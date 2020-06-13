Apartment List
OH
north olmsted
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

108 Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH

Butternut Ridge
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22004 River Oaks Dr
22004 River Oaks Dr, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
600 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold@gmail.com with any questions or offers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Last updated June 6 at 04:16pm
Lakewood
7 Units Available
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
525 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Club Apartments
210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
652 sqft
Large kitchens with appliances included; some units include dishwasher. Coin-operated laundry facilities on-site. Ample parking in a private lot on-site. Conveniently located near retail and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
945 DOVER CENTER RD
945 Dover Center Road, Westlake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2134 sqft
945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT. 2 1/2 BATH.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Bay Village
1 Unit Available
27854 Knickerbocker Rd
27854 Knickerbocker Road, Bay Village, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1242 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances...

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
15737 Leigh Ellen Ave
15737 Leigh Ellen Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
875 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room. Fresh paint, and new flooring make this home 'like new!'. Updated kitchen with appliances makes it a breeze to prepare meals.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
3227 sqft
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….

Median Rent in North Olmsted

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Olmsted is $876, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,091.
Studio
$732
1 Bed
$876
2 Beds
$1,091
3+ Beds
$1,435
City GuideNorth Olmsted
"Me Oh My O, Me and Guy O, Freer than a bird, 'cause we're rockin' Ohio." (-- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Around the World")

In the indisputably wise words of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Drew Carey, Ohio is rocking. In fact, there are a number of fabulous bands that hail from this state, including the Black Keys and Hawthorne Heights. In northeast Ohio lies the city of North Olmsted, a quaint and charming little center of Middle America, and its just such a gosh-darn great place to live. Four seasons, oodles of gentle, mostly edible, attractions, and votes that really do count, North Olmsted is the stuff of dreams -- if your dreams are about tightly knit neighborhoods and oversized burgers. But seriously, North Olmsted is a rare bird for Ohio, as it has a fairly low cost of living. Need more? North Olmsted is also close to Cleveland and Lake Erie, so big city fun and water sports are just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Come on over, the livings just fine.

Moving to North Olmsted

In addition to a low ratio of renters, theres a fairly low vacancy rate in these parts: only about 4 percent. So, plan accordingly -- get on the Internet lickety-split and start searching a solid month in advance for a place. Rental properties span all sorts of structures, from studio apartments to townhomes to the much sought-after single family home, but availability will range wildly for each, especially depending on the area you move to.

Furthermore, unemployment is certainly dropping, but it still exists. If you don't already have a solid situation, get one. Having several options before you arrive can help make a much smoother transition to Ohio living. Do you like faucets? Or at least the paycheck you'd get for working with them? Moen is one of the leading companies that is headquartered here; maybe you can try it?

Also, there are plenty of malls, shopping centers, Applebees, and the like, but modern is the way things are done around here, so don't expect to visit loads of landmarks and historical structures on your days off.

Good news, buddy! The low cost of living and housing means if you're coming from somewhere with elevated prices, like anywhere on the West Coast, buying things is going to feel like such a treat! Stock up on sweaters and sunscreen and have plenty leftover for the Ohio high fashion scene!

Neighborhoods

North Olmsted doesn't mess around when it comes to neighborhoods; they are big on individuality! There are ten neighborhoods within the city, more or less. Some of them are little more than planned communities or subdivisions, but there are a few you should be familiar with before arriving so you know your tush from your elbow.

Butternut Ridge: Sitting on the edge of Bradley Woods Reservation and Barton-Bradley Recreational Field, Butternut Ridge is an active place with plenty of sporting possibilities. This spot has reasonable rates, but there aren't a lot of apartments here.

Canterbury Woods: This area is mostly residential, but its super close to the downtown area. It's also close to golf courses and St. John Medical Center.

Great Northern: This is the downtown area, of sorts. It includes all the malls, Olive Gardens, and Wal-Marts you can handle, plus it has a good selection of apartment buildings to check out.

North Park Estates: A fairly small residential neighborhood, but a nice one! Pretty and spacious, its also close to the medical center and golf course.

Living in North Olmsted

Ohio weather isn't anything most people reference as close to ideal, but there are some silver linings on the cloud-covered horizon. True, the sun shines less often than it does in many parts of the nation, but four full seasons are pretty neat, right? Snowy winters mean snowball fights and sledding; hot, humid summers mean Slip n Slides and trips to the lake. Spring and fall are quite lovely, in that they feel like a merciful break from the other seasons.

North Olmsted, admittedly, isn't for everyone. The big draws are more sports bars and restaurants than dance clubs and concert venues. People in a neighborhood might even know each others names. It is pretty sweet, for whoever wants a place that has lots of parks and recreational centers.

No need to get down at all about living in North Olmsted; the place is pretty great. People love to hit the local bars and restaurants as much as they like the safe chains. It's close to popular attractions like lakes and shopping malls.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Olmsted?
In North Olmsted, the median rent is $732 for a studio, $876 for a 1-bedroom, $1,091 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,435 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Olmsted, check out our monthly North Olmsted Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Olmsted?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Olmsted include Butternut Ridge.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Olmsted?
Some of the colleges located in the North Olmsted area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and North Central State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Olmsted?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Olmsted from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

