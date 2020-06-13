Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

83 Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH

Reynolds Corners
Southwyck
Last updated June 13
32 Units Available
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13
Southwyck
19 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Last updated June 13
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
Last updated June 13
Southwyck
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$669
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Last updated June 13
East Toledo
220 Units Available
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
Last updated February 22
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments & Townhomes
1599 Twin Oaks Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting just off Twin Oaks Drive, this handsome development features a clubhouse and fitness center. 1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes include amenities such as ceiling fans, air conditioning, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated January 21
Southwyck
8 Units Available
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Last updated January 25
Reynolds Corners
Contact for Availability
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$549
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.

Last updated June 13
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2144 Caledonia St
2144 Caledonia Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1392 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - East Toledo - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty to schedule your showing at (419) 385-5555.

Last updated June 13
Franklin Park
1 Unit Available
3910 Clareridge upper
3910 Clareridge Drive, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1305 sqft
2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years. Must be able to get gas and electric on in your name.

Last updated June 13
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1607 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$475
514 sqft
Available for rent now are spacious and beautiful one bedroom apartments along Brooke Park Drive near the Michigan line.

Last updated June 13
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
153 Hausman St
153 Hausman Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
689 sqft
153 Hausman St Available 06/15/20 1 Bed - North Toledo Home - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye NW Realty to set up a showing at 419-385-5555!** For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty,

Last updated June 13
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
Brooke Park
1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today! * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom * Spacious floorplans * Full size refrigerator and stove * Laundry facility on site * Water, sewer, and

Last updated June 13
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4109 Packard Road
4109 Packard Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout.

Last updated June 13
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2258 Torrey Hill Dr
2258 Torrey Hill Drive, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$450
563 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 2258 Torrey Hill in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $450 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

Last updated June 13
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1944 Macomber St
1944 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a two bedroom apartment currently available at 1944 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes water, sewer, and trash.

Last updated June 13
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.

Last updated June 13
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3125 Cottage
3125 Cottage Avenue, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
1098 sqft
Freshly Updated 2 Bed/1 Bath Home - Make this comfortable 2 bedroom house your home. New beautiful flooring throughout the first floor and bathroom. New furnace and water heater. Appliances include gas stove and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
3140 Matson St
3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
542 sqft
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated June 13
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.

Last updated June 13
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1938 Macomber St
1938 Macomber Street, Toledo, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
We have a beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment currently available at 1938 Macomber in Toledo, OH. The apartment rents for $575 a month and includes heat, water, sewer, and trash.

Last updated June 13
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
2155 Perth St
2155 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
1 Bedroom
$465
540 sqft
We have a beautiful one bedroom apartment currently available at 2155 Perth. It is located within walking distance to the University of Toledo.

Last updated June 13
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
1306 Ellis
1306 Ellis Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$715
1519 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath East Side on Ellis - This 1,519 SqFt 3 bed 1 bath East side special has hardwood floors throughout! The sun room is perfect for enjoying the warm days of summer.

Median Rent in Toledo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Toledo is $594, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $777.
Studio
$494
1 Bed
$594
2 Beds
$777
3+ Beds
$1,065
City GuideToledo
You can argue till you’re blue in yer face about how Toledo became holy (or never was), but the fact of the matter is that you’re here. In Toledo. Not Perrysburg. Not Holland. Not Oregon (the town) or Michigan (the state). (Well, okay, maybe Oregon. The town, not the state. See below.) Anyway— You’re in Toledo. It’s in Ohio. Are we on the same page? Great. If you want to live in the suburbs, go use AOL’s apartment hunting guide. If, on the other hand, you dig the scene and want to find a pad ...
Hints for Success in the Toledo Apartment World

Every city is different. Brooklyn brownstones don’t exist in Miami. And you won’t find Cleveland market leasing options in Toledo. Here are a few other (relevant) tips to keep you at the top of your game.

