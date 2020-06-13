63 Apartments for rent in Delaware, OH

Delaware is not a college town; it’s a Wesleyan college town. At Ohio Wesleyan University, most students are limited to on-campus housing, so most noise is limited to the University area. And, besides, this is no party school - in the wild frat party sense - it is a school of laid back hipsters, hippies, and nerds... and I mean that in the very best way. There are also lots of international students, which creates a more cultured and collectivistic state of mind. Why do you need to know all this? Well, because Wesleyan University is what makes Delaware what it is.

The Delaware Arts Festival, the Little Brown Jug, the Delaware County Fair, the Arts Castle, the rehabilitation of the Strand Theatre, and a variety of community programs in art and education would not be possible without the efforts of the university. Likewise, the diversity of the city would not be possible without the university, which had the 11th highest percentage of international students among liberal arts colleges for 17 straight years. So, life here is nice for both the general population and college students. Like some sort of dreamed up paradox-land, you've got a fun campus life combined with a quiet life. Sounds pretty good to us!

As far as rental properties go, there are plenty of options. There are inexpensive apartments for rent and duplexes, luxury rentals with river and golf course views, as well as some beautifully crafted 19th century Victorian rental homes throughout the historic district. Whether you're a fan of architecture, practicality, or just want to be spoiled silly, you’re sure to find what you are looking for in Delaware. Low cost apartments rent for about $500. However, at places like these, your list of amenities will be very short or nonexistent. Luckily, most apartments will at least provide a laundry room.

On the other hand, luxury rentals can be very affordable, ranging from $700 to $900, and with enough amenities to never have to leave home. With perks such as an Olympic size swimming pool, fitness center, business center, lakefront, picnic areas, and tennis courts, you can spend your days in the convenience of your own little apartment community. And, when paying more than $700, apartments tend to be roomier, with some being estate and townhouse-style units that feature elegant crown moldings and high ceilings, attached garages, walk-out basements, and spectacular views.

Now, if you want to spend more than a grand, then have a look at rental homes. There are new houses that could be featured on the Parade of Homes, as well as some beautiful historic houses for rent within walking distance of downtown's warm season art festivals and farmers markets.

Pet people will be happy to know that there are plenty of rentals that accept both cats, dogs, and multiple pets. However, each pet policy is different, so make to call before making anything official, as dog friendly apartments are harder to come by and often impose weight and breed restrictions.

So, if you are ready to live in a city of families and liberal arts students, then come on up to Delaware. It's a world of its own.

-By Katy Comal