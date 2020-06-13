83 Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH

Sweet Neighbors, Rad Neighborhoods

While memorizing that Google Map in front of you, take a gander at a few up-and-coming neighborhood gems (and one or two came-and-stayed ones to boot).

Old West End. The eclectic, artsy enclave close to downtown, where you’re more likely than anywhere else in town to have gay neighbors, rivals Downtown for the dues to the label “up-and-coming.” It gets quieter as you distance yourself from the freeway and the art museum, so check there if you have a tendency to bang on walls with broom handles.

Harvard Terrace, Beverly, etc. Follow River Road to find quality neighborhood after quality neighborhood. A couple more names to memorize are Westmoreland and Crossgates. These areas are a touch less picture-perfect on the north side of the zoo, when River turns into Broadway.

Old Orchard and Ottawa Hills. These expansive, tree-lined, old wealth neighborhoods are dominated by UT profs and administrators. But that doesn’t mean you have to be associated with the university to gain membership in the local homeowners’ association. Ottawa Hills is the fancier pick.

Oh, and don’t fret when some big fella hollers from the street corner that he wants to “make you his Mud Hen.” He’s (probably) just inviting you to a baseball game! Happy hunting!