Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
10 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
2641 Red Rock Boulevard
2641 Red Rock Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Updated 1st floor apartment. No steps. Has large living room, new kitchen with new appliances, updated bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and has nice plank flooring and fresh paint. Southwest Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Holt-Alkire
1 Unit Available
4668 Cadmus Drive
4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$876
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
27 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 05:15am
Riverbend
20 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Valleyview Heights
1 Unit Available
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Pine Crossing Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. We proudly offer a resort-style pool with covered sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vasser Village
5 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$605
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated May 21 at 04:02pm
Brewery District
21 Units Available
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2743 Thorndale Avenue
2743 Thorndale Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
785 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors. Has large living room, kitchen with appliances, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large basement for storage with washer dryer. Also has replacement windows, mini blinds, central A/C. Columbus schools.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Holly Hill
1 Unit Available
3739 Briggs Road
3739 Briggs Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
Now Leasing!!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Located On The West Side Of Columbus. This Spacious 2 Bedroom Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliances Included: Stove, Fridge Large Unfinished Basement With Washer/Dryer Hook Ups.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2064 sqft
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Vasser Village
1 Unit Available
504 Sheldon Avenue
504 Sheldon Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1064 sqft
Pre Lease the left side of this beautifully updated duplex just east of Merion Village for a Late June-Early July Move In. Relax on your covered front porch overlooking well-landscaped front yard & charming brick street with sidewalks.

Median Rent in Grove City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Grove City is $863, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,112.
Studio
$730
1 Bed
$863
2 Beds
$1,112
3+ Beds
$1,430
City GuideGrove City"But there has to be more than just proximity to a major city and good access to make families want to move to a community. A city must also be a memorable hometown to both longtime residents and newcomers. Grove City rises to the challenge." (-Best Hometowns 2013, Ohio Magazine)
Renting in Grove City
While the city continues to grow year in and year out, the local housing market isn't exactly booming. What that means for you is opportunity. City apartments are both available and affordable. Though nearly 30% of locals rent, vacancies aren't usually hard to find.

While Craigslist and other classified sites are good standbys for "by owner" listings, they can also connect you with scammers and some of life's other seedier inhabitants. A local real estate agent or rental broker will have a broader range of legitimate offerings to show you, and won't ask you to send a money order to an offshore P.O. Box. Better, if you've got unusual tastes (hey, no judgment) a professional can help you limit your search to the units most likely to fit your specific bill.

If you've stumbled across a "for rent" sign and the landlord happens to be pulling weeds in the garden, you may just need a winning smile and a checkbook. This is a pretty friendly place, after all. In most other situations, and if you're using a broker, you should be prepared to fork over an application fee, show proof of your employment and income, provide rental references, and offer up your credit report for inspection.

Money talks, so be ready to make a deposit on the spot if the situation is right. Grove City is still a smallish town, so a personal check will probably work—as long as it's drawn on a local bank. In most cases you'll be asked to provide the first month's rent along with another month (at least) of deposit.

If you need more room for your books, kids, or foosball table, or if you just have a thing for lawn mowers and yard gnomes, you'll find plenty of home rentals in Grove City. Prices tend to be a little higher for the privacy of a single family dwelling, but you get the benefit of doing the clog dance without being reported to the super.

Grove City Neighborhoods
Grove City—collectively—would be considered a neighborhood in most cities. But like any small island, there are microclimates. Small pocket communities do exist, and each offers a different living experience to its residents. Here's a rundown:

Harrisburg: A quaint and stable area with a penchant for car ownership, obscure languages, and an unusual ethnic diversity.

Orders Road / Haughn Road: This neighborhood is established but not precisely venerable, with the majority of homes built between 1970 and 1990.

West Grove: West Grove features tons of newer construction. You pay a premium for the American dream, but who's complaining? $$$$

Grove City Country Club:This area is a solid choice for executive lifestyles. If that's you, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the rental rates—maybe it's because you have to dodge golf balls.

Marlane Drive / Home Road: This ‘hood is less expensive and features a blend of single-family homes and apartment complexes. Average rental prices are very affordable.

Hoover Road / Kingston: You’ll find very few vacancies among the well-established row homes here, but rates are great if you can find one.

La Rosa Drive / Richard Avenue: This area is in demand, which explains the relatively low vacancy rates. Home to industry and service workers, this neighborhood loves its St. Patrick's Day celebrations, so make sure you pack some green.

The City Center: Not surprisingly, this is the most inexpensive place to rent in Grove City. An added bonus is that you're right near public transportation and the city's primary business district.

Living in Central Ohio's Best Hometown
Grove City is located just six miles from downtown Columbus, snuggled nicely near the junction of I-71 and I-270. If you work in the city, your commute is going to be (relatively) quick and painless. Public transportation is available and heads to and from the big city all throughout the day.

People live in bedroom communities for a reason. Grove City offers all the typical benefits and then some. If you have a family, or if you just like whooping it up like a little kid, you'll find plenty of wholesome things to do.

The Big Splash Aquatic Center offers some serious frolicking opportunities for tots. This seasonal water park offers zero-depth entry to its big pool, multiple body slides, baby slides, and some pretty cool climbing walls.

There's a massive Metropark nearby and hundreds of acres of parks for relaxing and enjoying one of the many community festivals and events.

One of the best things about Grove City is the atmosphere. Not the kind with the big ozone hole – the one that's filled with inflatable movie screens and hot air balloons and community art festivals. Here are some can't-miss events you'll appreciate as a Grove City resident:

Fryer Flicks on the Hill Grab yourself a lawn chair, pop some corn, and head over to the park for an outdoor movie. What's really unique is the huge inflatable 16' x 9' movie screen that makes for an amazing shared experience. It's all the fun of a drive-in, minus the mosquitoes, crummy speakers, and hickeys.

Balloons and Tunes What's a summer without hot air balloons? You'll never have to worry about missing out again thanks to this very American annual tradition.

Winter Lights No small town would be complete without a Christmas light show. Grove City takes it to another level and puts on a display that brings in delighted fans of inflatable reindeer from miles around.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Grove City?
In Grove City, the median rent is $730 for a studio, $863 for a 1-bedroom, $1,112 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,430 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grove City, check out our monthly Grove City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Grove City?
Some of the colleges located in the Grove City area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Grove City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grove City from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.