Leasing. Similar to other aching Rust Belt cities, leasing in Toledo is a bargaining man’s heyday. Regard with suspicion ads that promise a deposit as low as $100 and first month’s rent free; but honestly, you’ll see legitimate options with similar figures. Downtown in particular boasts a load of empty lofts, their brokers hoping and praying for you (yes, you!) to walk through their door. Other miscellaneous expectations to bear in mind:

  • Minimum lease length is usually six months with $500 deposit;
  • Tenant usually pays all utilities (two exceptions here are the luxury condos Downtown and student flats near UT);
  • Pets are generally accepted with little or no restrictions/fees;
  • Parking is never a problem—Downtown has garages and other areas of town seem to have been designed by parking lot Nazis.
Sweet Neighbors, Rad Neighborhoods

While memorizing that Google Map in front of you, take a gander at a few up-and-coming neighborhood gems (and one or two came-and-stayed ones to boot).

Old West End. The eclectic, artsy enclave close to downtown, where you’re more likely than anywhere else in town to have gay neighbors, rivals Downtown for the dues to the label “up-and-coming.” It gets quieter as you distance yourself from the freeway and the art museum, so check there if you have a tendency to bang on walls with broom handles.

Harvard Terrace, Beverly, etc. Follow River Road to find quality neighborhood after quality neighborhood. A couple more names to memorize are Westmoreland and Crossgates. These areas are a touch less picture-perfect on the north side of the zoo, when River turns into Broadway.

Old Orchard and Ottawa Hills. These expansive, tree-lined, old wealth neighborhoods are dominated by UT profs and administrators. But that doesn’t mean you have to be associated with the university to gain membership in the local homeowners’ association. Ottawa Hills is the fancier pick.

Oh, and don’t fret when some big fella hollers from the street corner that he wants to “make you his Mud Hen.” He’s (probably) just inviting you to a baseball game! Happy hunting!

Toledo rents increased slightly over the past month

Toledo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Toledo stand at $595 for a one-bedroom apartment and $778 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Toledo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Toledo, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Toledo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Toledo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Toledo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $778 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Toledo.
    • While rents in Toledo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Toledo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Toledo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Toledo's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Renters in Toledo expressed extremely low city satisfaction, giving a failing grade for confid...

    View full Toledo Renter Survey

    Here’s how Toledo ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Quality of schools
    D
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Toledo's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Renters in Toledo expressed extremely low city satisfaction, giving a failing grade for confidence in the local economy," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and Toledo renters' dissatisfaction with the economy and low plans for homeownership are areas for local leaders to address."

    Key findings in Toledo include the following:

    • Renters gave Toledo a D for city satisfaction driven by very low confidence in the local economy and low satisfaction with access to recreational activities.
    • Toledo earned an F for confidence in the economy, with only 13% of renters saying that the local economy is on the right track ranking in the bottom 10.
    • Toledo earned another F on plans for homeownership, which is correlate strongly to confidence in the economy. Only 38% of respondents plan to purchase a home in the future which ranks Toledo 98th out of 100 cities.
    • Toledo's top grade was an A for safety ranking 11th nationwide, with 69% of respondents saying they are satisfied with the city's safety and crime rate versus the national average of 53%.
    • Only 50% of respondents reported satisfaction with access to recreational activities, which is well below the national average of 67% earning an F.
    • The survey covered a total of 4 Ohio cities. Columbus received the highest city satisfaction grade at A-, followed by Cleveland (B), Cincinnati (C-), and Toledo (D).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

    A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Toledo?
    In Toledo, the median rent is $494 for a studio, $594 for a 1-bedroom, $777 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,065 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Toledo, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Toledo?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Toledo include Reynolds Corners, and Southwyck.
    How good are the schools in Toledo?
    Toledo renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Toledo did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Toledo?
    Some of the colleges located in the Toledo area include Mercy College of Ohio, University of Toledo, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, and Lawrence Technological University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Toledo?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Toledo from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Westland.

