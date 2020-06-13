64 Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH📍
Located in Portage County and once just a township, the city of Streetsboro is home to about 16,028 people. It is a part of the Akron Metro Area, though far enough away from the big city to ensure you enjoy quiet nights and plenty of greenery. Streetsboro is a small community and though it does not have a lot of its own claims to fame, it definitely is a city to consider if you are looking for an apartment for rent.
Considering that about 27 percent of the people living in Streetsboro rent their homes and the fact that, on average, about 7 percent of the households here are vacant, chances are good you will be able to find the apartment you want available here. Overall, you can expect to get an apartment with utilities included in Streetsboro if you have a proven rental record, steady employment, and a decent credit score. Many landlords will rent to individuals with lower credit if they pay a security deposit, though. Ready to find your next home? There's no reason not to find an apartment in Streetsboro.
Though it is small, there are two main neighborhoods in this city. Before you look for homes to rent here, be sure to consider each of these regions and what they have to offer.
Sugarbrush Knolls: A moderately-sized area with nearly 1,600 homes, this region of the city has mostly larger homes, including some new construction. Apartments for rent are available here, but it is more likely that you will find condos for rent or full-size homes for rent instead. Big yards, some commercial areas, and plenty of grass for cutting dominate this area.$$$
Twin Lakes: A more up-scale area is Twin Lakes, with its 587 households. Most homes are single-family homes on ample land, but you will find a few condos for rent and apartment complexes here.$$$$
Living in Streetsboro, you're close to everything this part of Ohio has to offer. And, as a bonus, once you're finished with the night's festivities you can retire to your quiet Streetsboro home. Drive to Aurora for a day at the Wildwater Kingdom waterpark, or catch some live music in Cuyahoga Falls or Akron. Travel one town over to Twinsburg Township in early August and you just may think you're seeing double -- the town hosts Twins Days Festival, the largest annual gathering of twins in the world.