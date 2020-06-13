108 Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH📍
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 30
1 of 5
1 of 35
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 4
1 of 24
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 42
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 3
1 of 26
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 18
In the indisputably wise words of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Drew Carey, Ohio is rocking. In fact, there are a number of fabulous bands that hail from this state, including the Black Keys and Hawthorne Heights. In northeast Ohio lies the city of North Olmsted, a quaint and charming little center of Middle America, and its just such a gosh-darn great place to live. Four seasons, oodles of gentle, mostly edible, attractions, and votes that really do count, North Olmsted is the stuff of dreams -- if your dreams are about tightly knit neighborhoods and oversized burgers. But seriously, North Olmsted is a rare bird for Ohio, as it has a fairly low cost of living. Need more? North Olmsted is also close to Cleveland and Lake Erie, so big city fun and water sports are just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Come on over, the livings just fine.
In addition to a low ratio of renters, theres a fairly low vacancy rate in these parts: only about 4 percent. So, plan accordingly -- get on the Internet lickety-split and start searching a solid month in advance for a place. Rental properties span all sorts of structures, from studio apartments to townhomes to the much sought-after single family home, but availability will range wildly for each, especially depending on the area you move to.
Furthermore, unemployment is certainly dropping, but it still exists. If you don't already have a solid situation, get one. Having several options before you arrive can help make a much smoother transition to Ohio living. Do you like faucets? Or at least the paycheck you'd get for working with them? Moen is one of the leading companies that is headquartered here; maybe you can try it?
Also, there are plenty of malls, shopping centers, Applebees, and the like, but modern is the way things are done around here, so don't expect to visit loads of landmarks and historical structures on your days off.
Good news, buddy! The low cost of living and housing means if you're coming from somewhere with elevated prices, like anywhere on the West Coast, buying things is going to feel like such a treat! Stock up on sweaters and sunscreen and have plenty leftover for the Ohio high fashion scene!
North Olmsted doesn't mess around when it comes to neighborhoods; they are big on individuality! There are ten neighborhoods within the city, more or less. Some of them are little more than planned communities or subdivisions, but there are a few you should be familiar with before arriving so you know your tush from your elbow.
Butternut Ridge: Sitting on the edge of Bradley Woods Reservation and Barton-Bradley Recreational Field, Butternut Ridge is an active place with plenty of sporting possibilities. This spot has reasonable rates, but there aren't a lot of apartments here.
Canterbury Woods: This area is mostly residential, but its super close to the downtown area. It's also close to golf courses and St. John Medical Center.
Great Northern: This is the downtown area, of sorts. It includes all the malls, Olive Gardens, and Wal-Marts you can handle, plus it has a good selection of apartment buildings to check out.
North Park Estates: A fairly small residential neighborhood, but a nice one! Pretty and spacious, its also close to the medical center and golf course.
Ohio weather isn't anything most people reference as close to ideal, but there are some silver linings on the cloud-covered horizon. True, the sun shines less often than it does in many parts of the nation, but four full seasons are pretty neat, right? Snowy winters mean snowball fights and sledding; hot, humid summers mean Slip n Slides and trips to the lake. Spring and fall are quite lovely, in that they feel like a merciful break from the other seasons.
North Olmsted, admittedly, isn't for everyone. The big draws are more sports bars and restaurants than dance clubs and concert venues. People in a neighborhood might even know each others names. It is pretty sweet, for whoever wants a place that has lots of parks and recreational centers.
No need to get down at all about living in North Olmsted; the place is pretty great. People love to hit the local bars and restaurants as much as they like the safe chains. It's close to popular attractions like lakes and shopping malls.