73 Apartments for rent in Kent, OH📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crain to Main
1 Unit Available
600 walter st
600 Walter Street, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$655
800 sqft
Walter - Property Id: 191726 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment .New carpeting, 5 blocks to KSU, very affordable .must call Darlene @330-861-3322 for info .Water , sewer, trash, and Heat included ! (electric about $45/ month).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
952 S Lincoln St
952 S Lincoln St, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom walking distance to KSU campus - Property Id: 268078 Nice and very quiet 2 bedroom condo. 7 min Walking distance to KSU campus. Living room, updated kitten, dinning room, 1.5 bath and 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Fairchild
1 Unit Available
200 Spaulding Drive -4
200 Spaulding Dr, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Fairchild
1 Unit Available
290 Spaulding Drive -203
290 Spaulding Boulevard, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
476 BRENTWOOD
476 Brentwood Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
1000 sqft
************** Rent $745. ********** Brentwood Townhomes With washer/dryer hookups for 745.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st Without washer/dryer hookups for 695.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st plus flat fee water and sewer of 50.
Results within 1 mile of Kent
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Fountain Drive
19 Fountain Drive, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
2005 DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- New luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Lightning Lane
34 Lightning Lane, Portage County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1600 sqft
DESCRIPTION MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE---- Luxurious, modern condos. Cathedral ceilings with open floor plan. 1600 Sq. Ft. Three bedroom, open kitchen with snack bar, laundry room, two car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kent
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 Ranch Rd 1
20 Ranch Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Ranch rd - Property Id: 224559 Tours availability Tuesday, 3-10 @5pm Newly renovated, one bedroom, one bath townhouse apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2593 Cherry Blossom
2593 Cherry Blossom Circle, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house for rent - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath house for rent (RLNE5831530)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heslop Morningview
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave
100 North Ave, Tallmadge, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
New lofts located in the newest building off the Tallmadge Circle. Spacious floorplan with two master suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Luxury design with these top floor penthouse units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
249 West Main St
249 West Main Street, Ravenna, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apartment located right on Main Street in downtown Ravenna, OH. 10 minutes from Kent State campus. Laundry in building. $700.00/month UTILITIES INCLUDED. Security Deposit of $700.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
731 North Munroe Road
731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2694 sqft
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
210 N. Main St-A-2C
210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$885
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kent, the median rent is $563 for a studio, $649 for a 1-bedroom, $862 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,109 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kent, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Kent area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, Lake Erie College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kent from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
