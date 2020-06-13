64 Apartments for rent in Streetsboro, OH

Apartment List
📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,215
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Tours availability Tuesday, 3-10 @5pm Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Streetsboro
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,145
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crain to Main
1 Unit Available
600 walter st
600 Walter Street, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$655
800 sqft
Walter - Property Id: 191726 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment .New carpeting, 5 blocks to KSU, very affordable .must call Darlene @330-861-3322 for info .Water , sewer, trash, and Heat included ! (electric about $45/ month).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
952 S Lincoln St
952 S Lincoln St, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom walking distance to KSU campus - Property Id: 268078 Nice and very quiet 2 bedroom condo. 7 min Walking distance to KSU campus. Living room, updated kitten, dinning room, 1.5 bath and 2 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
560 Club Dr
560 Club Drive, Aurora, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4542 sqft
Turnkey luxury rental in a gated community! This gorgeous 4 bed, 4.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Historic Hudson
1 Unit Available
72 Village Way
72 Village Way, Hudson, OH
Studio
$1,000
1140 sqft
This completely remodeled/updated 2nd floor office space is a MUST SEE! So many options here! You walk in and straight ahead you will find a Kitchen with a fridge, sink, plenty of counter/cabinet space and a closet with ample storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
249 West Main St
249 West Main Street, Ravenna, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment located right on Main Street in downtown Ravenna, OH. 10 minutes from Kent State campus. Laundry in building. $700.00/month UTILITIES INCLUDED. Security Deposit of $700.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16 Townline Rd
16 Townline Road, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Two bedroom ranch with some upgrades. Spacious living area freshly painted with new flooring. Two bedrooms and bathroom on main level. Large laundry room with extra storage area, eat in kitchen equipped with stove and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Fairchild
1 Unit Available
200 Spaulding Drive -4
200 Spaulding Dr, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Fairchild
1 Unit Available
290 Spaulding Drive -203
290 Spaulding Boulevard, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5167 STOW RD
5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST 2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see Living Room 1 9 X 18 Dining Room 1 9 X 13 Kitchen 1 9 X 8 Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25 2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
476 BRENTWOOD
476 Brentwood Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
1000 sqft
************** Rent $745. ********** Brentwood Townhomes With washer/dryer hookups for 745.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st Without washer/dryer hookups for 695.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st plus flat fee water and sewer of 50.

Median Rent in Streetsboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Streetsboro is $901, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,197.
Studio
$781
1 Bed
$901
2 Beds
$1,197
3+ Beds
$1,539
City GuideStreetsboro
Streetsboro was founded in 1798 when Connecticut native Titus Street purchased the land (which was quickly divided into 100-acre lots) and named it after himself.

Located in Portage County and once just a township, the city of Streetsboro is home to about 16,028 people. It is a part of the Akron Metro Area, though far enough away from the big city to ensure you enjoy quiet nights and plenty of greenery. Streetsboro is a small community and though it does not have a lot of its own claims to fame, it definitely is a city to consider if you are looking for an apartment for rent.

Renting in Streetsboro

Considering that about 27 percent of the people living in Streetsboro rent their homes and the fact that, on average, about 7 percent of the households here are vacant, chances are good you will be able to find the apartment you want available here. Overall, you can expect to get an apartment with utilities included in Streetsboro if you have a proven rental record, steady employment, and a decent credit score. Many landlords will rent to individuals with lower credit if they pay a security deposit, though. Ready to find your next home? There's no reason not to find an apartment in Streetsboro.

Neighborhoods in Streetsboro

Though it is small, there are two main neighborhoods in this city. Before you look for homes to rent here, be sure to consider each of these regions and what they have to offer.

Sugarbrush Knolls: A moderately-sized area with nearly 1,600 homes, this region of the city has mostly larger homes, including some new construction. Apartments for rent are available here, but it is more likely that you will find condos for rent or full-size homes for rent instead. Big yards, some commercial areas, and plenty of grass for cutting dominate this area.$$$

Twin Lakes: A more up-scale area is Twin Lakes, with its 587 households. Most homes are single-family homes on ample land, but you will find a few condos for rent and apartment complexes here.$$$$

Living in Streetsboro

Living in Streetsboro, you're close to everything this part of Ohio has to offer. And, as a bonus, once you're finished with the night's festivities you can retire to your quiet Streetsboro home. Drive to Aurora for a day at the Wildwater Kingdom waterpark, or catch some live music in Cuyahoga Falls or Akron. Travel one town over to Twinsburg Township in early August and you just may think you're seeing double -- the town hosts Twins Days Festival, the largest annual gathering of twins in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Streetsboro?
In Streetsboro, the median rent is $781 for a studio, $901 for a 1-bedroom, $1,197 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,539 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Streetsboro, check out our monthly Streetsboro Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Streetsboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Streetsboro area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Streetsboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Streetsboro from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

