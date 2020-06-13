Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

91 Apartments for rent in Hamilton, OH

West Hamilton
East Hamilton
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
West Hamilton
27 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$778
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
203 Eaton Avenue,
203 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1782 sqft
203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/19/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
120 south second street 201
120 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd apt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1572 sqft
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/10/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
220 Timber Hill Drive
220 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
220 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/19/20 220 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
214 Timber Hill Drive
214 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
214 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/29/20 214 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1218 Parrish Avenue,
1218 Parrish Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1314 sqft
1218 Parrish Avenue, Available 06/19/20 1218 Parrish 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Hamilton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/03/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1113 Franklin Street,
1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
1113 Franklin Street, Available 07/17/20 1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
794 Carriage Hill Lane,
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1646 sqft
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Available 07/03/20 794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1404 Western Avenue,
1404 Western Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$845
874 sqft
1404 Western Avenue, Available 06/29/20 1404 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our 2BR/1BA cape cod home located on the West Side of Hamilton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1160 Hunt Avenue,
1160 Hunt Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
920 sqft
1160 Hunt Avenue, Available 06/26/20 1160 Hunt Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1040 Franklin Street,
1040 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$645
667 sqft
1040 Franklin Street, Available 07/03/20 1040 Franklin 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This cute and cozy bungalow home is 2BR/1BA newly renovated with hardwood floors, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood and updated

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
812 Sanders Drive
812 Sanders Drive, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1840 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
2078 Sunset Drive
2078 Sunset Drive, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
Large updated 2BR/2 bath condo w/ new flooring, paint, carpet, blinds & light fixtures on first floor. New DW & micro in kitchen w/ lg pantry. Ceiling fans in BRs.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
528 Millikin Street,
528 Millikin Street, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1216 sqft
528 Millikin 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - Come see our Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, has a full basement.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1211 Franklin Street,
1211 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
614 sqft
1211 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Apply today for this cozy 2BR/1BA home for rent on the West Side of Hamilton. This one-story ranch has laminate flooring, mud room from back door, full unfinished basement, large back yard and patio area.
Results within 1 mile of Hamilton
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1194 Beissinger Road,
1194 Beissinger Road, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1275 sqft
1194 Beissinger Road, Available 07/03/20 1194 Beissinger Rd 3BR/2.5BA (Hanover Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop in to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/2.5BA split level home located in Hanover Twp.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3735 Niemoeller Drive,
3735 Niemoeller Drive, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1948 sqft
3735 Niemoeller Drive, Available 07/11/20 3735 Niemoeller Dr 3BR/2.5BA (Fairfield Twp.) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our beautiful Recently Renovated 3BR/2.5BA quad-level home located in Fairfield Twp.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2657 Rochester Avenue,
2657 Rochester Avenue, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
2657 Rochester Avenue, Available 06/26/20 2657 Rochester Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield Township.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
4829 Weber Drive
4829 Weber Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Pond Ridge Circle
1200 Pond Ridge Circle, Butler County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2408 sqft
Ross Estates Home ! 3 car garage, specious. All Brand new appliances. Morning room. High ceiling in MB, big closet.Priced to sell.Won't last longer. Agent owned

Median Rent in Hamilton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hamilton is $635, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $835.
Studio
$545
1 Bed
$635
2 Beds
$835
3+ Beds
$1,167
City GuideHamilton
And the award for best use of an exclamation point goes to…

Hamilton, Ohio is the most exuberant city in the United States, as evidenced by the city council’s decision to legally place an exclamation point at the end of its name. It’s ‘Hamilton!’ now, and doesn’t that make you feel great about relocating to this small Ohio town of 60,000? The city is admittedly very industrial but is making great strides in the revitalization department, even declaring themselves the City of Sculpture and funding many new arts projects over the last few years. Located in the Cincinnati metro area, Hamilton! may not win any beauty contests, but it sure is trying, and you’ve got to love that.

Hamilton!’s History is Totally Bonkers

It’s truly a wonder that Hamilton! hasn’t been mined for an HBO television series yet, and we’ll tell you why: originally established as Fort Hamilton on the Great Miami River, Hamilton! quickly transitioned from an agricultural outpost to a major industrial city during the late 19th and early 20th centuries as manufacturers produced agricultural machinery to aid the remaining local farmers. The large flood of 1913 destroyed much of Hamilton!’s infrastructure and put a brief kibosh on the city’s economic boom. Boring so far. But wait–

Now here’s where things get really tawdry: unless you are approximately 100 years old or a local historian, you probably didn’t know that Hamilton! used to be nicknamed “Little Chicago.” Why? Well, it certainly wasn’t because of the wind. After the flood of 1913 when everything was in shambles and ostensibly pretty depressing, it’s alleged that several notorious Chicago gangsters invested in a district of ill repute in the city–we’re sure as part of some kind of economic revitalization project. As a result, gambling establishments and brothels abounded until well after World War II, when the city and its pleasures were actually declared off-limits to American servicemen. Really. This is all true. The script practically writes itself!

