Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM

Cincinnati Premier Living

3163 Woodford Road · (513) 854-6179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2225-04 · Avail. now

$629

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2225-10 · Avail. now

$629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 2225-07 · Avail. Aug 7

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 5562-15 · Avail. Sep 7

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5312-05 · Avail. Aug 22

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4515-05 · Avail. Aug 13

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cincinnati Premier Living.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout. Long-time owner Cincinnati Premier Realty has teamed up with managing agent Towne Properties to continue the tradition of providing quality, renovated housing in Cincinnati’s up-and-coming and walkable neighborhoods. If you seek an alternate to living in a large suburban or downtown apartment complex, and prefer an apartment with character and charm, you’re sure to find your perfect new home among our nine locations. Explore each of our communities here, their unique features and amenities here, and our neighborhoods here - all within minutes of Cincinnati’s most popular destinations such as Kenwood Mall, Rookwood Commons, Downtown Cincinnati, Hyde Park Square, Oakley Square, Pleasant Ridge Square, and Mt. Lookout Square.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned parking, garage: $85/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cincinnati Premier Living have any available units?
Cincinnati Premier Living has 9 units available starting at $629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does Cincinnati Premier Living have?
Some of Cincinnati Premier Living's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cincinnati Premier Living currently offering any rent specials?
Cincinnati Premier Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cincinnati Premier Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Cincinnati Premier Living is pet friendly.
Does Cincinnati Premier Living offer parking?
Yes, Cincinnati Premier Living offers parking.
Does Cincinnati Premier Living have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cincinnati Premier Living offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cincinnati Premier Living have a pool?
No, Cincinnati Premier Living does not have a pool.
Does Cincinnati Premier Living have accessible units?
No, Cincinnati Premier Living does not have accessible units.
Does Cincinnati Premier Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cincinnati Premier Living has units with dishwashers.
