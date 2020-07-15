9 Apartments for rent in Troy, OH

Renting in Troy

The percentage of homes occupied by renters in Troy is well above the average for both the state of Ohio and the United States as a whole, which means the rental market is booming. Rental homes are fairly easy to come by, so you should find your ideal property easily.

What Will You Need?

You're not going to need anything too fancy to move into a rental property in Troy. It's not like your landlord or Realtor is going to make you quest for hidden treasure or bowl a perfect game before you're allowed to move into your rental apartment. However, you will need to show your credit history, rental history, references and some proof of income.

What's it Going to Cost?

What it costs to move in will all depend on the size and type of property you choose to live in. However, you'll generally be asked to pay a whole month's worth of rent, plus a sizable security deposit, which is usually equal to or more than your monthly rent.

It's unlikely that anything will go drastically wrong during your apartment search, but things might not always go as smoothly as you'd hope. Therefore, it's generally advisable to start looking for a place to rent roughly four to six weeks before the date on which you want to move in. This will give you enough time to find a place that you love and allow for any hitches or hold ups.