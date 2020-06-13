96 Apartments for rent in Westlake, OH

Living In Westlake

Along with Crocker Park, which stands as the largest development in the city, Westlake has encouraged business growth for major employers such as Hyland Software, Dave and Busters, and the University Hospital Health System. We wonder - do Dave and Busters employees play video games at least a portion of every work day? American Greetings, the bastion of Get Well, Happy Birthday, and Congratulations wishes on cards across the U.S., is also located here.

Only twelve miles from Cleveland, bike paths and pedestrian friendly sidewalks and trails make Westlake an easy community to get around. The town features a mix of condos for rent, duplexes for rent, and home rentals. If you’re looking for hi rise apartments, they’re in good supply too. A mix of single family homes, attached homes, and apartments of all types make up the character of Westlake. Most properties were built between 1970 and 1999, with a strong supply of newer homes and older, elegant properties available too. Six different wards, each rife with parks, recreation facilities, and community social life, make up Westlake. Lake Erie is near by, for boating, bathing, and wildlife watching.

Right in town, you’ll find The Westlake Recreation Center with it’s soccer and baseball fields, track, tennis, and fishing pond. Indoor facilities abound, including an aquatic center with a lazy river and water slides. There are three area golf courses, Lakewood Country Club, Meadowood, and Hilliard Lakes where you can swing a nine iron.