83 Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH📍
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 2
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 23
Every city is different. Brooklyn brownstones don’t exist in Miami. And you won’t find Cleveland market leasing options in Toledo. Here are a few other (relevant) tips to keep you at the top of your game.
Leasing. Similar to other aching Rust Belt cities, leasing in Toledo is a bargaining man’s heyday. Regard with suspicion ads that promise a deposit as low as $100 and first month’s rent free; but honestly, you’ll see legitimate options with similar figures. Downtown in particular boasts a load of empty lofts, their brokers hoping and praying for you (yes, you!) to walk through their door. Other miscellaneous expectations to bear in mind:
- Minimum lease length is usually six months with $500 deposit;
- Tenant usually pays all utilities (two exceptions here are the luxury condos Downtown and student flats near UT);
- Pets are generally accepted with little or no restrictions/fees;
- Parking is never a problem—Downtown has garages and other areas of town seem to have been designed by parking lot Nazis.
While memorizing that Google Map in front of you, take a gander at a few up-and-coming neighborhood gems (and one or two came-and-stayed ones to boot).
Old West End. The eclectic, artsy enclave close to downtown, where you’re more likely than anywhere else in town to have gay neighbors, rivals Downtown for the dues to the label “up-and-coming.” It gets quieter as you distance yourself from the freeway and the art museum, so check there if you have a tendency to bang on walls with broom handles.
Harvard Terrace, Beverly, etc. Follow River Road to find quality neighborhood after quality neighborhood. A couple more names to memorize are Westmoreland and Crossgates. These areas are a touch less picture-perfect on the north side of the zoo, when River turns into Broadway.
Old Orchard and Ottawa Hills. These expansive, tree-lined, old wealth neighborhoods are dominated by UT profs and administrators. But that doesn’t mean you have to be associated with the university to gain membership in the local homeowners’ association. Ottawa Hills is the fancier pick.
Oh, and don’t fret when some big fella hollers from the street corner that he wants to “make you his Mud Hen.” He’s (probably) just inviting you to a baseball game! Happy hunting!
June 2020 Toledo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Toledo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Toledo rents increased slightly over the past month
Toledo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Toledo stand at $595 for a one-bedroom apartment and $778 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Toledo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Ohio
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Toledo, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
- Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).
Toledo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Toledo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Toledo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $778 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Toledo.
- While rents in Toledo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Toledo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Toledo.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Toledo's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Renters in Toledo expressed extremely low city satisfaction, giving a failing grade for confid...
Here’s how Toledo ranks on:
Apartment List has released Toledo's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Renters in Toledo expressed extremely low city satisfaction, giving a failing grade for confidence in the local economy," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and Toledo renters' dissatisfaction with the economy and low plans for homeownership are areas for local leaders to address."
Key findings in Toledo include the following:
- Renters gave Toledo a D for city satisfaction driven by very low confidence in the local economy and low satisfaction with access to recreational activities.
- Toledo earned an F for confidence in the economy, with only 13% of renters saying that the local economy is on the right track ranking in the bottom 10.
- Toledo earned another F on plans for homeownership, which is correlate strongly to confidence in the economy. Only 38% of respondents plan to purchase a home in the future which ranks Toledo 98th out of 100 cities.
- Toledo's top grade was an A for safety ranking 11th nationwide, with 69% of respondents saying they are satisfied with the city's safety and crime rate versus the national average of 53%.
- Only 50% of respondents reported satisfaction with access to recreational activities, which is well below the national average of 67% earning an F.
- The survey covered a total of 4 Ohio cities. Columbus received the highest city satisfaction grade at A-, followed by Cleveland (B), Cincinnati (C-), and Toledo (D).
- The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.
A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.