191 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, OH

Living in Forest Park

Living in a small town comes with its perks: almost no traffic, less commute time, a small community, and so on. If you want to spend your weekends sitting in your lawn and looking at your kids play, so be it. But there might be times when the quietness of the town gets to you. After all, how much silence can one relish, right? In times like these, just pull your car out of the driveway, and you will be in downtown Cincinnati in less than a half-hour. If you are in the mood for a slightly longer drive, Dayton and Columbus aren't too far off the road either. Come Monday, you will be back in your heavenly abode, all rejuvenated and pumped for the week ahead of you. Just imagine Monday blues will soon become a thing of the past for you.