Hamilton Today? Not So Bonkers.

Despite the fact that you live in the only city with an exclamation point in its name, Hamilton! today is not exactly the wild, gambling, whoring town where gangsters run amok. Located just outside Cincinnati’s outer belt, the city is caught somewhere between nice, rural, historical town and suburban sprawl. The major monkey wrench in contemporary Hamilton!’s population is Miami University, located about 15 miles northwest in the town of Oxford, and Miami’s satellite campus located in southern part of the city. Thankfully, the constant influx of students in the nearby town has provided Hamilton! with some much-needed diversity.

Because Hamilton has gotten kind of sleepy in its old age, you’ll have to venture to nearby Oxford for the region’s restaurants and nightlife. However, the university town tends to skew a bit young and extremely sloppy when it comes to bars, so for a more refined time, do yourself and favor and drive the 45 minutes into Cincinnati.

Far too fancy for house parties.

The west side of Hamilton is generally considered the most desirable area in town. Proximity to Miami University means that a lot of faculty, staff and graduate students not interested in Oxford’s raucous house party scene and cheap beers have settled in this region for comfortable living and a quick commute. The Timber Hill area of the west side has a wide variety of newer apartment developments and a good reputation throughout the county. Additionally, Highland Park is another great neighborhood with older, established homes and the occasional rental. Two bedroom apartments on the north side generally range from $500-650.

Debatable presence of sauerkraut, but lots of history

Germantown Historical Village’s name does not lie—this part of Hamilton!, located close to downtown, is replete with beautiful old architecture from Hamilton!’s wild past. Part of the National Register of Historical Places, you’ll find over 150 Gothic Revival style residences, storefronts and generally cool old stuff, including the Lane Library—the oldest library west of the Alleghenies. Occasionally, some of these homes and adjacent residences have been divided into duplexes for renters, which make for seriously cool, possibly-haunted, homes. One bedrooms in this area generally go for $400-500.

Young punks and future scholars

Next, and probably last for many people, on Hamilton’s desirable communities list is the city’s south side. This area surrounds Hamilton!’s Miami University campus and has a number of desirable rentals at an affordable rate for those whose priorities center on avoiding class and looking for trouble. Keep in mind, you’ll be living close to a college campus, so there is some petty crime and noise disturbance that comes along with the youthful idealism. Try to avoid the west side of the Great Miami River. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for $500-600.

Et Cetera

The rest of Hamilton!, unfortunately, is generally considered less-than-desirable. Much of the east side is not well regarded amongst natives, though there is also plenty of suburban development in this region that is safe and affordable. If you’re moving to the eastern portion of Hamilton, examine the neighborhoods and scope your neighbors closely before committing.

Whip out your glasses for the Fine Print

While there may not be as many rental options in Hamilton as in Cincinnati or even Oxford, you can generally find an apartment in town without the aid of a realtor, in 40-60 days. Application fees are cheap (under $30) and deposits are frequently waived or reduced given a satisfactory credit rating or perhaps a dashing smile. Additionally, the high student population means that you won’t have any trouble finding a flexible lease that suits your needs.

We have a highway now!

Well, the good news is that Hamilton! (can’t forget the exclamation point) now has quick and easy access to I-75 via the Butler County Veterans Highway. Many Hamilton! residents also commute to Cincinnati, so the roads can be a bit congested during rush hour. However, traffic doesn’t get truly spotty till you hit the outer belt: allow at least an hour for your commute into Cincinnati. The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, also called SORTA, provides the city itself with bus service. So, bus lines through downtown Hamilton! will sorta (Ha! I kill me!) get you into Cincinnati, but buses are infrequent and make many stops into the city.

Punctuation is exciting!

So there you have it. Hamilton! has one hell of a history, and though it has perhaps seen better (and more tawdry) days, this place is really making changes and you can’t fault that. Apartments are cheap, the city is growing and Cincinnati is just around the corner. Plus there’s just something about that exclamation point. So get going! Hamilton! awaits.

June 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hamilton rents increased over the past month

Hamilton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hamilton stand at $636 for a one-bedroom apartment and $836 for a two-bedroom. Hamilton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hamilton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Hamilton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hamilton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hamilton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hamilton's median two-bedroom rent of $836 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Hamilton.
    • While Hamilton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hamilton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hamilton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hamilton?
    In Hamilton, the median rent is $545 for a studio, $635 for a 1-bedroom, $835 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,167 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hamilton, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Hamilton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Hamilton include West Hamilton, and East Hamilton.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hamilton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hamilton area include Miami University-Hamilton, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hamilton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hamilton from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, and Mason.

