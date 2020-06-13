191 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, OH

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1364 Karahill Drive
1364 Karahill Drive, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
750 Danbury Road
750 Danbury Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
650 Crenshaw Lane
650 Crenshaw Lane, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1534 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
11813 Hanover Road
11813 Hanover Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2216 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Springdale
6 Units Available
Carriage Court
11580 Olde Gate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Close to I-75, these cable-ready homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has dry sauna, a swimming pool, and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Mount Healthy Heights
41 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenhills
1 Unit Available
14 Chalmers Ln
14 Chalmers Lane, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
Clean 2 bed/1 bath townhouse with several parks & village shopping center in walking distance. Lots of closets & storage. Hardwood floors. Laundry hook-ups, Large deck, No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2002013)

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
483 W Kemper Road
483 West Kemper Road, Springdale, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
783 sqft
You will enjoy this newly renovated rental property. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter top. New bathrooms. Refurbished hard wood floors, throughout 1st floor. Freshly painted interior. Very cozy. 2 minutes to get to I-275.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
New Burlington
1 Unit Available
10907 Maplehill Drive
10907 Maplehill Drive, New Burlington, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1625 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Mount Healthy Heights
1 Unit Available
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1881 Doral Drive,
1881 Doral Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
1881 Doral 3BR/3BA (Fairfield) - This beautiful split-level home has 3BR/3BA, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, dining room, w/d hookup, spacious living area with fireplace, basement, and 2 car attached garage.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Mount Healthy Heights
1 Unit Available
2573 Merriway Lane
2573 Merriway Lane, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1073 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Beckett Ridge
13 Units Available
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,095
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,016
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
30 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$729
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Woodlawn
11 Units Available
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,298
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Finneytown
2 Units Available
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Glendale
Contact for Availability
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
City GuideForest Park
"In the morning I awoke early and experienced that sinking sensation that overcomes you when you first open your eyes and realize that instead of a normal day ahead of you, with its scatterings of simple gratifications, you are going to have a day without even the tiniest of pleasures; you are going to drive across Ohio." (-- Bill Bryson)

This small town offers the best of both the worlds you get to experience the typical provincial life, and you always have the option of driving down to some happening pubs and lounges in neighboring downtown Cincinnati. As it turns out, the small town of Forest Park is not that small after all. It is the third-largest city in Hamilton County, Ohio. Interestingly, Forest Park was one of the many towns that emerged after World War II. Like other such towns, this one boasts impeccable planning and a clear agenda to be a city of the future.

Finding Apartments in Forest Park

Now, if you are going to move to a relatively small city, you expect to live in a single home apartment with a picket fence and a backyard, right? Lucky for you, you won't be disappointed. Most of the residential properties here are single-family apartment homes with two or three bedrooms. People who shift to the city are mostly interested in settling down, so buying apartment complexes is more common than renting them. Nevertheless, apartments for rent are available, and apartment rentals are pretty affordable.

If you are looking for a family home, West Kemper Road, Northland Boulevard, and Southland Road would be ideal for you. Apartments here have a very country-like feel to them, but only from the outside. Inside, they are furnished with all modern amenities, including modular kitchens and ornate bathroom fittings. These neighborhoods also have their fair share of dining options both outlets of famous food chains like McDonald's and Subway and independent restaurants so you won't have any problems if you are looking for a quick snack.

Living in Forest Park

Living in a small town comes with its perks: almost no traffic, less commute time, a small community, and so on. If you want to spend your weekends sitting in your lawn and looking at your kids play, so be it. But there might be times when the quietness of the town gets to you. After all, how much silence can one relish, right? In times like these, just pull your car out of the driveway, and you will be in downtown Cincinnati in less than a half-hour. If you are in the mood for a slightly longer drive, Dayton and Columbus aren't too far off the road either. Come Monday, you will be back in your heavenly abode, all rejuvenated and pumped for the week ahead of you. Just imagine Monday blues will soon become a thing of the past for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Forest Park?
The average rent price for Forest Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,060.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Forest Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Forest Park area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Forest Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forest Park from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

