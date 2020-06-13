/
157 Apartments for rent in Powell, OH📍
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
Results within 1 mile of Powell
Coppertree
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.
Summit View Woods
2248 Summit View Road
2248 Summit View Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1318 sqft
2248 Summit View Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath split level with attached garage in Powell - Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split-level home with a 1 car attached garage.
4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd
4600 Emerald Lakes Boulevard, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$849
844 sqft
Emerald Lakes - Property Id: 122587 Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm 4600 Emerald Lakes Blvd., Powell, OH 43065 Tel.
3489 Bear Pointe Circle
3489 Bear Pointe Circle, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
Welcome to Bear Pointe, an outstanding community of beautiful two bedroom garden-style apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Powell
Polaris North
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
$
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
$
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Olentangy
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
$
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
$
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$975
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Don Scott
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
$
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
$
Don Scott
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$941
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Worthington Village North
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$884
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Polaris
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$818
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Powell, the median rent is $680 for a studio, $804 for a 1-bedroom, $1,037 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,334 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Powell, check out our monthly Powell Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Powell area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Powell from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.
