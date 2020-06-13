Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
275 Medford St
275 Medford Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath garden style apartment with new flooring. Within walking distance of the University of Dayton, located off of Stewart st. Ample parking off street, shared coin-op laundry on site, includes refrigerator and stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wright View
1 Unit Available
152 N Cherrywood Ave
152 North Cherrywood Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath Duplex Appliances includes fridge & stove. Over 900+ sq ft living space. No pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
120 S Monmouth St
120 South Monmouth Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Appliances includes: Fridge, Stove. No pets No section 8. Recently updated unit. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2921 Hoover Ave
2921 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Dayton. Move-in ready! $585 monthly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298269)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2034 Leo Street
2034 Leo Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
888 sqft
Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications. We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
155 Grove Ave
155 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
2 Units Available
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123 Furnished 3 beds and two baths house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123 Property Id 284123 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5794630)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
55 Rogge St
55 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Furnished 3 beds and 2 Baths House on Rogge St - Property Id: 213466 Furnished 3 beds and 2 baths on Rogge st for Students. Tenant pays the electric, gas, and water bills. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Median Rent in Dayton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dayton is $664, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $868.
Studio
$595
1 Bed
$664
2 Beds
$868
3+ Beds
$1,168
City GuideDayton
This classic American city simply oozes with history and opportunity. Many of its neighborhoods are undergoing massive renovation and re-imagining, the city offers ample opportunities for renters - especially those who prefer the charms of classic architecture.
Downtown Dayton’s Historic ‘Hoods

No matter what area you zero in on, expect some competition for vacant units. Serious prospectors should arrive early to open houses and bring along the necessary paperwork (ie: checkbook.) Big city transplants will find most area rents to be obscenely low, but should bear in mind the fact that many of Dayton’s older properties have not been renovated or restored and can often lack modern upgrades.

Oregon District This sub-section of southeast Dayton is the city’s current arty “hot zone” for renters. Chock full of galleries, pubs, coffee shops and shopping opps - it’s walkable

Grafton Hill Historic District This eighborhood offers single-family homes and “doubles” (local slang for two-family homes) in the Queen Anne, Classical Revival, Craftsman, and Victorian styles as well as a smattering of totally non-historic apartment complexes.

South Park The area offers easy access to practically everything, along with a wide array of both rentals and renters.

St. Anne’s Hill Competition is moderate in this up-and-coming ‘hood.

Twin Towers Rents in the area are low.

Hope these Dayton tidbits help, best of luck in your apartment search!

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Dayton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Dayton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "S...

    View full Dayton Renter Survey

    Here’s how Dayton ranks on:

    C
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    B
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Dayton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Dayton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in Dayton include the following:

    • Dayton renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Dayton were affordability (A-), public transit (B+) and commute time (B).
    • The areas of concern to Dayton renters are weather, social life, and jobs and career opportunities, which all received F grades.
    • Dayton did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Ohio, including Columbus (C+), Cincinnati (C+) and Cleveland (C).
    • Dayton did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Chicago, IL (B-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "The job opportunities are slim but the people are very nice overall and there are interesting local attractions." – Amanda
    • "Most people know each other. Some areas are crime-ridden while others are pretty peaceful. We have three shopping malls and the Oregon historic district which has an active nightlife scene." – Sarah W.
    • "Plenty of activities, but the poverty around is visible." – Anon.
    • "The city is a gem and I find something new all the time." – Magnolia G.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Dayton?
    In Dayton, the median rent is $595 for a studio, $664 for a 1-bedroom, $868 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,168 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dayton, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Dayton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Dayton received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    How good are the schools in Dayton?
    Dayton renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Dayton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Dayton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Dayton area include University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Dayton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dayton from include Cincinnati, Middletown, Beavercreek, Mason, and Fairfield.

