191 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, OH📍
This small town offers the best of both the worlds you get to experience the typical provincial life, and you always have the option of driving down to some happening pubs and lounges in neighboring downtown Cincinnati. As it turns out, the small town of Forest Park is not that small after all. It is the third-largest city in Hamilton County, Ohio. Interestingly, Forest Park was one of the many towns that emerged after World War II. Like other such towns, this one boasts impeccable planning and a clear agenda to be a city of the future.
Now, if you are going to move to a relatively small city, you expect to live in a single home apartment with a picket fence and a backyard, right? Lucky for you, you won't be disappointed. Most of the residential properties here are single-family apartment homes with two or three bedrooms. People who shift to the city are mostly interested in settling down, so buying apartment complexes is more common than renting them. Nevertheless, apartments for rent are available, and apartment rentals are pretty affordable.
If you are looking for a family home, West Kemper Road, Northland Boulevard, and Southland Road would be ideal for you. Apartments here have a very country-like feel to them, but only from the outside. Inside, they are furnished with all modern amenities, including modular kitchens and ornate bathroom fittings. These neighborhoods also have their fair share of dining options both outlets of famous food chains like McDonald's and Subway and independent restaurants so you won't have any problems if you are looking for a quick snack.
Living in a small town comes with its perks: almost no traffic, less commute time, a small community, and so on. If you want to spend your weekends sitting in your lawn and looking at your kids play, so be it. But there might be times when the quietness of the town gets to you. After all, how much silence can one relish, right? In times like these, just pull your car out of the driveway, and you will be in downtown Cincinnati in less than a half-hour. If you are in the mood for a slightly longer drive, Dayton and Columbus aren't too far off the road either. Come Monday, you will be back in your heavenly abode, all rejuvenated and pumped for the week ahead of you. Just imagine Monday blues will soon become a thing of the past for you.