239 Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH

While the city continues to grow year in and year out, the local housing market isn't exactly booming. What that means for you is opportunity. City apartments are both available and affordable. Though nearly 30% of locals rent, vacancies aren't usually hard to find.

While Craigslist and other classified sites are good standbys for "by owner" listings, they can also connect you with scammers and some of life's other seedier inhabitants. A local real estate agent or rental broker will have a broader range of legitimate offerings to show you, and won't ask you to send a money order to an offshore P.O. Box. Better, if you've got unusual tastes (hey, no judgment) a professional can help you limit your search to the units most likely to fit your specific bill.

If you've stumbled across a "for rent" sign and the landlord happens to be pulling weeds in the garden, you may just need a winning smile and a checkbook. This is a pretty friendly place, after all. In most other situations, and if you're using a broker, you should be prepared to fork over an application fee, show proof of your employment and income, provide rental references, and offer up your credit report for inspection.

Money talks, so be ready to make a deposit on the spot if the situation is right. Grove City is still a smallish town, so a personal check will probably work—as long as it's drawn on a local bank. In most cases you'll be asked to provide the first month's rent along with another month (at least) of deposit.

If you need more room for your books, kids, or foosball table, or if you just have a thing for lawn mowers and yard gnomes, you'll find plenty of home rentals in Grove City. Prices tend to be a little higher for the privacy of a single family dwelling, but you get the benefit of doing the clog dance without being reported to the super.