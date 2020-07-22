/
huron county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Huron County, OH📍
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Redwood Norwalk
230 Stower Ln, Norwalk, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1236 sqft
Redwood™ Norwalk is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
42 Townline Road 151
42 Town Line Road 151, Huron County, OH
Studio
$9,200
40300 sqft
ATTENTION BUSINESS OWNERS AND ENTREPRENEURS! Move into this top notch free standing one story building for a rock bottom price. Opportunity for anyone with an existing business or those looking to start from scratch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
7 Gifford St Apt 1
7 Gifford Street, Greenwich, OH
2 Bedrooms
$510
This is a 2 bedroom 2 story duplex. The rent is $510.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Does not allow pets. Does not accept Metro. NO smoking. Has off street parking, 1.5 baths. Laundry hook-ups are on the first floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
821 e. main
821 East Main Street, Bellevue, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 car garage with basement - Property Id: 4756 Close to schools and shopping, easy access to highway/turnpike, new paint, carpet and newly renovated.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
41 1/2 E Main St
41 1/2 E Main St, Plymouth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$365
This is a 2 bedroom, 2nd floor duplex. The rent is $365.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Lawn care is provided. No pets. Off street parking for 1 vehicle. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water. Stove and refrig are furnished. Has a gas furnace.
Results within 10 miles of Huron County
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1294 sqft
Redwood Vermilion is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
5732 Lake St
5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
3440 sqft
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
12 Wentz Ave. Richland
12 Wentz Avenue, Shelby, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1573 sqft
Shelby Home off the BLVDS - AVAILABLE NOW 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS EASY CLEAN FLOORS MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY OFF STREET PARKING OVER 1600 SQFT LARGE YARD SORRY NO METRO PETS WELCOME We are signing out keys to approved applicants by appointment only.
