111 Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH

Downtown Dayton’s Historic ‘Hoods

No matter what area you zero in on, expect some competition for vacant units. Serious prospectors should arrive early to open houses and bring along the necessary paperwork (ie: checkbook.) Big city transplants will find most area rents to be obscenely low, but should bear in mind the fact that many of Dayton’s older properties have not been renovated or restored and can often lack modern upgrades.

Oregon District This sub-section of southeast Dayton is the city’s current arty “hot zone” for renters. Chock full of galleries, pubs, coffee shops and shopping opps - it’s walkable

Grafton Hill Historic District This eighborhood offers single-family homes and “doubles” (local slang for two-family homes) in the Queen Anne, Classical Revival, Craftsman, and Victorian styles as well as a smattering of totally non-historic apartment complexes.

South Park The area offers easy access to practically everything, along with a wide array of both rentals and renters.

St. Anne’s Hill Competition is moderate in this up-and-coming ‘hood.

Twin Towers Rents in the area are low.

Hope these Dayton tidbits help, best of luck in your apartment search!