/
/
berea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:17 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Berea, OH📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Club Apartments
210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
652 sqft
Large kitchens with appliances included; some units include dishwasher. Coin-operated laundry facilities on-site. Ample parking in a private lot on-site. Conveniently located near retail and restaurants.
1 of 11
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Westbridge
1 Unit Available
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Berea
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Berea
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
48 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$713
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
10900 Pearl Rd
10900 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
Studio
$750
718 sqft
Professional office space on first floor with handicap parking. Reception area with waiting room, 3 separate offices. Kitchenette, work station. Freshly painted and handicap bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
15737 Leigh Ellen Ave
15737 Leigh Ellen Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
875 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room. Fresh paint, and new flooring make this home 'like new!'. Updated kitchen with appliances makes it a breeze to prepare meals.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
20366 Tramore Ln
20366 Tramore Lane, Strongsville, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4939 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20366 Tramore Ln in Strongsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22004 River Oaks Dr
22004 River Oaks Dr, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
600 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Berea, the median rent is $520 for a studio, $622 for a 1-bedroom, $775 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,019 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Berea, check out our monthly Berea Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Berea area include Baldwin Wallace University, Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berea from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHOlmsted Falls, OHFairview Park, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHAvon, OH