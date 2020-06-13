/
/
warren
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Warren, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1324 South St SE
1324 South Street Southeast, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1080 sqft
this is a test property - not for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
922 Mahoning Ave Northwest
922 Mahoning Avenue Northwest, Warren, OH
Studio
$950
1040 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease this amazing Warren location for any number of your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
112 East Market St
112 E Market St, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy the bustling downtown lifestyle and scenic third story city views with these wonderful1-2 bedroom apartment options.
Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
717 KENILWORTH AVE SE
717 Kenilworth Avenue Southeast, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$669
1204 sqft
Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Meadow Lane NE #201
3000 Meadow Lane Northeast, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$661
761 sqft
FIRST TWO MONTHS HALF OFF! North River Commons is a senior apartment complex nestled in a quiet park-like setting. One- and two-bedroom units available. Rent includes all utilities as well as basic cable.
Results within 1 mile of Warren
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Timber Creek Apartments
1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
499 sqft
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3982 Meadowbrook - dn
3982 Meadowbrook Drive, Leavittsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
new kitchen, bath 2010 Remodeled in2010. Bar and bath in basement. Washer dryer Incl. New windows. Central air
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.
Results within 5 miles of Warren
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Logan
1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Robbins Ave
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,100
2500 sqft
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296567 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1600 Salt Springs Rd A
1600 Salt Springs Road, Lordstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit A Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated Lordstown one bedroom studio aprt - Property Id: 92417 Fully renovated 625 mo. You only pay electric Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92417 Property Id 92417 (RLNE5791786)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 W Park Ave
702 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
Niles first floor - Property Id: 276391 First floor. Apt. All newly remolded . One bedroom, Kitchen with new stainless appliances, livingroom, Large foyer which can be used as an office. Basement with new washer and dryer. AC new roof,new furnace.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2474 Cadwallader Sonk Rd
2474 Cadwallader-Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
Absolutely charming and very spacious 2 story completely remodeled Home with 1/2 acre of land and 2 car, 2 story garage with a loft and cedar lined storage room .
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
140 Woodglen Ave
140 Woodglen Avenue, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Totally remodeled 1 bedroom home, full basement. First month, last month and security deposit due upon signing lease.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
53 Russell Avenue
53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH
4 Bedrooms
$950
1567 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
550 Ohio Avenue #303
550 Ohio Avenue, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
829 sqft
The finest in retirement apartment living in a quiet, beautiful setting. Rent includes all utilities. Building has handicapped accessible elevator, spacious community room, and on-site laundry facilities. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Warren
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Crumlin Ave.
201 Crumlin Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
201 Crumlin Ave. Available 06/20/20 201 Crumlin Ave. - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio.The home is newly remodeled including a finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Warren rentals listed on Apartment List is $990.
Some of the colleges located in the Warren area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and Notre Dame College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warren from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Stow, and Cuyahoga Falls.
