medina county
105 Apartments for rent in Medina County, OH📍
$
1 Unit Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
3 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
14 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
23 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
7 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
1 Unit Available
970 Wimbleton Dr
970 Wimbleton Drive, Medina, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1863 sqft
This LEASE TO OWN - 4 bedroom 1863 square foot charming split level with generous bedrooms, extra large living room with dining room and eat in kitchen is a lease to pwn gem.
1 Unit Available
350 Main St
350 Main Street, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
Efficiency upstairs apartment for rent! Bright and sunny kitchen, new carpet. Free heat! Coin operated washer and dryer in basement.
1 Unit Available
426 Oakwood
426 Oakwood Avenue, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and modern first floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit available in this well maintained building in Wadsworth! Don't miss this apartment! Plenty of parking, secured entry, open kitchen, living and dining room.
1 Unit Available
680 1/2 High St
680 1/2 High St, Wadsworth, OH
Studio
$950
2000 sqft
Welcome to 680 1/2 High St Wadsworth, OH. This spacious commercial space is ready for you to start or grow your business! This property is conveniently located near the highway and other business in the thriving northern side of Wadsworth.
1 Unit Available
929 Van Buren Way
929 Van Buren Way, Medina, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1258 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RANCH. KITCHEN HAS NEW APPLIANCES AND NEW FLOORING, VAULTED CEILING IN THE LIVING ROOM, 4 SEASON ROOM WITH NEW CARPET AND BEDROOM #2 HAS NEW CARPET. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH.
1 Unit Available
875-877 Branch Road
875 Branch Rd, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!! This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units.
1 Unit Available
289 Briarwood Blvd
289 Briarwood Boulevard, Chippewa Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
752 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Awesome Cottage at Chippewa Lake - Property Id: 324599 Small but mighty would be an understatement to describe this Chippewa Lake house.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
240 Great Oaks Trail
240 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Location, Convenience, Value! - Property Id: 60032 We are a 48 unit apartment complex located 1/2 mile from I-76 in beautiful Wadsworth, Ohio. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment.
1 Unit Available
234 Elyria Street
234 Elyria Street, Lodi, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apt. Credit score over 600 Tenant pays for water, & electric at Village of Lodi Income 3x rent Please visit this link for the application https://www.allohiomanagement.
1 Unit Available
1115 Station Road
1115 Station Road, Medina County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
Cash/Finance purchase $285,900 OR - Rental Agreement at $1,500 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
1 Unit Available
18608 Buccaneer Creek Ln # 15
18608 Buccaneer Creek Lane, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1606 sqft
This beautiful, large 2 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit townhome condominium is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac area of the Spyglass Hill Community in Strongsville.
1 Unit Available
311 Bucknell Ct
311 Bucknell Ct, Broadview Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Wonderful townhouse available for rent in New Hampton! Open first floor layout w/ 2 story foyer, vaulted great room, spacious eat-in kitchen offering all appliances & a convenient powder room.
5 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
910 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
