to the northeast of Aurora up Highway 43. Wildwater Kingdom has 15 water slides, including Thunder Falls -- the tallest water slide in all of Ohio. In addition to Wildwater Kingdom, the Aurora area has three golf courses: Aurora Golf and Country Club )which hosted the U.S. Open in 1967, 1969 and 1970), Barrington Golf Club and Club Walden (the latter was designed by Jack Nicklaus himself, so you know it's going to be a fun, yet challenging day on the links -- difficult enough that it's probably safe to bet more than a few expletives will be heard by golfers not having as good a round as he or she had hoped, let's just say.)

Parks

Aurora has several parks where residents can get outside and convene with nature -- that is, when they can find the time to break away from their electronic devices and actually remember that a world exists beyond a hand-held screen (but please, take your time perusing Apartmentlist.com to find that apartment rental you want.) Try the Aurora Conservation Counsel's Mobeius Nature Center, TInker's Creek State Nature Preserve, or the Audubon Trail System, which boasts the state's largest bird sanctuary once you venture outside.

Transportation

Aurora is within 35 miles of two major airports -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to the east in Cleveland, and Akron-Canton Regional Airport to the south in Akron. There are two Amtrak train stations within 30 miles of downtown Aurora. However, Aurora itself does not offer any public bus services. Akron's Metro Regional Transit Authority (METRO RTA) offers service with stops as close as Twinsburg, which is about five miles to the east of Aurora. From there, passengers can either take a METRO RTA bus into Akron or hop on a connecting bus that will take you to one of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's bus stops and on into The Forest City.

Restaurants

There are many options for dining out in Aurora, but don't expect to be noshing on five-star fair. If you feel like Indian food, Cafe Tandoor may be your best bet. Got a craving for Mexican? El Camino's the name of the game. If you would like a more intimate setting where you can linger over dinner with a date, try The Barn at Walden (just don't forget coats are required for gentlemen.)