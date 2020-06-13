239 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH📍
While the city continues to grow year in and year out, the local housing market isn't exactly booming. What that means for you is opportunity. City apartments are both available and affordable. Though nearly 30% of locals rent, vacancies aren't usually hard to find.
While Craigslist and other classified sites are good standbys for "by owner" listings, they can also connect you with scammers and some of life's other seedier inhabitants. A local real estate agent or rental broker will have a broader range of legitimate offerings to show you, and won't ask you to send a money order to an offshore P.O. Box. Better, if you've got unusual tastes (hey, no judgment) a professional can help you limit your search to the units most likely to fit your specific bill.
If you've stumbled across a "for rent" sign and the landlord happens to be pulling weeds in the garden, you may just need a winning smile and a checkbook. This is a pretty friendly place, after all. In most other situations, and if you're using a broker, you should be prepared to fork over an application fee, show proof of your employment and income, provide rental references, and offer up your credit report for inspection.
Money talks, so be ready to make a deposit on the spot if the situation is right. Grove City is still a smallish town, so a personal check will probably work—as long as it's drawn on a local bank. In most cases you'll be asked to provide the first month's rent along with another month (at least) of deposit.
If you need more room for your books, kids, or foosball table, or if you just have a thing for lawn mowers and yard gnomes, you'll find plenty of home rentals in Grove City. Prices tend to be a little higher for the privacy of a single family dwelling, but you get the benefit of doing the clog dance without being reported to the super.
Grove City—collectively—would be considered a neighborhood in most cities. But like any small island, there are microclimates. Small pocket communities do exist, and each offers a different living experience to its residents. Here's a rundown:
Harrisburg: A quaint and stable area with a penchant for car ownership, obscure languages, and an unusual ethnic diversity.
Orders Road / Haughn Road: This neighborhood is established but not precisely venerable, with the majority of homes built between 1970 and 1990.
West Grove: West Grove features tons of newer construction. You pay a premium for the American dream, but who's complaining? $$$$
Grove City Country Club:This area is a solid choice for executive lifestyles. If that's you, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the rental rates—maybe it's because you have to dodge golf balls.
Marlane Drive / Home Road: This ‘hood is less expensive and features a blend of single-family homes and apartment complexes. Average rental prices are very affordable.
Hoover Road / Kingston: You’ll find very few vacancies among the well-established row homes here, but rates are great if you can find one.
La Rosa Drive / Richard Avenue: This area is in demand, which explains the relatively low vacancy rates. Home to industry and service workers, this neighborhood loves its St. Patrick's Day celebrations, so make sure you pack some green.
The City Center: Not surprisingly, this is the most inexpensive place to rent in Grove City. An added bonus is that you're right near public transportation and the city's primary business district.
Grove City is located just six miles from downtown Columbus, snuggled nicely near the junction of I-71 and I-270. If you work in the city, your commute is going to be (relatively) quick and painless. Public transportation is available and heads to and from the big city all throughout the day.
People live in bedroom communities for a reason. Grove City offers all the typical benefits and then some. If you have a family, or if you just like whooping it up like a little kid, you'll find plenty of wholesome things to do.
The Big Splash Aquatic Center offers some serious frolicking opportunities for tots. This seasonal water park offers zero-depth entry to its big pool, multiple body slides, baby slides, and some pretty cool climbing walls.
There's a massive Metropark nearby and hundreds of acres of parks for relaxing and enjoying one of the many community festivals and events.
One of the best things about Grove City is the atmosphere. Not the kind with the big ozone hole – the one that's filled with inflatable movie screens and hot air balloons and community art festivals. Here are some can't-miss events you'll appreciate as a Grove City resident:
Fryer Flicks on the Hill Grab yourself a lawn chair, pop some corn, and head over to the park for an outdoor movie. What's really unique is the huge inflatable 16' x 9' movie screen that makes for an amazing shared experience. It's all the fun of a drive-in, minus the mosquitoes, crummy speakers, and hickeys.
Balloons and Tunes What's a summer without hot air balloons? You'll never have to worry about missing out again thanks to this very American annual tradition.
Winter Lights No small town would be complete without a Christmas light show. Grove City takes it to another level and puts on a display that brings in delighted fans of inflatable reindeer from miles around.