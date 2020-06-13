96 Apartments for rent in Westlake, OH

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
945 DOVER CENTER RD
945 Dover Center Road, Westlake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2134 sqft
945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT. 2 1/2 BATH.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bay Village
1 Unit Available
27854 Knickerbocker Rd
27854 Knickerbocker Road, Bay Village, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1242 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances...

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22004 River Oaks Dr
22004 River Oaks Dr, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
600 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
Results within 5 miles of Westlake
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:16pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
525 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.

Median Rent in Westlake

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Westlake is $958, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,194.
Studio
$801
1 Bed
$958
2 Beds
$1,194
3+ Beds
$1,569
City GuideWestlake
The lovely Cleveland, Ohio suburb of Westlake was called Dover until 1940, when it was renamed to avoid being confused with another Ohio town, also, unsurprisingly enough, called Dover.

Westlake became a city in 1957. With a post-World War II doubling of it’s population, it was no longer a village. Current population hovers at 32,000 residents, but the town began with just two families and an oxcart in 1810. Homesteaders cleared heavily forested land, providing fields for livestock, and water power for sawmills. A key agricultural enclave, Westlake was a large shipping outlet for grapes. Fruit of the vine, anyone? Today, the town grows more than just grapes. It houses a centrally located hub of housing, shops, and offices, as well as a core green space park filled with fountains, community areas, and even chess boards.

Living In Westlake

Along with Crocker Park, which stands as the largest development in the city, Westlake has encouraged business growth for major employers such as Hyland Software, Dave and Busters, and the University Hospital Health System. We wonder - do Dave and Busters employees play video games at least a portion of every work day? American Greetings, the bastion of Get Well, Happy Birthday, and Congratulations wishes on cards across the U.S., is also located here.

Only twelve miles from Cleveland, bike paths and pedestrian friendly sidewalks and trails make Westlake an easy community to get around. The town features a mix of condos for rent, duplexes for rent, and home rentals. If you’re looking for hi rise apartments, they’re in good supply too. A mix of single family homes, attached homes, and apartments of all types make up the character of Westlake. Most properties were built between 1970 and 1999, with a strong supply of newer homes and older, elegant properties available too. Six different wards, each rife with parks, recreation facilities, and community social life, make up Westlake. Lake Erie is near by, for boating, bathing, and wildlife watching.

Right in town, you’ll find The Westlake Recreation Center with it’s soccer and baseball fields, track, tennis, and fishing pond. Indoor facilities abound, including an aquatic center with a lazy river and water slides. There are three area golf courses, Lakewood Country Club, Meadowood, and Hilliard Lakes where you can swing a nine iron.

Neighborhoods

West Dover: Arguably the most buzz worthy neighborhood in Westlake, this established neighborhood has a low vacancy rate. Most homes here were built between 1970 and 1999.

Dover Village: This classic community features mid-century modern design unique enough to warrant city building guidelines to preserve it. The properties are both older and more luxurious than West Dover.

Crocker Park: Located downtown, this mixed use development features a variety of housing, as well as businesses, recreation facilities, and open space. Modern apartments and town homes are the primary form of residence.

Bretton Woods: This is a neighborhood of primarily detached houses, with some larger rental complexes mixed in.  While a river doesn’t run through it, the bucolic Schwartz Creek does.

Laurel Woods: This is the neighborhood for you if you want to reside in an area mixed with houses, apartment complexes, and town homes.

The Estates: Looking for luxury living in a central location?  The Estates is a planned community featuring a pool and tennis courts.

Tips for Renting     

Westlake residents spend a lean fifteen to thirty minutes commuting. While many drive solo to work, residents employed in-town can often bike to work, and residents of the Crocker Park area may have their workplace in easy walking distance to their home.

Start searching about a month or two before a planned move to the Westlake community. With many housing options available, vacancy rates are low in this desirable area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westlake?
In Westlake, the median rent is $801 for a studio, $958 for a 1-bedroom, $1,194 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,569 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westlake, check out our monthly Westlake Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westlake?
Some of the colleges located in the Westlake area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westlake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westlake from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

