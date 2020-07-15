9 Apartments for rent in Troy, OH

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
328 Morehead St
328 Morehead Street, Troy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1060 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath home is newly remodeled with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Features an eat in kitchen that is open to the living room, with ceiling fans in the living room and first floor bedroom. (RLNE4862131)

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 Hilltop Drive
1211 Hilltop Drive, Troy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1030 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
568 Stonyridge Ave
568 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex. Pets ok cats must be fixed. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove.Off street parking. Window Unit a/c.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
402 Lake St
402 Lake Street, Troy, OH
Studio
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant Lot - NO HOUSE - NEEDS TLC!! HANDYMAN SPECIAL- Owner Financing Available W/10% down $12,500 Asking Price (or make me a reasonable offer) Owner Finance Available:402 Lake St TROY, OH 45373 THERE IS NO HOUSE OR STRUCTURE ON THIS
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3711 W Farrington Rd
3711 Farrington Road, Miami County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Piqua! Includes stove, refrigerator and microwave. Tenant pays electric and trash service, and is responsible for lawn maintenance. No pets, no smoking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4788 Olde Park Drive
4788 Olde Park Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1359 sqft
4788 Olde Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Park Town - Bethel Schools 3 Bed 2 Bath Swimming Pool - This lovely home in Bethel Local School District features 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Fenced Back Yard with In Ground Swimming Pool, Attached 2 Car Garage and

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
274 West National Road - 1
274 National Road, Vandalia, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This lovely 2bdrm 1 bath with w/d hookups townhome is located right across from the airport. It's minutes away from I-75 and I-70. It is close to several stores, restaurants, and many other places.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9163 N Co Rd 25A
9163 Sidney Road, Piqua, OH
Studio
$2,000
1495 sqft
Ready to rent with this professional office space in very desirable area. Features 4 private offices along with waiting area and reception rooms. All utilities are included in rent.

Median Rent in Troy

Last updated Jun. 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Troy is $573, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $748.
Studio
$514
1 Bed
$573
2 Beds
$748
3+ Beds
$1,006
City GuideTroy
Troy is home to one of the oldest surviving taverns in the state of Ohio, the Overfield Tavern, which was built in 1808. It now houses a museum.

Troy is far from being the largest place on Earth (according to the 2010 Census, its population is 25,058, and it covers less than 12 square miles) but it has grown a lot since 1833, when it had just 80 homes, a jail, courthouse, two taverns and seven stores. However, for a town of its size, there's a surprising amount going on. As such, it's the perfect place to make your home if you'd like to live somewhere that combines small-town sensibilities with the kinds of cultural pursuits that you'd expect to find in a bigger city.

Renting in Troy

The percentage of homes occupied by renters in Troy is well above the average for both the state of Ohio and the United States as a whole, which means the rental market is booming. Rental homes are fairly easy to come by, so you should find your ideal property easily.

What Will You Need?

You're not going to need anything too fancy to move into a rental property in Troy. It's not like your landlord or Realtor is going to make you quest for hidden treasure or bowl a perfect game before you're allowed to move into your rental apartment. However, you will need to show your credit history, rental history, references and some proof of income.

What's it Going to Cost?

What it costs to move in will all depend on the size and type of property you choose to live in. However, you'll generally be asked to pay a whole month's worth of rent, plus a sizable security deposit, which is usually equal to or more than your monthly rent.

It's unlikely that anything will go drastically wrong during your apartment search, but things might not always go as smoothly as you'd hope. Therefore, it's generally advisable to start looking for a place to rent roughly four to six weeks before the date on which you want to move in. This will give you enough time to find a place that you love and allow for any hitches or hold ups.

Neighborhoods in Troy

As you now know, Troy is a historic settlement, dating back to the early 1800s, so you will find a fair amount of difference between the town's neighborhoods. Much of the center is fairly walkable, but developments have spread further out and might have fewer amenities near by.

Staunton: Homes in this neighborhood tend to be either small or medium-sized, and there is a good mix of houses and apartment complexes.

City Center: The center of Troy has recently been rejuvenated, courtesy of the Troy Main Street project. You'll generally find older properties in this neighborhood, built before the 1940s, with some historic buildings. It's conveniently located near a range of shops and eateries.

Eldean: This neighborhood contains a lot of newer homes. Rental homes in this area are generally on the smaller side and are fairly evenly split between houses and apartments.

Swailes Road: You'll mostly find medium-sized and large houses in this area. You're a bit further out from the center, but homes tend to have bigger yards and are more modern.

Life in Troy

You'll find a lot happening in Troy, no matter the day or season. You just can't drink in the Overfield Tavern anymore. There's a fairly relaxed way of life in the town if you choose to embrace it, but it's not far from Dayton if you prefer things to be more fast-paced every now and again.

Community Events

Residents of Troy aren't lacking in community spirit, and you'll find the frequent events and happenings in the town reflect that. One of the highlights of the calendar is the Troy Strawberry Festival, an annual event that takes place in June and celebrates the strawberry harvest with food stalls, live music and more. However, even something as simple as the weekly summer farmers' markets in downtown Troy can turn into a fun-filled community occasion.

Cultural Pursuits

Troy is no stranger to arts and culture. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Main Street hosts regular art exhibitions and musical performances, as well as a range of classes and workshops. The Mayflower Arts Center also puts on exhibitions, shows indie films, hosts lectures and gives art classes.

The Great Outdoors

There are 12 different city parks in Troy, some of which have great recreational facilities, including basketball courts, softball fields, baseball diamonds and tennis courts. A skate park can be found on North Ridge Avenue. The Brukner Nature Center is a 165-acre nature preserve that aims to rehabilitate wildlife; it also offers educational facilities. It has six miles of walking trails so you can really get up close and personal with the local wildlife. There are businesses in the area that offer rent canoes and kayaks if you want to have a water adventure.

July 2020 Troy Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Troy Rent Report. Troy rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Troy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Troy rents held steady over the past month

Troy rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Troy stand at $573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $749 for a two-bedroom. Troy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Troy, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Troy rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Troy, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Troy is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Troy's median two-bedroom rent of $749 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Troy's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Troy than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Troy.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Newark
    $610
    $790
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Dublin
    $950
    $1,220
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    0.8%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0.1%
    4.9%
    Reynoldsburg
    $770
    $990
    0.3%
    -1.7%
    Grove City
    $870
    $1,120
    0.3%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $950
    -0.5%
    -0.6%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0.1%
    1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Troy?
    In Troy, the median rent is $514 for a studio, $573 for a 1-bedroom, $748 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,006 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Troy, check out our monthly Troy Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Troy?
    Some of the colleges located in the Troy area include University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Miami University-Hamilton, Miami University-Oxford, and Wittenberg University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Troy?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Troy from include Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, Mason, and Fairfield.

