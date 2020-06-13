/
81 Apartments for rent in Maumee, OH📍
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
2 Bedrooms
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Perrysburg
20 Units Available
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Southwyck
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
Eastgate Apartments
2360 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
415 sqft
2362 1/2 Eastgate Rd, Toledo OH, 43614 We have beautiful one bedroom units available at Eastgate Apartments in Toledo. Rent starts at $465/mo. water included in rental price.
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.
Perrysburg
21 Units Available
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1207 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$935
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
Perrysburg
10 Units Available
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1407 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Perrysburg
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
26693 Amberwood Dr
26693 Amberwood Drive, Wood County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2476 sqft
26693 Amberwood Dr. Perrysburg, OH 43551 - 4 bedroom Perrysburg home with attached 2 car garage. 2 and a half baths and nearly 2500 square feet. Close to Perrysburg shopping and quick access to I75. Schedule a showing or apply at www.
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.
Southwyck
1 Unit Available
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.
South Side
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.
South Side
1 Unit Available
1045 Orchard St
1045 Orchard Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath On Orchard Located In South End - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Orchard Located In The South End. New Vinyl Flooring In Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Updates Include Kitchen Flooring, Counters.
South Side
1 Unit Available
1557 Bow Street (NEW) - Lower
1557 Bow Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
One bedroom with one bathroom apartment for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Fresh paint throughout * Lots of natural light * New floors throughout To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Maumee, the median rent is $497 for a studio, $598 for a 1-bedroom, $782 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,072 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maumee, check out our monthly Maumee Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Maumee area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Washtenaw Community College, The University of Findlay, and Lourdes University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maumee from include Toledo, Ann Arbor, Westland, Perrysburg, and Ypsilanti.