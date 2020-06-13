111 Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH📍
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 26
1 of 22
No matter what area you zero in on, expect some competition for vacant units. Serious prospectors should arrive early to open houses and bring along the necessary paperwork (ie: checkbook.) Big city transplants will find most area rents to be obscenely low, but should bear in mind the fact that many of Dayton’s older properties have not been renovated or restored and can often lack modern upgrades.
Oregon District This sub-section of southeast Dayton is the city’s current arty “hot zone” for renters. Chock full of galleries, pubs, coffee shops and shopping opps - it’s walkable
Grafton Hill Historic District This eighborhood offers single-family homes and “doubles” (local slang for two-family homes) in the Queen Anne, Classical Revival, Craftsman, and Victorian styles as well as a smattering of totally non-historic apartment complexes.
South Park The area offers easy access to practically everything, along with a wide array of both rentals and renters.
St. Anne’s Hill Competition is moderate in this up-and-coming ‘hood.
Twin Towers Rents in the area are low.
Hope these Dayton tidbits help, best of luck in your apartment search!
June 2020 Dayton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Dayton Rent Report. Dayton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dayton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Dayton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Dayton Rent Report. Dayton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dayton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Dayton rent trends were flat over the past month
Dayton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dayton stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Dayton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Ohio
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dayton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
- Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Dayton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Dayton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dayton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Dayton's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Dayton.
- While Dayton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dayton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Dayton.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Dayton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Dayton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "S...
Here’s how Dayton ranks on:
Apartment List has released Dayton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Dayton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in Dayton include the following:
- Dayton renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Dayton were affordability (A-), public transit (B+) and commute time (B).
- The areas of concern to Dayton renters are weather, social life, and jobs and career opportunities, which all received F grades.
- Dayton did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Ohio, including Columbus (C+), Cincinnati (C+) and Cleveland (C).
- Dayton did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Chicago, IL (B-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "The job opportunities are slim but the people are very nice overall and there are interesting local attractions." – Amanda
- "Most people know each other. Some areas are crime-ridden while others are pretty peaceful. We have three shopping malls and the Oregon historic district which has an active nightlife scene." – Sarah W.
- "Plenty of activities, but the poverty around is visible." – Anon.
- "The city is a gem and I find something new all the time." – Magnolia G.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.