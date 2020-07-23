/
5 Apartments for rent in Marion County, OH📍
Mallard Landing Apartments
1205 Lake Blvd, Marion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
851 sqft
Both students and families find living at Mallard Landing to be a dream come true due to its serene location on a quiet street just on the edge of town.
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1309 sqft
A smart, beautiful community with no upstairs or downstairs neighbors. These smoke-free apartments feature private, attached garages, energy-efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Near area parks and entertainment.
538 Boulder Drive
538 Boulder Drive, Delaware, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, ranch duplex in Delaware, OH! Large, eat in kitchen and roomy full bath. Large back yard and an attached one car garage. Basement is great for extra storage! Lawn mowing is not included.
121 North Washington Street - J
121 North Washington Street, Delaware, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
This 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with great natural light, an open kitchen and newer flooring in the living room and kitchen! Located just East of Sandusky, this large beautiful home has been converted into 10 unique apartments, offering
65 East William Street - 3
65 East William Street, Delaware, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Luxury Apartment in Downtown Delaware! The renovations for this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment will be complete May 2019, pictures coming soon! - Quartz countertops - Restored hardwood floors - High ceilings and large windows - Brand new white
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Marion County area include Bowling Green State University-Main Campus, Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, and The University of Findlay. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna have apartments for rent.
