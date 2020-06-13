/
202 Apartments for rent in Sharonville, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
1482 Continental Drive
1482 Continental Drive, Sharonville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
11139 Spinner Avenue,
11139 Spinner Avenue, Sharonville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
11139 Spinner Avenue, Available 04/24/20 11139 Spinner Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharoville, Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Sharonville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Blue Ash
121 Units Available
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,217
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Tall Timber Apartments
7378 Timber Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$949
720 sqft
Tall Timber is excellently located and the perfect place for anyone who wants to live on the outskirts of Cincinnati, but with all of the convenient amenities that you would expect from an urban perspective.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
11966 Stillwind Drive
11966 Stillwind Drive, Highpoint, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1614 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Blue Ash
1 Unit Available
10423 Rachel Anne Court
10423 Rachel Anne Court, Blue Ash, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3317 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/3.5bath ranch in desirable Blue Ash Estates! Gourmet kitchen w/marble counter tops & SS appliances. Lovely 3 seasons rm that leads to covered deck w/outdoor kitchen & retractable screens.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
12128 Audie Court
12128 Audie Court, Springdale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1364 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12164 First Avenue
12164 First Avenue, Highpoint, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Location, Location, Location - Great schools, quiet street, big back yard. Cute 2 BR house. Recently updated inside. Hardwood floors throughout. Good starter home. Accessible to shopping. (RLNE2421150)
Results within 5 miles of Sharonville
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
37 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Blue Ash
12 Units Available
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Wetherington
25 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sixteen Mile Stand
11 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Kenwood
27 Units Available
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1937 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Beckett Ridge
14 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Woodlawn
30 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,016
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Kenwood
6 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
35 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Olde West Chester
42 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,095
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$887
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sharonville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,450.
Some of the colleges located in the Sharonville area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sharonville from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.
