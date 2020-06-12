/
13 Apartments for rent in Ashland, OH📍
707 Center St Apt 1
707 Center St, Ashland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$565
This is a 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Tenant only pays gas and electric. FREE water and trash pick up. Stove and refrigerator are furnished. Lawn care is provided, laundry hook up with storage area in basement, has A/C, and a carport.
300 Vesper St
300 Vesper Street, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$639
This is a 3 bedroom 2 story home. The rent is $639.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. No appliances are furnished. No pets, has laundry hook-ups, and has a car garage.
216 Race St
216 Race Street, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$645
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story duplex. The rent is $645.00 a month. The tenant is responsible to pay for the gas, electric, and water. No appliances are furnished. This is a 12 month lease.
707 Center St Apt 3
707 Center Street, Ashland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$539
This is a 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apt. The rent is $539.00 a month. Tenant is responsible to pay for the electric and gas. Stove, refrig, and w/d are furnished. Lawn care is provided, NO PETS, A/C, 1 carport, and some utilities FREE.
319 1/2 E Main St
319 1/2 E Main St, Ashland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$535
This is a 2nd floor , 2 bedroom apt. The rent is $$535.00 a month. Tenant would be responsible to pay the electric. Stove and refrig are furnished. Lawn care is provided, NO PETS, some utilities are free.
1118 Columbus Cir N
1118 Columbus Circle North, Ashland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$565
This is a 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. The rent is $565.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays electric and water. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are furnished. Has A/C and a 1 car garage. Lawn care is provided.
1713 Linda Ln
1713 Linda Lane, Ashland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$599
This is a 2 bedroom 1 story apartment. The rent is $599.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays the gas, electric, and water. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
306 W Main St
306 West Main Street, Ashland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$709
This is a 4 bedroom 2 story home. The rent is $709.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Dishwasher and a microwave are furnished. NO PETS, has laundry hook-ups, and a garage.
514 Ohio St Apt 3
514 Ohio Street, Ashland, OH
Studio
$375
This is a studio apartment on the 2nd floor. The rent is $375.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays electric and water. A stove and refrigerator are furnished. Lawn care is provided, has off street parking, and it does not allow pets.
161 Ronald Ave
161 Ronald Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home with a 2 car garage. The rent is $765.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. Tenant mows lawn. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave are furnished and has laundry hook-ups.
1027 E Main St
1027 East Main Street, Ashland, OH
Studio
$2,800
3000 sqft
This is a COMMERCIAL BUILDING. The rent is $2,800.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. 3,000.00 Square Feet, Highly Visible location, Basement for storage, Has parking lot. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water.
146 Arthur St
146 Arthur Street, Ashland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$629
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 story home with 1.5 bathrooms. The rent is $629.00 a month and it is a 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible to pay the gas, electric, and water. Also, the tenant is responsible to mow the lawn.
506 Edgehill Ave
506 Edgehill Avenue, Ashland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home. The rent is $675.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. No appliances are furnished. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. NO PETS, laundry hook - ups are available, and has a 1 car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ashland rentals listed on Apartment List is $770.
Some of the colleges located in the Ashland area include Case Western Reserve University, Central Ohio Technical College, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, and University of Akron Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ashland from include Cleveland, Akron, Parma, North Royalton, and Strongsville.