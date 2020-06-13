AL
/
OH
/
delaware
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Water’s Edge of Delaware
10 Waters Edge Circle #90, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1052 sqft
Set in a wooded surrounding that runs along the edge of the Olentangy you will find Water’s Edge of Delaware, a community you can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
3 Units Available
Muirwood Village
74 Muirwood Village Drive, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$873
947 sqft
Combining warm rustic charm with modern convenience in an absolutely stunning location, Muirwood Village is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
65 East William Street - 3
65 East William Street, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Luxury Apartment in Downtown Delaware! The renovations for this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment will be complete May 2019, pictures coming soon! - Quartz countertops - Restored hardwood floors - High ceilings and large windows - Brand new white

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
95 Elizabeth Street, Apt. 401
95 Elizabeth Street, Delaware, OH
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Come Visit this spacious 2 bedroom unit in Delaware, Ohio. The Historic Austin Manor boasts many common areas, in building laundry, and an off street parking lot with garage accessibility.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
40 Weiser Ave
40 Weiser Avenue, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1003 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bedroom unit. New stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, new cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED (but not pictured).
Results within 5 miles of Delaware

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8067 Cranes Crossing Dr
8067 Crane's Crossing, Delaware County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Olentangy Schools - This beautiful second floor condo is located in the prestigious Olentangy School District.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5890 Laurel Lane
5890 Laurel Ln, Delaware County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,097
3600 sqft
5890 Laurel Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Olentangy Falls East!! - This exquisite home offers over 3400 square feet of living with engineered wood flooring.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
205 Neville Lane
205 Neville Ln, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2423 sqft
No Showings Until Further Notice. New home with an Open layout, Hardwood Floors, and basement. Oversized island in kitchen with Granite Countertops, New Appliances, and Tile Backsplash.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard
6376 Scioto Chase Boulevard, Delaware County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3502 sqft
Wonderful M/I Ainsley model. Home is fully loaded with upgrades, options, and unique features. First floor guest suite with walk-in Shower and lots of storage space, 9 ft. Ceilings, A ton of recessed lights throughout the house.
Results within 10 miles of Delaware
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Brookside Woods
15 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Worthington Green
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Worthington Highlands
11 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$975
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,265
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Devonshire
12 Units Available
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$939
1158 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foxboro
14 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Polaris
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Northgate
7 Units Available
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.

Median Rent in Delaware

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Delaware is $704, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $908.
Studio
$596
1 Bed
$704
2 Beds
$908
3+ Beds
$1,168
City GuideDelawareIf you are looking for a hometown that's at once affordable, fun, and diverse, then consider Delaware your new stomping grounds. There are plenty of apartment possibilities for a renter to check out in this little city, but first read up on this guide to learn all you need to know about living and renting in Delaware, Ohio.
Life in Delaware
+

Delaware is not a college town; it’s a Wesleyan college town. At Ohio Wesleyan University, most students are limited to on-campus housing, so most noise is limited to the University area. And, besides, this is no party school - in the wild frat party sense - it is a school of laid back hipsters, hippies, and nerds... and I mean that in the very best way. There are also lots of international students, which creates a more cultured and collectivistic state of mind. Why do you need to know all this? Well, because Wesleyan University is what makes Delaware what it is.

The Delaware Arts Festival, the Little Brown Jug, the Delaware County Fair, the Arts Castle, the rehabilitation of the Strand Theatre, and a variety of community programs in art and education would not be possible without the efforts of the university. Likewise, the diversity of the city would not be possible without the university, which had the 11th highest percentage of international students among liberal arts colleges for 17 straight years. So, life here is nice for both the general population and college students. Like some sort of dreamed up paradox-land, you've got a fun campus life combined with a quiet life. Sounds pretty good to us!

As far as rental properties go, there are plenty of options. There are inexpensive apartments for rent and duplexes, luxury rentals with river and golf course views, as well as some beautifully crafted 19th century Victorian rental homes throughout the historic district. Whether you're a fan of architecture, practicality, or just want to be spoiled silly, you’re sure to find what you are looking for in Delaware. Low cost apartments rent for about $500. However, at places like these, your list of amenities will be very short or nonexistent. Luckily, most apartments will at least provide a laundry room.

On the other hand, luxury rentals can be very affordable, ranging from $700 to $900, and with enough amenities to never have to leave home. With perks such as an Olympic size swimming pool, fitness center, business center, lakefront, picnic areas, and tennis courts, you can spend your days in the convenience of your own little apartment community. And, when paying more than $700, apartments tend to be roomier, with some being estate and townhouse-style units that feature elegant crown moldings and high ceilings, attached garages, walk-out basements, and spectacular views.

Now, if you want to spend more than a grand, then have a look at rental homes. There are new houses that could be featured on the Parade of Homes, as well as some beautiful historic houses for rent within walking distance of downtown's warm season art festivals and farmers markets.

Pet people will be happy to know that there are plenty of rentals that accept both cats, dogs, and multiple pets. However, each pet policy is different, so make to call before making anything official, as dog friendly apartments are harder to come by and often impose weight and breed restrictions.

So, if you are ready to live in a city of families and liberal arts students, then come on up to Delaware. It's a world of its own.

-By Katy Comal

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Delaware?
In Delaware, the median rent is $596 for a studio, $704 for a 1-bedroom, $908 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,168 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Delaware, check out our monthly Delaware Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Delaware?
Some of the colleges located in the Delaware area include Ohio Wesleyan University, Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, and Franklin University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Delaware?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Delaware from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.

Similar Pages

Delaware 1 BedroomsDelaware 2 BedroomsDelaware Apartments with GarageDelaware Dog Friendly ApartmentsDelaware Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohio Wesleyan UniversityCentral Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State CollegeFranklin University